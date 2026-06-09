GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA

A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard.



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Recommendation:

Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD TimeFrame: M5

Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but aggressive)

Settings: Default settings for $500

Overview

GOLD PMG EA is designed for traders who want a practical and reliability-focused trading tool for Gold. It combines disciplined pending-order execution, controlled progressive grid behavior, optional dynamic spacing, and daily profit/loss protection.

The EA is intended to be attached to a 5-minute chart. The trend confirmation settings can remain on the higher timeframe filter, with H4 and MA 250 as the recommended default structure.

Best Market Gold / XAUUSD and broker Gold variants. Chart Timeframe Attach the EA to M5, also known as 5 minutes. Trend Filter Leave the filter on H4 with MA 250 by default. Protection Daily target, daily loss limit, and basket close tools.

Recommended starting setup: attach GOLD PMG EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, keep the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4, and begin with a small lot size while testing with your broker conditions.

Strategy Description

GOLD PMG EA uses a protected trading model created for the behavior of Gold. The strategy looks for market direction, confirms the larger trend through a higher timeframe filter, and uses pending orders so entries are placed only at planned price areas.

When the market moves, the EA manages exposure in a progressive one-by-one structure. Grid distance can be fixed or adjusted automatically using volatility. This gives the system flexibility during calm and active Gold conditions without revealing the full internal logic of the trading model.

The goal is to provide a powerful and reliability-focused Gold EA with useful risk controls, clear chart information, and flexible settings for different broker environments.

Main Features

Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading.

Recommended chart timeframe is M5, also called 5 minutes.

H4 trend filter with MA 250 default setting.

Pending-order based entry structure.

Progressive one-by-one position management.

Optional ATR-based dynamic grid spacing.

Daily profit target and daily loss limit in money or percent.

Basket profit close option.

Dashboard showing balance, equity, floating P/L, today P/L, current month P/L, and previous month P/L.

Spread filter, lot normalization, margin checks, and safer order handling.

Recommended Use

Attach GOLD PMG EA to a Gold M5 chart. Broker symbol names can be different, for example XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, GOLDmicro, or another broker-specific Gold name.

Leave the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4 and keep the default MA 250 filter unless you already have a tested personal setup. Start with a low lot size, run a Strategy Tester check, and forward test on demo before using a live account.

Input Parameters

Trading Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness InpAllowNewTrades Turns new entries on or off. Useful when you want the EA to stop opening fresh trades while still allowing management functions to remain available. InpLotSize Fixed lot size used for each EA order. This is one of the most important risk settings. InpSlippage Maximum accepted price slippage during order close or execution. Useful for controlling execution during fast Gold movement. InpMagicNumber Unique identification number for this EA's trades. Useful when running more than one EA or more than one chart. InpMaxSpreadPips Maximum allowed spread in pips before the EA opens new trades. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for avoiding entries during expensive market conditions. InpMaxPositions Maximum number of open and pending EA orders allowed at the same time. Useful for controlling grid exposure.

Entry Signal Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness InpFastMAPeriod Fast moving-average period used by the entry model. Lower values react faster to price changes. InpSlowMAPeriod Slow moving-average period used by the entry model. Higher values make the signal more selective. InpEntryOffsetPips Distance in pips from current price to place the first pending order. Useful for avoiding immediate entries. InpEntryMode Chooses the first pending order style. Stop mode waits for continuation. Limit mode waits for pullback.

Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter

Input Meaning and usefulness InpUseTrendFilter Enables or disables higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Useful for filtering trades against the larger market direction. InpTrendTimeframe Timeframe used for the trend filter. Recommended setting is H4, and this can be left unchanged for the standard Gold setup. InpTrendMAPeriod Moving-average period for the higher-timeframe filter. Recommended default is 250. InpTrendMAMethod Moving-average calculation method. Useful for adapting the filter to different trading styles. InpTrendMAPrice Applied price used by the trend MA, such as close price. Useful for adjusting how the filter reads market structure.

Grid Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness InpBaseGridStepPips Base distance in pips between progressive grid levels when ATR spacing is not used. InpUseATRForGrid Uses ATR to calculate dynamic grid spacing. Useful for Gold because volatility can change quickly. InpATRPeriod ATR period used for dynamic spacing. Lower values react faster, while higher values smooth the spacing. InpATRMultiplier Multiplier applied to ATR. Higher values create wider grid spacing. InpGridStepPipsMin Minimum allowed grid step in pips. Useful as a safety floor when volatility becomes very low. InpMaxPendingLifetimeMinutes Deletes old pending orders after the selected time. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for keeping the chart clean and avoiding stale entries.

Basket Close Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness InpUseBasketTakeProfit Enables closing all managed EA positions when the basket reaches the selected floating profit. InpBasketCloseProfit Basket profit target in account currency. Useful for closing a group of positions together.

Daily Target Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness InpUseDailyTargets Enables daily profit and loss control. InpDailyTargetsIncludeFloating Includes floating P/L in daily target calculation. Useful when you want the EA to react to open trade performance, not only closed trades. InpDailyProfitTargetMoney Daily profit target in account currency. Set to 0 to disable. InpDailyLossLimitMoney Daily loss limit in account currency. Set to 0 to disable. InpDailyProfitTargetPercent Daily profit target as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable. InpDailyLossLimitPercent Daily loss limit as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable. InpCloseOrdersOnDailyTarget Closes managed positions and deletes managed pending orders when a daily target or limit is reached. InpStopAfterDailyTarget Stops new trading for the rest of the trading day after a daily target or limit is reached.

Display Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness InpShowDashboard Shows or hides the on-chart dashboard. InpDashboardCorner Selects the chart corner used for the dashboard. InpDashboardX Horizontal dashboard position. InpDashboardY Vertical dashboard position. InpDashboardBackColor Dashboard background color. InpDashboardTextColor Default dashboard text color. InpDashboardProfitColor Color used for positive P/L values. InpDashboardLossColor Color used for negative P/L values. InpShowPendingLabels Shows or hides pending-order labels and price markers on the chart. InpPendingLabelColor Color used for pending-order labels and marker lines.

After Purchase After purchase, please send me a private message on MQL5.com with your broker name, Gold symbol name, account type, and preferred risk level. I can help you choose suitable starting settings for your trading environment. Support is provided through the MQL5.com comments section or the MQL5.com private messaging system.

Important Notes

GOLD PMG EA is built for Gold, but every broker has different spreads, contract sizes, symbols, execution, and trading rules. Always test the EA with your own broker before live trading.

Grid-based systems can carry floating drawdown. Use conservative lot sizes and select daily targets that match your account balance and risk level.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or remove trading risk. Past performance, backtests, and demo results do not guarantee future results.

Use suitable lot sizes, test before live trading, and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

GOLD PMG EA - Product description draft for MQL5.com listing.