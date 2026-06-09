Gold PMG EA

GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA

A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard.

Verified Live Results

Track the real-time performance of this Expert Advisor on a verified MQL5 signal account.

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Recommendation:

Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD

TimeFrame: M5 
Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but aggressive)
Settings: Default settings for $500

Overview

GOLD PMG EA is designed for traders who want a practical and reliability-focused trading tool for Gold. It combines disciplined pending-order execution, controlled progressive grid behavior, optional dynamic spacing, and daily profit/loss protection.

The EA is intended to be attached to a 5-minute chart. The trend confirmation settings can remain on the higher timeframe filter, with H4 and MA 250 as the recommended default structure.

Best Market Gold / XAUUSD and broker Gold variants.
Chart Timeframe Attach the EA to M5, also known as 5 minutes.
Trend Filter Leave the filter on H4 with MA 250 by default.
Protection Daily target, daily loss limit, and basket close tools.
Recommended starting setup: attach GOLD PMG EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, keep the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4, and begin with a small lot size while testing with your broker conditions.

Strategy Description

GOLD PMG EA uses a protected trading model created for the behavior of Gold. The strategy looks for market direction, confirms the larger trend through a higher timeframe filter, and uses pending orders so entries are placed only at planned price areas.

When the market moves, the EA manages exposure in a progressive one-by-one structure. Grid distance can be fixed or adjusted automatically using volatility. This gives the system flexibility during calm and active Gold conditions without revealing the full internal logic of the trading model.

The goal is to provide a powerful and reliability-focused Gold EA with useful risk controls, clear chart information, and flexible settings for different broker environments.

Main Features

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading.
  • Recommended chart timeframe is M5, also called 5 minutes.
  • H4 trend filter with MA 250 default setting.
  • Pending-order based entry structure.
  • Progressive one-by-one position management.
  • Optional ATR-based dynamic grid spacing.
  • Daily profit target and daily loss limit in money or percent.
  • Basket profit close option.
  • Dashboard showing balance, equity, floating P/L, today P/L, current month P/L, and previous month P/L.
  • Spread filter, lot normalization, margin checks, and safer order handling.

Recommended Use

Attach GOLD PMG EA to a Gold M5 chart. Broker symbol names can be different, for example XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, GOLDmicro, or another broker-specific Gold name.

Leave the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4 and keep the default MA 250 filter unless you already have a tested personal setup. Start with a low lot size, run a Strategy Tester check, and forward test on demo before using a live account.

Input Parameters

Trading Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpAllowNewTrades Turns new entries on or off. Useful when you want the EA to stop opening fresh trades while still allowing management functions to remain available.
InpLotSize Fixed lot size used for each EA order. This is one of the most important risk settings.
InpSlippage Maximum accepted price slippage during order close or execution. Useful for controlling execution during fast Gold movement.
InpMagicNumber Unique identification number for this EA's trades. Useful when running more than one EA or more than one chart.
InpMaxSpreadPips Maximum allowed spread in pips before the EA opens new trades. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for avoiding entries during expensive market conditions.
InpMaxPositions Maximum number of open and pending EA orders allowed at the same time. Useful for controlling grid exposure.

Entry Signal Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpFastMAPeriod Fast moving-average period used by the entry model. Lower values react faster to price changes.
InpSlowMAPeriod Slow moving-average period used by the entry model. Higher values make the signal more selective.
InpEntryOffsetPips Distance in pips from current price to place the first pending order. Useful for avoiding immediate entries.
InpEntryMode Chooses the first pending order style. Stop mode waits for continuation. Limit mode waits for pullback.

Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseTrendFilter Enables or disables higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Useful for filtering trades against the larger market direction.
InpTrendTimeframe Timeframe used for the trend filter. Recommended setting is H4, and this can be left unchanged for the standard Gold setup.
InpTrendMAPeriod Moving-average period for the higher-timeframe filter. Recommended default is 250.
InpTrendMAMethod Moving-average calculation method. Useful for adapting the filter to different trading styles.
InpTrendMAPrice Applied price used by the trend MA, such as close price. Useful for adjusting how the filter reads market structure.

Grid Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpBaseGridStepPips Base distance in pips between progressive grid levels when ATR spacing is not used.
InpUseATRForGrid Uses ATR to calculate dynamic grid spacing. Useful for Gold because volatility can change quickly.
InpATRPeriod ATR period used for dynamic spacing. Lower values react faster, while higher values smooth the spacing.
InpATRMultiplier Multiplier applied to ATR. Higher values create wider grid spacing.
InpGridStepPipsMin Minimum allowed grid step in pips. Useful as a safety floor when volatility becomes very low.
InpMaxPendingLifetimeMinutes Deletes old pending orders after the selected time. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for keeping the chart clean and avoiding stale entries.

Basket Close Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseBasketTakeProfit Enables closing all managed EA positions when the basket reaches the selected floating profit.
InpBasketCloseProfit Basket profit target in account currency. Useful for closing a group of positions together.

Daily Target Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseDailyTargets Enables daily profit and loss control.
InpDailyTargetsIncludeFloating Includes floating P/L in daily target calculation. Useful when you want the EA to react to open trade performance, not only closed trades.
InpDailyProfitTargetMoney Daily profit target in account currency. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyLossLimitMoney Daily loss limit in account currency. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyProfitTargetPercent Daily profit target as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyLossLimitPercent Daily loss limit as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable.
InpCloseOrdersOnDailyTarget Closes managed positions and deletes managed pending orders when a daily target or limit is reached.
InpStopAfterDailyTarget Stops new trading for the rest of the trading day after a daily target or limit is reached.

Display Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpShowDashboard Shows or hides the on-chart dashboard.
InpDashboardCorner Selects the chart corner used for the dashboard.
InpDashboardX Horizontal dashboard position.
InpDashboardY Vertical dashboard position.
InpDashboardBackColor Dashboard background color.
InpDashboardTextColor Default dashboard text color.
InpDashboardProfitColor Color used for positive P/L values.
InpDashboardLossColor Color used for negative P/L values.
InpShowPendingLabels Shows or hides pending-order labels and price markers on the chart.
InpPendingLabelColor Color used for pending-order labels and marker lines.

After Purchase

After purchase, please send me a private message on MQL5.com with your broker name, Gold symbol name, account type, and preferred risk level. I can help you choose suitable starting settings for your trading environment.

Support is provided through the MQL5.com comments section or the MQL5.com private messaging system.

Important Notes

GOLD PMG EA is built for Gold, but every broker has different spreads, contract sizes, symbols, execution, and trading rules. Always test the EA with your own broker before live trading.

Grid-based systems can carry floating drawdown. Use conservative lot sizes and select daily targets that match your account balance and risk level.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or remove trading risk. Past performance, backtests, and demo results do not guarantee future results.

Use suitable lot sizes, test before live trading, and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

GOLD PMG EA - Product description draft for MQL5.com listing.
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专家
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
Ice Monster Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Ice Monster Scalper v1.0 The aggressive Scalper with an SMC focus for XAUUSD Ice Monster Scalper is a high-frequency Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on low timeframes (M1 and M5). It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with classic technical analysis and advanced risk management, aiming to capture fast, high-probability price movements in the gold market. Main Features SMC Multi-Layer Strategy: Order Block Detection (bullish and bearish) Liquidity Sweeps + Miti
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
专家
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
专家
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
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Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
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Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
专家
新年1个月活动：现价88美元，活动截止日期2026年5月30日，活动结束后恢复至500美元每月。 黄金狙击手智能交易系统（EA） 在真实交易中，亏损并不可怕，可怕的是亏损之后没有秩序、没有目标、没有纪律。 Recovery Profit Manager，正是为解决这一核心问题而生。 ⸻ 产品核心理念 本 EA 并不追求频繁交易，根据方向动态监控全自动开仓 在经历亏损之后，用“可量化、可控制”的盈利比例，帮助账户有计划地恢复与止盈。 这是一个结果导向型的盈利管理系统，而不是情绪化的手动判断工具。 ⸻ 适合谁使用？     •    使用 网格 / 对冲 / 高频 / 剥头皮 / 波段 EA 的交易者     •    经常遇到 前期亏损、后期盈利却无法有效落袋 的账户     •    希望让交易系统 更有纪律、更自动化、更稳定 的用户     •    多 EA、多品种同时运行，希望统一盈利回收规则的专业交易者 ⸻ 产品优势亮点 基于方向动态监控全自动开仓，亏损后的盈利百分比目标进行智能平仓 不再凭感觉“差不多就平”，而是用清晰、量化
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
专家
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
专家
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
专家
注意 ：商品的点差和经纪商滑点以及VPS的速度，对EA交易的结果都有一定的影响。建议黄金点差3.0，美日点差1.7，欧美点差1.5，如果低于以上数值效果更好。所租用的VPS到经纪商的服务器ping值最好在10ms以下。另外要求经纪商的最小止损位置越小越好，0是最佳。 此EA是一款箱体突破型的交易系统，对进场的每单都有仓位控制，在单子入场后的处理方式有两种：可选追踪止损或保护止损，以下图片中都包括了测试过程的时间段、经纪商点差、商品名称、EA所使用的参数；更重要的是包括起始资金、最终盈利、胜率、盈亏比等重要值得参考的信息，所以请仔细查看以下图片。另外最后三张收益小点图片的参数比较适合经纪商滑点比较大的平台，可供参考。 参数：   MaxSpread -所允许商品的最大点差，如果超过这个值挂单会删除，并暂停 stoptime分钟时间， 建议XAUUSD-100，USDJPY-50，EURUSD-50 stoptime -如上说明：点差拉大时休息的时间，10表示休息10分钟。   Inp -技术指标参数，一般为整数值，可以为12、18、24等   TimeFrame -加载所在图表周期，建议
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
专家
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
专家
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
专家
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
专家
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
专家
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
专家
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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OTE Trade Copier MT5
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
OTE Trade Copier MT5 Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager Copy trades locally between MT5 terminals and across MT4/MT5 platforms on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with advanced risk controls. IMPORTANT: Read the Complete User Manual Before Installation https://otetraders.online/ote_trader_copier_manual Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT5 Supports MT5 to MT5 trade copying Supports MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 when used with the MT4 version Designed for prop firm an
OTE Trade Copier
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
OTE Trade Copier MT4 Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager Copy trades between MT4 accounts on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with professional risk controls. IMPORTANT: Read the Complete User Manual Before Installation https://otetraders.online/ote_trader_copier_manual Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT4 Fast local MT4 to MT4 trade copying Designed for prop firm and funded account traders Daily drawdown and maximum drawdown protection Soft stop and hard stop ac
Oneclick Trade closer
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
Oneclick Trade closer — MT4 Emergency Trade Closer Oneclick Trade closer is a lightweight MT4 utility script designed to help traders quickly close open positions with a single action. It is ideal for situations where you need to exit multiple trades immediately, reduce exposure, or quickly clear positions during fast market conditions. Main Features Close all BUY trades instantly Close all SELL trades instantly Optional deletion of pending orders Close trades from all EAs and manual trades Filt
FREE
MT4 To Telegram Signal EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
MT4 Trade To Telegram MT4 Trade To Telegram is a professional trade signal bridge for MetaTrader 4. It monitors trades placed on your MT4 account and sends clean, structured signal updates to your Telegram bot, group, channel, or private chat. It is designed for traders, signal providers, educators, account managers, and communities who need fast trade communication with flexible TP/SL handling, inverse signal mode, and live target monitoring. Main Features Automatic Telegram trade alerts when
MT5 To Telegram Signal EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
MT5 Trade To Telegram MT5 Trade To Telegram is a professional trade signal bridge for MetaTrader 5. It monitors trades, positions, and pending orders placed on your MT5 account and sends clean, structured signal updates to your Telegram bot, group, channel, or private chat. It is designed for traders, signal providers, educators, account managers, and trading communities who need fast trade communication with flexible TP/SL handling, inverse signal mode, live target monitoring, and a modern on-
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Endlesswealth
14
Endlesswealth 2026.06.10 11:40 
 

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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
472
来自开发人员的回复 Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:45
I am glad you know, it worth the money, we will add ML/AI to the next upgrade for free and you will enjoy the EA more. Thank you for your review.
Temitope02
14
Temitope02 2026.06.09 14:33 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
472
来自开发人员的回复 Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:42
Thank you for your review
Ibukun01
14
Ibukun01 2026.06.09 14:31 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
472
来自开发人员的回复 Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:45
Thank you
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