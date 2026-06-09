Gold PMG EA

GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA

A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard.

Verified Live Results

Track the real-time performance of this Expert Advisor on a verified MQL5 signal account.

👉 Click Here to View Live Trading Results


Recommendation:

Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD

TimeFrame: M5 
Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but aggressive)
Settings: Default settings for $500

Overview

GOLD PMG EA is designed for traders who want a practical and reliability-focused trading tool for Gold. It combines disciplined pending-order execution, controlled progressive grid behavior, optional dynamic spacing, and daily profit/loss protection.

The EA is intended to be attached to a 5-minute chart. The trend confirmation settings can remain on the higher timeframe filter, with H4 and MA 250 as the recommended default structure.

Best Market Gold / XAUUSD and broker Gold variants.
Chart Timeframe Attach the EA to M5, also known as 5 minutes.
Trend Filter Leave the filter on H4 with MA 250 by default.
Protection Daily target, daily loss limit, and basket close tools.
Recommended starting setup: attach GOLD PMG EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, keep the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4, and begin with a small lot size while testing with your broker conditions.

Strategy Description

GOLD PMG EA uses a protected trading model created for the behavior of Gold. The strategy looks for market direction, confirms the larger trend through a higher timeframe filter, and uses pending orders so entries are placed only at planned price areas.

When the market moves, the EA manages exposure in a progressive one-by-one structure. Grid distance can be fixed or adjusted automatically using volatility. This gives the system flexibility during calm and active Gold conditions without revealing the full internal logic of the trading model.

The goal is to provide a powerful and reliability-focused Gold EA with useful risk controls, clear chart information, and flexible settings for different broker environments.

Main Features

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading.
  • Recommended chart timeframe is M5, also called 5 minutes.
  • H4 trend filter with MA 250 default setting.
  • Pending-order based entry structure.
  • Progressive one-by-one position management.
  • Optional ATR-based dynamic grid spacing.
  • Daily profit target and daily loss limit in money or percent.
  • Basket profit close option.
  • Dashboard showing balance, equity, floating P/L, today P/L, current month P/L, and previous month P/L.
  • Spread filter, lot normalization, margin checks, and safer order handling.

Recommended Use

Attach GOLD PMG EA to a Gold M5 chart. Broker symbol names can be different, for example XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, GOLDmicro, or another broker-specific Gold name.

Leave the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4 and keep the default MA 250 filter unless you already have a tested personal setup. Start with a low lot size, run a Strategy Tester check, and forward test on demo before using a live account.

Input Parameters

Trading Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpAllowNewTrades Turns new entries on or off. Useful when you want the EA to stop opening fresh trades while still allowing management functions to remain available.
InpLotSize Fixed lot size used for each EA order. This is one of the most important risk settings.
InpSlippage Maximum accepted price slippage during order close or execution. Useful for controlling execution during fast Gold movement.
InpMagicNumber Unique identification number for this EA's trades. Useful when running more than one EA or more than one chart.
InpMaxSpreadPips Maximum allowed spread in pips before the EA opens new trades. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for avoiding entries during expensive market conditions.
InpMaxPositions Maximum number of open and pending EA orders allowed at the same time. Useful for controlling grid exposure.

Entry Signal Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpFastMAPeriod Fast moving-average period used by the entry model. Lower values react faster to price changes.
InpSlowMAPeriod Slow moving-average period used by the entry model. Higher values make the signal more selective.
InpEntryOffsetPips Distance in pips from current price to place the first pending order. Useful for avoiding immediate entries.
InpEntryMode Chooses the first pending order style. Stop mode waits for continuation. Limit mode waits for pullback.

Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseTrendFilter Enables or disables higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Useful for filtering trades against the larger market direction.
InpTrendTimeframe Timeframe used for the trend filter. Recommended setting is H4, and this can be left unchanged for the standard Gold setup.
InpTrendMAPeriod Moving-average period for the higher-timeframe filter. Recommended default is 250.
InpTrendMAMethod Moving-average calculation method. Useful for adapting the filter to different trading styles.
InpTrendMAPrice Applied price used by the trend MA, such as close price. Useful for adjusting how the filter reads market structure.

Grid Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpBaseGridStepPips Base distance in pips between progressive grid levels when ATR spacing is not used.
InpUseATRForGrid Uses ATR to calculate dynamic grid spacing. Useful for Gold because volatility can change quickly.
InpATRPeriod ATR period used for dynamic spacing. Lower values react faster, while higher values smooth the spacing.
InpATRMultiplier Multiplier applied to ATR. Higher values create wider grid spacing.
InpGridStepPipsMin Minimum allowed grid step in pips. Useful as a safety floor when volatility becomes very low.
InpMaxPendingLifetimeMinutes Deletes old pending orders after the selected time. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for keeping the chart clean and avoiding stale entries.

Basket Close Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseBasketTakeProfit Enables closing all managed EA positions when the basket reaches the selected floating profit.
InpBasketCloseProfit Basket profit target in account currency. Useful for closing a group of positions together.

Daily Target Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseDailyTargets Enables daily profit and loss control.
InpDailyTargetsIncludeFloating Includes floating P/L in daily target calculation. Useful when you want the EA to react to open trade performance, not only closed trades.
InpDailyProfitTargetMoney Daily profit target in account currency. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyLossLimitMoney Daily loss limit in account currency. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyProfitTargetPercent Daily profit target as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyLossLimitPercent Daily loss limit as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable.
InpCloseOrdersOnDailyTarget Closes managed positions and deletes managed pending orders when a daily target or limit is reached.
InpStopAfterDailyTarget Stops new trading for the rest of the trading day after a daily target or limit is reached.

Display Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpShowDashboard Shows or hides the on-chart dashboard.
InpDashboardCorner Selects the chart corner used for the dashboard.
InpDashboardX Horizontal dashboard position.
InpDashboardY Vertical dashboard position.
InpDashboardBackColor Dashboard background color.
InpDashboardTextColor Default dashboard text color.
InpDashboardProfitColor Color used for positive P/L values.
InpDashboardLossColor Color used for negative P/L values.
InpShowPendingLabels Shows or hides pending-order labels and price markers on the chart.
InpPendingLabelColor Color used for pending-order labels and marker lines.

After Purchase

After purchase, please send me a private message on MQL5.com with your broker name, Gold symbol name, account type, and preferred risk level. I can help you choose suitable starting settings for your trading environment.

Support is provided through the MQL5.com comments section or the MQL5.com private messaging system.

Important Notes

GOLD PMG EA is built for Gold, but every broker has different spreads, contract sizes, symbols, execution, and trading rules. Always test the EA with your own broker before live trading.

Grid-based systems can carry floating drawdown. Use conservative lot sizes and select daily targets that match your account balance and risk level.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or remove trading risk. Past performance, backtests, and demo results do not guarantee future results.

Use suitable lot sizes, test before live trading, and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

GOLD PMG EA - Product description draft for MQL5.com listing.
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY Plus EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, аналогично "ANYWAY EA". Но он ищет торговые возможности на 28 валютных парах и отображает данные на текущем графике. Советник не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запустите советник на о
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Эксперты
Центральная стратегия советника основана на теории волн Эллиотта. При коррекции на второй волне вы можете открыть ордер в направлении трендовой линии и использовать колебания третьей волны для фиксирования прибыли. Стоп-лосс устанавливается на предыдущую максимальную или минимальную цену. Каждый ордер оснащен стоп-лоссом. Советник не применяет мартингейл, поэтому риск остается регулируемым. Параметры StoplossParameter: фактический стоп-лосс = теоретический стоп-лосс, умноженный на коэффициент с
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
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MT5 Trade To Telegram MT5 Trade To Telegram is a professional trade signal bridge for MetaTrader 5. It monitors trades, positions, and pending orders placed on your MT5 account and sends clean, structured signal updates to your Telegram bot, group, channel, or private chat. It is designed for traders, signal providers, educators, account managers, and trading communities who need fast trade communication with flexible TP/SL handling, inverse signal mode, live target monitoring, and a modern on-
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Endlesswealth
14
Endlesswealth 2026.06.10 11:40 
 

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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
471
Ответ разработчика Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:45
I am glad you know, it worth the money, we will add ML/AI to the next upgrade for free and you will enjoy the EA more. Thank you for your review.
Temitope02
14
Temitope02 2026.06.09 14:33 
 

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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
471
Ответ разработчика Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:42
Thank you for your review
Ibukun01
14
Ibukun01 2026.06.09 14:31 
 

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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
471
Ответ разработчика Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:45
Thank you
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