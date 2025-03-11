Multi session Gold and Index

Session-Based Scalping EA for MT5 – Precision Trading Across London, Asia & New York

Maximize your trading potential with a high-probability scalping EA designed for session-based volatility.

Added Input for Gold, DM for .set files

Multi-Session Trading – Define up to three trading sessions (London, Asia, and New York) for optimized market entry.

Breakout Strategy – The EA marks session ranges and executes breakout trades for high-impact market moves.
Tight Stop-Loss & Risk Control – Includes a max drawdown feature to protect your capital.
Customization & Presets – Users can set their own session times or use our optimized preset files.
Proven Performance – Backtested with a 90% profitability rate (live testing recommended before real trading).
Compatible Instruments – Works on any forex pair but is optimized for Gold and Indices.
Broker Requirements – Best suited for tight spread, zero-commission accounts.
Trade Frequency – Executes up to 2 trades per session for precise and controlled risk exposure.
Fully Automated – No manual intervention needed; let the EA execute trades seamlessly.

MT5 Exclusive – Designed for the advanced features and execution speed of MetaTrader 5.

Take control of session-based volatility with this high-performance EA.

Try it on a demo account before live trading to experience its full potential!


