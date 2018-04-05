AZ Wolf Scalper

Meet AZ WolfScalper: Your New Forex Scalping Partner

Looking for an easy-to-use scalping EA for MetaTrader 5? Check out AZ WolfScalper! It’s designed to trade the best times with simple take profit and stop loss settings on every trade. No risky strategies like martingale or grid—just straightforward, reliable scalping.

Why Use AZ WolfScalper?

Built-In Risk Management : Each trade has take profit and stop loss to protect your capital while aiming for consistent gains.

: Each trade has take profit and stop loss to protect your capital while aiming for consistent gains. Customizable Settings : Adjust the EA to fit your trading style with flexible take profit and stop loss options.

: Adjust the EA to fit your trading style with flexible take profit and stop loss options. Simple, No High-Risk Strategies : WolfScalper uses smart, simple trade management without risky tactics like martingale or grid trading.

: WolfScalper uses smart, simple trade management without risky tactics like martingale or grid trading. Continuous Support & Updates: When you choose WolfScalper, you also get ongoing support. We regularly update the EA with new set files and improvements to keep it competitive.

Try Before You Trade Live We recommend testing WolfScalper on a demo account first. This helps you get familiar with how it works and make any tweaks before trading live.

Optimized for DukasCopy Data Performance can vary by broker. We optimized WolfScalper using DukasCopy, so you might see different results with other brokers.

Do You Need a VPS? A VPS isn’t required, but it’s a great option for stable, 24/7 trading without keeping your computer on. Just make sure you have a reliable internet connection if you run it on your own setup.

NOTE: Please contact us via messages for latest SETFILES.

Ready to Enhance Your Scalping? Try AZ WolfScalper today and experience the simplicity of a reliable scalping bot. Download the demo now and see the difference it makes!



