Daw Ai

Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD

The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Dow Jones M5. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.

My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portoflio screenshots.

Dax Ai, Daw Ai, Niki Ai, Daq Ai, Sap Ai


Do you need monitoring for your Metatrader 4/5? This service hells you run your strategies without outages and you will be notified if your VPS is down. 
If you order the whole portfolio of strategies, I will give you 1 year of platform monitoring on QuantMonitor.net for free. Just contact me in PM.


Live signal

There is no need to use a large account. I recommend trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots.


Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.


Settings:

MagicNumber = Order ID for strategy

mmLots = 0.1 fixed lot size

ExitOnFriday = This feature enable or disable exit at friday
FridayExitTime = time exit at friday

UseSQTickSize = enable or disable tick pip size
MainChartTickSizeSQ = instrument tick pip size














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