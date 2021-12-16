Diver BBands

Divergence Formation BBands (hereinafter "Diver") is based on Bollinger Bands ® Technical Indicator (BB).

Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice.

  • Adjustable sizes and all parameters
  • Flexible settings including VOID levels (alert function in place, arrows to show in which direction to trade)
  • No re-paint / No re-draw (must set CalcOnOpenBar=false)
  • "SetIndexBuffer" available for all variables (can be used in EA)
  • Auto-detect 4- and 5-digit price function
  • Lite (does not overload MT4)

In order for Regular Classic BBands Divergence to exist, the price should form one of the following:

  • BEARISH Diver: Higher high than the previous high (but the oscillator is lower high)
  • BULLISH Diver: Lower low than the previous low (but the oscillator is higher low)

As a rule, the occurrence of divergence means the completion of the movement (the weakening strength of the trend) and the possibility of strong correction or complete turn of the market. The higher the chart timeframe, the stronger the signal.

Second type of BBands Divergence is Reversal ("hidden"). It indicates continuation of the trend and can be detected when the price forms one of the following:

  • BEARISH Diver: Lower high than the previous high (but the oscillator is higher high)
  • BULLISH Diver: Higher low than the previous low (but the oscillator is lower low)

It should be noted that Reversal (or Hidden) BBands divergence is relatively rare, but reliability of the signal is quite good.


Parameters

  • CalcOnOpenBar - if true, include open bar for detecting Diver
  • DrawStandardDiv - if true, enable regular Divers
  • DrawReversalDiv - if true, enable hidden Divers
  • Bands_Period - parameter of BBands
  • Bands_shift - parameter of BBands
  • Bands_Dev - parameter of BBands
  • BullishDiv_ResetAbove - cancel Bullish Diver if the indicator crosses this level
  • BearishDiv_ResetBelow - cancel Bearish Diver if the indicator crosses this level

Diver parameters:

  • MaxBars - number of bars to draw Divers on the chart (reduces MT4 load)
  • DivWidth_MinBars - minimum horizontal distance between 2 extremums
  • DivWidth_MaxBars - maximum horizontal distance between 2 extremums
  • DivHeight_MinPips - minimum vertical distance between 2 extremums
  • DivHeight_MaxPips - maximum vertical distance between 2 extremums

Diver extremums:

  • Chart_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form price left extremum (left side of price fractal)
  • Chart_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form price left extremum (right side of price fractal)
  • Chart_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form price right extremum (left side of price fractal)
  • Chart_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form price right extremum (right side of price fractal)
  • Ind_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form indicator left extremum (left side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form indicator left extremum (right side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form indicator right extremum (left side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form indicator right extremum (right side of indicator fractal)
  • LeftTops_MaxBarsDiff - additional space (in bars) for price and indicator to form left extremum
  • RightTops_MaxBarsDiff - additional space (in bars) for price and indicator to form right extremum
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