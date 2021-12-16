OBV Divergence Formation (hereinafter "Diver") is based on On Balance Volume technical indicator (OBV) that is a momentum indicator that relates volume to price change.

Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice.

Adjustable sizes and all parameters

Flexible settings including VOID levels (additional alert function, arrows on price-chart show in which direction to trade)

No re-paint / No re-draw (set CalcOnOpenBar =false)

=false) "SetIndexBuffer" available for all variables (can be used in EAs)

available for all variables (can be used in EAs) 4- and 5-digit quote auto-detection function



Lite (does not overload MT4)

The Regular Classic OBV Divergence is defined by these criteria:

BEARISH Diver: the price chart forms a higher high than the previous high (but the indicator chart forms a lower high)

BULLISH Diver: the price chart forms a lower low than the previous low (but the indicator chart forms a higher low)

As a rule, the occurrence of the classic divergence means the completion of the movement (the weakening strength of the trend) and the possibility of strong correction or complete reversal of the market. The higher the chart timeframe, the stronger the signal.

Second type of OBV Divergence is Reversal ("hidden"). It indicates continuation of the trend and can be detected when the price forms one of the following:

BEARISH Diver: Lower high than the previous high (but the indicator chart forms a higher high)

BULLISH Diver: Higher low than the previous low (but the indicator chart forms a lower low)

It should be noted that Reversal (or Hidden) OBV divergence is relatively rare, but reliability of the signal is quite good.





Parameters

CalcOnOpenBar - if true , use the current (open) bar for detecting Diver

- if , use the current (open) bar for detecting Diver DrawStandardDiv - if true , enable classic Divers

- if , enable classic Divers DrawReversalDiv - if true , enable reversal Divers

- if , enable reversal Divers OBV_AppliedPrice - parameter of OBV calculations



- parameter of OBV calculations BullishDiv_ResetAbove - cancel Bullish Diver if the indicator crosses this level

- cancel Bullish Diver if the indicator crosses this level BearishDiv_ResetBelow - cancel Bearish Diver if the indicator crosses this level

Diver parameters:

MaxBars - number of bars to draw Divers on the chart (reduces MT4 load)

- number of bars to draw Divers on the chart (reduces MT4 load) DivWidth_MinBars - minimum horizontal distance between 2 extremums

- minimum horizontal distance between 2 extremums DivWidth_MaxBars - maximum horizontal distance between 2 extremums

- maximum horizontal distance between 2 extremums DivHeight_MinPips - minimum vertical distance between 2 extremums

- minimum vertical distance between 2 extremums DivHeight_MaxPips - maximum vertical distance between 2 extremums

Diver extremum parameters:

Chart_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the left extremum of the price (left side of price fractal)

- number of bars to form the left extremum of the price (left side of price fractal) Chart_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the left extremum of the price (right side of price fractal)

- number of bars to form the left extremum of the price (right side of price fractal) Chart_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the right extremum of the price (left side of price fractal)

- number of bars to form the right extremum of the price (left side of price fractal) Chart_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the right extremum of the price (right side of price fractal)

Ind_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the left extremum of the indicator (left side of indicator fractal)

- number of bars to form the left extremum of the indicator (left side of indicator fractal) Ind_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the left extremum of the indicator (right side of indicator fractal)

- number of bars to form the left extremum of the indicator (right side of indicator fractal) Ind_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the right extremum of the indicator (left side of indicator fractal)

- number of bars to form the right extremum of the indicator (left side of indicator fractal) Ind_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the right extremum of the indicator (right side of indicator fractal)