Diver OBV

OBV Divergence Formation (hereinafter "Diver") is based on On Balance Volume technical indicator (OBV) that is a momentum indicator that relates volume to price change.

Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice.

  • Adjustable sizes and all parameters
  • Flexible settings including VOID levels (additional alert function, arrows on price-chart show in which direction to trade)
  • No re-paint / No re-draw (set CalcOnOpenBar=false)
  • "SetIndexBuffer" available for all variables (can be used in EAs)
  • 4- and 5-digit quote auto-detection function
  • Lite (does not overload MT4)

The Regular Classic OBV Divergence is defined by these criteria:

  • BEARISH Diver: the price chart forms a higher high than the previous high (but the indicator chart forms a lower high)
  • BULLISH Diver: the price chart forms a lower low than the previous low (but the indicator chart forms a higher low)

As a rule, the occurrence of the classic divergence means the completion of the movement (the weakening strength of the trend) and the possibility of strong correction or complete reversal of the market. The higher the chart timeframe, the stronger the signal.

Second type of OBV Divergence is Reversal ("hidden"). It indicates continuation of the trend and can be detected when the price forms one of the following:

  • BEARISH Diver: Lower high than the previous high (but the indicator chart forms a higher high)
  • BULLISH Diver: Higher low than the previous low (but the indicator chart forms a lower low)

It should be noted that Reversal (or Hidden) OBV divergence is relatively rare, but reliability of the signal is quite good.


Parameters

  • CalcOnOpenBar - if true, use the current (open) bar for detecting Diver
  • DrawStandardDiv - if true, enable classic Divers
  • DrawReversalDiv - if true, enable reversal Divers
  • OBV_AppliedPrice - parameter of OBV calculations
  • BullishDiv_ResetAbove - cancel Bullish Diver if the indicator crosses this level
  • BearishDiv_ResetBelow - cancel Bearish Diver if the indicator crosses this level

Diver parameters:

  • MaxBars - number of bars to draw Divers on the chart (reduces MT4 load)
  • DivWidth_MinBars - minimum horizontal distance between 2 extremums
  • DivWidth_MaxBars - maximum horizontal distance between 2 extremums
  • DivHeight_MinPips - minimum vertical distance between 2 extremums
  • DivHeight_MaxPips - maximum vertical distance between 2 extremums

Diver extremum parameters:

  • Chart_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the left extremum of the price (left side of price fractal)
  • Chart_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the left extremum of the price (right side of price fractal)
  • Chart_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the right extremum of the price (left side of price fractal)
  • Chart_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the right extremum of the price (right side of price fractal)
  • Ind_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the left extremum of the indicator (left side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the left extremum of the indicator (right side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form the right extremum of the indicator (left side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form the right extremum of the indicator (right side of indicator fractal)
  • LeftTops_MaxBarsDiff - additional space (in bars) for price and indicator to form left extremum
  • RightTops_MaxBarsDiff - additional space (in bars) for price and indicator to form right extremum
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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