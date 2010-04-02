Konnichiwa!





Whatever beliefs you have about trading the JPY pairs, let's set them aside for a moment.





Here's a fact: Any strategy can work if you pick the right pair...!

And with proper risk management, even flipping a coin is gonna work for that pair.





We've made a fundamental research based on economic indicators such as Policy Divergence to pick the best.





Guess what...!

It's the amazing USDJPY.





So we've taken years of experience and distilled it in something simple, reliable and ready for action.

That's why g Yen was created.





Designed specifically for USDJPY and suitable for Prop-Firms. You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for important updates.





What Makes g Yen Special

You've probably noticed that most sellers are marketers, not real traders.

That's why their products fail.





We're different.

No hype. No secrets. We show you exactly what you're getting from us:

A fully customizable program to trade the Asian session breakouts your way.





What if you could find a strategy that perfectly fits you personality!

We've got you covered with a diversification of sets to suit every preference.





9 Ready-made Setfiles For You

The following Pro sets are designed for long-term performance.

Whether you like quick wins, steady growth, or long-term investing, there's a setfile for you:





Scalping

If quick trades and a high win rate appeal to your trading psychology, this set is for you. Ideal for those who dislike consecutive losses.

Note: You may not see positions if swap in your broker is negative.

Download g Yen USDJPY SCALPING.set

min balance 200$ | min leverage 10





Index

You love the classic approach of holding assets that historically tend to rise over time, like major indices? This is for traders comfortable with deep drawdowns but paired with high returns over the long run.

Note: This set aims to outperform Nasdaq.





Lite

You prefer the Index style but with reduced drawdowns? This is your pick if you're willing to exchange some returns for greater consistency.

Note: My favorite!





PropFirm

While this set won’t guarantee you’ll pass a challenge overnight, patient traders with a diversified portfolio will find it useful.

Note: Challenge set is more risky, don't use it in funded phase.





Sharpe

If consistency is your priority, and you don't mind sometimes experiencing flash drawdows? This could be your choice if you understand the risks behind this style.

Note: For experienced traders only.





It's completely ok if you believe you have all the necessary skills to create your own settings.

Just never forget, good decisions are often made with data and evidence. Not just gut feelings.





Tested on Real Data for Over 21 Years



Past performance does not guarantee future results.

I'm sure you understand this warning pretty well.





But as the saying goes, past performance is the best predictor of success.





Before running on live accounts for years, the above setfiles have been optimized using premium paid data to make sure the live environment was simulated.

The backtesting was conducted from 2003 to the present using real ticks modeling, accounting for spreads, slippage, swaps, and commissions to replicate true market conditions.





I suggest you take a look at the screenshots to get an idea. And always remember, this EA is a trading tool. That means your success depends on your settings, not the program itself.





Don't hesitate to add g Yen to your portfolio, opportunities like the policy divergence we see in recent years between the central bank of Japan and other CBs may not last forever!

Secure your copy before the cost increases.





Have Questions?



Check the following FAQ or get a fast response in private chat.





What pairs and timeframes does g Yen use?

Depends on the settings you choose. But default settings belongs to USDJPY and the timeframe doesn't matter.





Does this EA work with the FIFO rule?

Yes. If you choose the right settings.





Can I use g Yen with an account currency other than USD?

Yes.





Can I use this EA with any pair?

Technically yes, but it was developed specifically for USDJPY.





How do I know the GMT offset time in my broker?

In most brokers, it's GMT +2. However, it's recommended to contact your broker and confirm the offset before DST.





Do I need fast VPS for this EA?

It's recommend. Any VPS with a max 200ms ping will work.





My Prop-Firm prohibits group trading...!