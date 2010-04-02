G Yen MT5

Konnichiwa!

Whatever beliefs you have about trading the JPY pairs, let's set them aside for a moment.


Here's a fact: Any strategy can work if you pick the right pair...!

And with proper risk management, even flipping a coin is gonna work for that pair.


We've made a fundamental research based on economic indicators such as Policy Divergence to pick the best.


Guess what...!

It's the amazing USDJPY.


So we've taken years of experience and distilled it in something simple, reliable and ready for action.

That's why g Yen was created.


Designed specifically for USDJPY and suitable for Prop-Firms.

You can find the set files in the description below.

Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for important updates.


What Makes g Yen Special

You've probably noticed that most sellers are marketers, not real traders.

That's why their products fail.


We're different.

No hype. No secrets. We show you exactly what you're getting from us:

A fully customizable program to trade the Asian session breakouts your way.


What if you could find a strategy that perfectly fits you personality!

We've got you covered with a diversification of sets to suit every preference.


9 Ready-made Setfiles For You

The following Pro sets are designed for long-term performance.

Whether you like quick wins, steady growth, or long-term investing, there's a setfile for you:

Scalping

If quick trades and a high win rate appeal to your trading psychology, this set is for you. Ideal for those who dislike consecutive losses.

Note: You may not see positions if swap in your broker is negative.


Index

You love the classic approach of holding assets that historically tend to rise over time, like major indices? This is for traders comfortable with deep drawdowns but paired with high returns over the long run.

Note: This set aims to outperform Nasdaq.


Lite

You prefer the Index style but with reduced drawdowns? This is your pick if you're willing to exchange some returns for greater consistency.

Note: My favorite!


PropFirm

While this set won’t guarantee you’ll pass a challenge overnight, patient traders with a diversified portfolio will find it useful.

Note: Challenge set is more risky, don't use it in funded phase.


Sharpe

If consistency is your priority, and you don't mind sometimes experiencing flash drawdows? This could be your choice if you understand the risks behind this style.

Note: For experienced traders only.


    It's completely ok if you believe you have all the necessary skills to create your own settings.

    Just never forget, good decisions are often made with data and evidence. Not just gut feelings.


    Tested on Real Data for Over 21 Years

    Past performance does not guarantee future results.

    I'm sure you understand this warning pretty well.


    But as the saying goes, past performance is the best predictor of success.


    Before running on live accounts for years, the above setfiles have been optimized using premium paid data to make sure the live environment was simulated.

    The backtesting was conducted from 2003 to the present using real ticks modeling, accounting for spreads, slippage, swaps, and commissions to replicate true market conditions.


    I suggest you take a look at the screenshots to get an idea. And always remember, this EA is a trading tool. That means your success depends on your settings, not the program itself.


    Don't hesitate to add g Yen to your portfolio, opportunities like the policy divergence we see in recent years between the central bank of Japan and other CBs may not last forever!

    Secure your copy before the cost increases.


    Have Questions?

    Check the following FAQ or get a fast response in private chat.


    What pairs and timeframes does g Yen use?

    Depends on the settings you choose. But default settings belongs to USDJPY and the timeframe doesn't matter.


    Does this EA work with the FIFO rule?

    Yes. If you choose the right settings.


    Can I use g Yen with an account currency other than USD?

    Yes.


    Can I use this EA with any pair?

    Technically yes, but it was developed specifically for USDJPY.


    How do I know the GMT offset time in my broker?

    In most brokers, it's GMT +2. However, it's recommended to contact your broker and confirm the offset before DST.


    Do I need fast VPS for this EA?

    It's recommend. Any VPS with a max 200ms ping will work.


    My Prop-Firm prohibits group trading...!

    Use unique orders comment and magic number. Adjust settings slightly, such SL, TP, Trailer and timing to ensure trades don't match others. (e.g 100 can be 99.93 or 100.12)

    Recommended products
    MACD Momentum Pro MT5 MA Trend ADX
    Adam Benjamin Kildare
    Experts
    SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    TradeGhost
    Stefano Padovano
    Experts
    Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
    Diamond X
    Vitalii Buriagin
    Experts
    A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk. IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future! IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals! IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by u
    Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
    Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
    Gold Dragon Bot mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.2 (10)
    Experts
    GOLD DRAGON  no grid! No martingale! Not Scalper!   It trend expert advisor.  Gold Dragon uses a strategy that capitalizes on certain market patterns and identifying periods of market consolidation that will form before a breakout.     The EA will place pending orders at above and below these consolidation levels and is very effective in capturing significant price movements during these breakouts.     The EA can place multiple orders but is   not a martingale system and has a dynamic SL   and s
    Grid Logic FX
    Alexandre Bosa
    Experts
    First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
    IlanisMT5
    Mikhail Sergeev
    3.86 (7)
    Experts
    Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    Blazing Night Scalper MT5
    Scott Fredeman
    Experts
    BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
    DEMA Based Trading Strategy in MQL5
    Pamo Capital Partners LLC
    Experts
    Introducing our MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) based on the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) indicator. This EA has been designed to provide traders with a robust strategy for the forex market. **Key Features and Functionality** - **User Inputs:** The script allows for user-defined inputs such as the DEMA period and the lot size for the trades, offering a level of customization to suit your trading needs. - **Trade Execution:** The CTrade object within the script allows for efficie
    ThanosAlgotrade
    Irina Manikeeva
    1 (1)
    Experts
    ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
    VR Black Box MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    1 (1)
    Experts
    The VR Black Box trading robot is based on the popular and time-tested trend following strategy. Over the course of several years, it has been improved on live trading accounts through regular updates and the introduction of new ideas. Thanks to this, VR Black Box has become a powerful and unique trading robot that can impress both beginners and experienced traders. In order to get acquainted with the robot and evaluate its effectiveness, it is enough to install it on a demo account and observe
    MMM Japanese Candles
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
    SwiftScalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    SwiftScalper   is a powerful Expert Advisor ideal for trading EUR/USD and GBP/USD on the optimal M30 time frame. It uses advanced analysis techniques including technical indicators and price action patterns to effectively identify scalping opportunities. Main features of SwiftScalper: Adaptability   : Designed to operate in volatile market conditions, providing effective signals based on up-to-date data. Accurate Signals   : Uses comprehensive analysis to identify the best entry and exit points,
    BB King
    Khima Gorania
    Experts
    BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
    The Simple Grid Trader
    Pei Hoon Ng
    Experts
    This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
    Yen Master EA
    Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
    Experts
    Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
    Bear vs Bull EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
    TropangFX v1 MT5
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Experts
    PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
    FTMO Trading EA MT5
    Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. To monitor live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2304719 Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time
    LT Moving Average EA
    Sie Samuel Roland Youl
    Experts
    Boost Your Trading with Our Supercharged Moving Average Expert Advisor! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? The Moving Average is a favorite tool of traders worldwide, and now, we've taken it up a notch! Our EA (Expert Advisor) is designed to supercharge your trading strategy by integrating the top three most popular moving average approaches: Crossing Signals : Get alerts when the price crosses over a moving average. Double Cross : Receive signals when two moving averages inte
    PSAR Expert Extended MT5
    Alexander Fedosov
    Experts
    This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
    EA Secret Average Trade MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
    Gold Origin MT5
    Sugianto
    Experts
    Gold Origin   is an intelligent and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for   XAUUSD (GOLD)   trading on the M5 timeframe. Gold Origin generates highly accurate entry signals, ensuring precise and disciplined trade execution. Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 199$ Final price 3,000$ Signal    |    Setfile   Key Features   Real Market Strategy Adapts dynamically to real-time market data for authentic, high-probability trading execution.   Market
    Crash 300 BUY
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    Hello traders, This time I'm introducing you to Crash 300 BUY which features a simple and effective strategy. It works with a Stochastic, with parameters already configured, to be able to take Buy and Buy trades with trend candles. The EA works for the Crash 300 pair of synthetic indices (Deriv). It is used on an M5 timeframe (5 minutes). And with a recommended balance of $500, with a TP and SL as shown in the image. Trade passively to make your trades more profitable. Enjoy!
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Gold EA MT5
    Zhi Xian Hou
    Experts
    GOLD EA MT5 is a fully automated trading robot, which is developed by using the "Trend for MT5" indicator. It is based on the neural network+grid system, it selects trading opportunities with high probability of profit and low risk. The minimum initial deposit is 250 USD per 0.01 initial lots, every position has a hidden stop loss. EA has good performances on XAUUSD, and the maximum drawdown is relatively low. You can use 1-minute open price backtest   mode on MT5 client to do backtest. The val
    Trend Reversal Scalper
    Simon Reger
    3 (2)
    Experts
    The Trend Reversal Scalper EA is an advanced trading robot specifically designed for fast and precise trading in markets with strong trend reversals. It continuously analyzes market data and identifies potential trend reversals to profit from quick price movements in a short period. The following indicators are used to identify a trend reversal: Indicators: Bollinger Bands breakout or rebound Moving Average strength Relative Strength Index Relative Range over a defined number of candles Additio
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.72 (208)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
    SAWA Netting Grid EA
    Alejandro Funes
    Experts
    This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (195)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (13)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (435)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.94 (101)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.5 (24)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    4.29 (7)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (7)
    Experts
    8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    4.69 (16)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (3)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.9 (10)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.77 (64)
    Experts
    Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
    Lux Oro
    Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
    2.85 (13)
    Experts
    Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.37 (82)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (108)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    4.86 (7)
    Experts
    DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.9 (31)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.92 (89)
    Experts
    Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (22)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.41 (41)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    Experts
    Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
    NeonScalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.67 (12)
    Experts
    NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
    Venom Us30 Scalp
    Antoine Melhem
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.6 (127)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Crude Oil Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (9)
    Experts
    The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
    GbpUsd Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.71 (134)
    Experts
    The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (16)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    4.69 (13)
    Experts
    AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
    HFT PropFirm EA MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.92 (48)
    Experts
    HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo by Dilwyn Tng, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. Now Greenman  HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is fully automatic! Free  1 All-In-One Breakout EA account licence with purchase of HFT PropFirm EA MT5 Passing HFT MT5 Challenge Performance Monitor: Broker: Fusion Market Login:  197801
    More from author
    CPT Standard MT4
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    Hi. I guess you came to this page hoping you might find an EA you can trust! If so, give me your attention. CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose. I will tell you a little story about why I created this EA... Get the MT5 version CPT Standard MT5 . Subscribe to the public channel for the last important news and updates. Years ago, I passed from the phase of losing every account I opened to the phase of... Let's say winning more than losing. I made parties at that t
    CPT ea
    Khalid Ait
    5 (1)
    Experts
    CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose. It was designed to trade breakouts. But, before we dive into the technical details. Let me tell you a little story about why this was created... Get the standard edition CPT Standard MT5 , or get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . The default inputs are specifically configured for EURUSD . You can find other set files for USDJPY , Gold and Nasdaq in the description below. Visit the profile to check   the live signals ,   tes
    G Gold
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
    CPT Standard MT5
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    This is the standard edition of  CPT ea As you are probably looking for an EA you can use confidently, this simple edition also got you at a lower cost. Consistently can be achieved simpler than you think. Get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . Subscribe to the   public channel   for the last important news and updates. You probably heard the little story...! If you didn't, let me tell you the conclusion. Beginners believe that the most significant milestone they must achieve to become suc
    DayLong
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    If you don't use a program like this in your portfolio, you're missing out on huge uptrends. In 2024 alone, the Nasdaq index has gained over 28%. The Dow Jones has gained 12%, and the S&P 500 returned 23%. Bitcoin was flying around $100,000 following a 121% rally, while Gold has one of its best years, with gains over 27%. And so on for other assets... My question to you is very simple: What were your gains in the last year? If you're embarrassed by your answer, DayLong must be added to your
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review