CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose.





It was designed to trade breakouts. But, before we dive into the technical details.

Let me tell you a little story about why this was created...





Get the standard edition CPT Standard MT5, or get the MT4 version CPT Standard MT4. The default inputs are specifically configured for EURUSD. You can find other set files for USDJPY, Gold and Nasdaq in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for the last important news and updates.





Years ago, I passed from the phase of losing every account I opened to the phase of... being positive.

I made parties at that time, thinking that's the end, and now everything will be just perfect.





Of course, that wasn't true.

I got into a painful losing streak for months, just to understand this simple lesson.





Anybody can do that...

Even babies, when shown the order-buttons, can do that. But not consistently.





This is a long marathon, and that's what most traders don't see.

So I had two options: giving up or changing my mindset.





I took the second option. (and I hope you do the same)

I was thinking about a system to achieve consistency, especially if I want to be a full-time trader.





I had to return to the basics. Principles like keep-it-simple, low risk, and a classic approach to the markets.

I did it, and I was able to develop some automated systems for managing my portfolios, and right now, I'm sharing with you the first one I have ever made.





The idea was based on three keywords:

Simple: The strategy concept isn't complex, as it trades technical price action breakouts that most of us are familiar with.

Safe: No dangerous techniques involved. Just Stop-orders, SL/TP with clear risk management rules will be enough.

Consistent: Seeking the long term only. This shouldn't be the kind systems that shines at first months, only to disappear later.





I want you to click on Download, then continue reading this to discover how it works in the strategy tester.





Ready-made set files



Diversification of sets you can start with right away.

The main objective of this portfolio is to outperform the major indices in the long run. (not guaranteed)

Next to these defaults, the following sets will be sent to you upon purchase. (don't forget to contact)

EURUSD BEs

EURUSD SHARP

USDJPY BEs

GBPUSD TRAILS

Nasdaq TRAILS

Nasdaq SHARP

XAUUSD SHARP





Tested on Real Data for Over 18 Years

Before running those sets in live accounts, a lot of back-test was performed using high-quality custom data to make sure we're simulating the live trading environment.

The modeling was every tick based on real ticks, adding the spread, slippage, and commissions.





Good decisions are often made with data and evidence. Not just gut feelings.

So, if you want to do this with your broker data, select every tick model or 1mOHLC, because it's the most realistic data regular brokers can provide.





It's totally fine to stick to the default sets, but keep in mind that many users are going to use the exact same settings, and that could be a problem if you trade with a firm that prohibits group trading.

You have the strategy tester on the MT5-Terminal. If you master strategy optimization, then use your skills to create new setups.





FAQ



What is the symbol and timeframe I should select for this EA?

EURUSD 1h for default settings.





Which account type should I run the previous sets on?

Raw Spread accounts, with a maximum commission of $8 per lot.





Do I need a fast VPS to run CPT?

No. CPT only uses stop orders to avoid high slippage. Slow VPS with a 200ms ping will be enough.





Does this EA work with the FIFO rule?

Yes.





Can I use CPT with an account currency other than USD?

Yes.





Can I use this EA with any pair?

Yes, as long as you have good settings for it.





Why is the news filter not working if I want to back-test?