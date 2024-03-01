CPT ea

5

CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose.


It was designed to trade breakouts. But, before we dive into the technical details.

Let me tell you a little story about why this was created...


Get the standard edition CPT Standard MT5, or get the MT4 version CPT Standard MT4.

The default inputs are specifically configured for EURUSD. You can find other set files for USDJPY, Gold and Nasdaq in the description below.

Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for the last important news and updates.


Years ago, I passed from the phase of losing every account I opened to the phase of... being positive.

I made parties at that time, thinking that's the end, and now everything will be just perfect.


Of course, that wasn't true.

I got into a painful losing streak for months, just to understand this simple lesson.


Anybody can do that...

Even babies, when shown the order-buttons, can do that. But not consistently.


This is a long marathon, and that's what most traders don't see.

So I had two options: giving up or changing my mindset.


I took the second option. (and I hope you do the same)

I was thinking about a system to achieve consistency, especially if I want to be a full-time trader.


I had to return to the basics. Principles like keep-it-simple, low risk, and a classic approach to the markets.

I did it, and I was able to develop some automated systems for managing my portfolios, and right now, I'm sharing with you the first one I have ever made.


The idea was based on three keywords:

Simple: The strategy concept isn't complex, as it trades technical price action breakouts that most of us are familiar with.

Safe: No dangerous techniques involved. Just Stop-orders, SL/TP with clear risk management rules will be enough.

Consistent: Seeking the long term only. This shouldn't be the kind systems that shines at first months, only to disappear later.


I want you to click on Download, then continue reading this to discover how it works in the strategy tester.


Ready-made set files

Diversification of sets you can start with right away.

The main objective of this portfolio is to outperform the major indices in the long run. (not guaranteed)

Next to these defaults, the following sets will be sent to you upon purchase. (don't forget to contact)

  • EURUSD BEs
  • EURUSD SHARP
  • USDJPY BEs
  • GBPUSD TRAILS
  • Nasdaq TRAILS
  • Nasdaq SHARP
  • XAUUSD SHARP


Tested on Real Data for Over 18 Years

Before running those sets in live accounts, a lot of back-test was performed using high-quality custom data to make sure we're simulating the live trading environment.

The modeling was every tick based on real ticks, adding the spread, slippage, and commissions.


Good decisions are often made with data and evidence. Not just gut feelings.

So, if you want to do this with your broker data, select every tick model or 1mOHLC, because it's the most realistic data regular brokers can provide.


It's totally fine to stick to the default sets, but keep in mind that many users are going to use the exact same settings, and that could be a problem if you trade with a firm that prohibits group trading.

You have the strategy tester on the MT5-Terminal. If you master strategy optimization, then use your skills to create new setups.


FAQ

What is the symbol and timeframe I should select for this EA?

EURUSD 1h for default settings.


Which account type should I run the previous sets on?

Raw Spread accounts, with a maximum commission of $8 per lot.


Do I need a fast VPS to run CPT?

No. CPT only uses stop orders to avoid high slippage. Slow VPS with a 200ms ping will be enough.


Does this EA work with the FIFO rule?

Yes.


Can I use CPT with an account currency other than USD?

Yes.


Can I use this EA with any pair?

Yes, as long as you have good settings for it.


Why is the news filter not working if I want to back-test?

The Strategy Tester does not provide news data.

Reviews 4
Makoto Otsu
373
Makoto Otsu 2024.10.14 13:58 
 

As the author explains, this is a simple EA. But the truth is always simple. It is sophisticated and free of waste and lies. Most MQL5 EAs are lies and disposable, but honest ones and kind authors are very rare.

Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.05.01 15:19 
 

Best EA !

Kerwyn Quasie Cox
369
Kerwyn Quasie Cox 2024.03.31 12:25 
 

Excellent product! This is not just a simple EA, it's like a system that you can use to create your own simple breakout strategies on different assets and timeframes. If you're good at optimizations and strategy generation, this is definitely a tool to test out. The vendor is also helpful and responds to requests too!

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Hi. I guess you came to this page hoping you might find an EA you can trust! If so, give me your attention. CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose. I will tell you a little story about why I created this EA... Get the MT5 version CPT Standard MT5 . Subscribe to the public channel for the last important news and updates. Years ago, I passed from the phase of losing every account I opened to the phase of... Let's say winning more than losing. I made parties at that t
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In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
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This is the standard edition of  CPT ea As you are probably looking for an EA you can use confidently, this simple edition also got you at a lower cost. Consistently can be achieved simpler than you think. Get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . Subscribe to the   public channel   for the last important news and updates. You probably heard the little story...! If you didn't, let me tell you the conclusion. Beginners believe that the most significant milestone they must achieve to become suc
DayLong
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If you don't use a program like this in your portfolio, you're missing out on huge uptrends. In 2024 alone, the Nasdaq index has gained over 28%. The Dow Jones has gained 12%, and the S&P 500 returned 23%. Bitcoin was flying around $100,000 following a 121% rally, while Gold has one of its best years, with gains over 27%. And so on for other assets... My question to you is very simple: What were your gains in the last year? If you're embarrassed by your answer, DayLong must be added to your
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Filter:
xswxsw151
348
xswxsw151 2024.11.29 11:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khalid Ait
591
Reply from developer Khalid Ait 2024.11.29 12:15
It's a pleasure ;)
Makoto Otsu
373
Makoto Otsu 2024.10.14 13:58 
 

As the author explains, this is a simple EA. But the truth is always simple. It is sophisticated and free of waste and lies. Most MQL5 EAs are lies and disposable, but honest ones and kind authors are very rare.

Khalid Ait
591
Reply from developer Khalid Ait 2024.10.14 14:48
Thanks for this wonderful review Makoto!
Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.05.01 15:19 
 

Best EA !

Khalid Ait
591
Reply from developer Khalid Ait 2024.05.01 15:27
Absolutely ;)
Kerwyn Quasie Cox
369
Kerwyn Quasie Cox 2024.03.31 12:25 
 

Excellent product! This is not just a simple EA, it's like a system that you can use to create your own simple breakout strategies on different assets and timeframes. If you're good at optimizations and strategy generation, this is definitely a tool to test out. The vendor is also helpful and responds to requests too!

Khalid Ait
591
Reply from developer Khalid Ait 2024.03.31 15:52
I really appreciate your feedback :)
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