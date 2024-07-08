CPT Standard MT4

Hi.

I guess you came to this page hoping you might find an EA you can trust!


If so, give me your attention.

CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose.


I will tell you a little story about why I created this EA...


Get the MT5 version CPT Standard MT5.

Subscribe to the public channel for the last important news and updates.


Years ago, I passed from the phase of losing every account I opened to the phase of... Let's say winning more than losing.

I made parties at that time, thinking that's the end, and now everything will be just perfect.


Of course, I was a wrong...

I got into a painful losing streak for more than a year, just to understand that making some winning trades isn't enough.


Anybody can do that...

Even my 8-year-old cousin, when I showed him the buy and sell buttons, was able to do that, but he's not consistent.


This is a long marathon, and that's what most traders don't see...


So I had two options: giving up or changing my mindset.

I took the second option. (and I hope you do the same)


I was thinking about a system to achieve consistency, especially if I want to be a full-time trader.

I did it, and I was able to design manual trading systems for this purpose.


Later on, I developed some automated systems for managing my passive portfolios, and right now, I'm sharing one of them with you.

The idea was based on three keywords:

  • Simple: The strategy concept isn't complex, as it trades technical price action breakouts that most of us are familiar with.
  • Safe: No dangerous techniques involved. Just Stop-orders, SL, and TP with clear risk management rules will be enough.
  • Consistent: The most important reason why this program was founded. This shouldn't be that kind of EA that makes high returns in the first months, then collapse...


    I want you to click on Demo Download, then continue reading this to discover how it works in the strategy tester.


    Default settings

    As you see, you have too many options to create any breakout strategy you want.

    Don't worry if you get confused for the first time. If you have any questions, I'm available in live chat for details.


    CPT Standard can be used for any instrument as long as you have good settings for it.

    The default settings are made for EURUSD only. You should contact me to get the USDJPY setfile after you make a purchase.


    The EURUSD and USDJPY are setups designed as low-risk day trading strategies, and the main objective is to outperform the major indices. (S&P500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones...)


    "Past performance is the best predictor of success."

    That was a Jim Simons quote...


    Before running default setups in live accounts, a lot of back-test have been made using high-quality data from premium resources to make sure we're simulating the live trading environment.
    The modeling was every tick based on real ticks, adding the spread, slippage, and commissions.


    Jim also said that the best decisions are often made with data and evidence. Not just gut feelings.
    So, if you want to do this with your broker data, select every tick model, because it's the best quality of data regular brokers can provide.


    Check out the screenshots to see the back-test visuals.


    It's totally fine to stick to the default setup, but keep in mind that many users are going to use the exact same settings, and that could be a problem if you trade with a proprietary trading firm that prohibits group trading.


    You have the strategy tester on the MT4-Terminal. If you master strategy optimization, then use your skills to create new setups.

    Otherwise, if you make a purchase, at least contact me to get other setups to diversify your portfolio.


    FAQs

    What is the symbol and timeframe I should select for this EA?

    EURUSD 1h for default settings.


    Which account type should I run the default settings on?

    Raw Spread account, with a maximum commission of $8 per lot.


    Do I need a fast VPS to run CPT?

    No. CPT only uses stop and limit orders to avoid high slippage. Slow VPS with a 50ms ping will be enough.


    How do I use a fixed lot size?

    Enter 1 in the Default Risk input, then enter the lot size you want in the Max Lot.


    How do I turn off the drawdown monitor?

    Input 99 both in daily and overall DD.


    Why is my back-test different from screenshots?

    You have different historical price data, different trading costs, and probably different settings. But if you're talking about the design of graphs, it's Google Sheets.


    Does this EA work with the FIFO rule?

    Yes.


    Can I use this EA with an account currency other than USD?

    Yes.


    Can I use this EA next to other EAs?

    Yes. But remember that the DD Monitor will watch other EAs too, and if something goes wrong, it will stop them.


    Can I use this EA with any pair?

    Of course. Stocks, gold, Nasdaq, or oil... You can use it with anything as long as you have good settings for it.


    I don't understand a specific input...!

    No problem. drop your question in the chat and you'll get fast response.


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    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
    Bypass Generator MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    Experts
    FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BF Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.05 (56)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Poison Ivy
    Janet Abu Khalil
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Spider Crazy Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.78 (126)
    Experts
    Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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    CPT ea
    Khalid Ait
    5 (3)
    Experts
    CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose. It was designed to trade breakouts. But, before we dive into the technical details. Let me tell you a little story about why this was created... Get the standard edition CPT Standard MT5 , or get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . The default inputs are specifically configured for EURUSD . You can find other set files for USDJPY , Gold and Nasdaq in the description below. Visit the profile to check   the live signals ,   tes
    G Gold
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
    CPT Standard MT5
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    This is the standard edition of  CPT ea As you are probably looking for an EA you can use confidently, this simple edition also got you at a lower cost. Consistently can be achieved simpler than you think. Get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . Subscribe to the   public channel   for the last important news and updates. You probably heard the little story...! If you didn't, let me tell you the conclusion. Beginners believe that the most significant milestone they must achieve to become suc
    DayLong
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    If you don't use a program like this in your portfolio, you're missing out on huge uptrends. In 2024 alone, the Nasdaq index has gained over 28%. The Dow Jones has gained 12%, and the S&P 500 returned 23%. Bitcoin was flying around $100,000 following a 121% rally, while Gold has one of its best years, with gains over 27%. And so on for other assets... My question to you is very simple: What were your gains in the last year? If you're embarrassed by your answer, DayLong must be added to your
    G Yen MT5
    Khalid Ait
    Experts
    Konnichiwa! Whatever beliefs you have about trading the JPY pairs, let's set them aside for a moment. Here's a fact: Any strategy can work if you pick the right pair...! And with proper risk management, even flipping a coin is gonna work for that pair. We've made a fundamental research based on economic indicators such as Policy Divergence to pick the best. Guess what...! It's the amazing   USDJPY . So we've taken years of experience and distilled it in something simple, reliable and ready
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