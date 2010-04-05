Pivot Point Breakout and Reversal

Pivot Point Breakout & Reversal is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 timeframe. The EA trades breakouts of the Central Pivot Range (CPR) as well as reversals from support and resistance levels (R2, R1, S1, S2). Only one order of each type can be opened simultaneously. All orders are opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The order volume can be either fixed or variable. The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial order closure to decrease risks and get the profit. The default parameter values are optimized for GBP/USD currency pair at GMT+2 time zone and 5-digit quotes. EA can be applied to other currencies subject to the optimization performed.

There are some parameters for flexible adjustments of the EA behavior:

Parameter Meaning Time difference* The shift of the time (in hours) to the desired time zone Time range start hour The beginning of the trading time range Time range last hour The closure of the trading time range Use constant lot Constant or variable order volume to be used Basic lot The order volume in case the constant lot is used TP deviation The deviation of the Take Profit level (in points) from the target support/resistance level Profit part The part of the opened position volume to be closed with profit at the nearest support/resistance level SL deviation The deviation of the Stop Loss level (in points) from the support/resistance level Loss part The part of the opened position volume to be closed with loss at the middle level Activate Breakout strategy Pivot Point Breakout strategy activation Breakout TS Trailing stop points for the Breakout strategy (TS does not follow the price) Activate Reversal strategy Pivot Point support/resistance level Reversal strategy activation Reversal TS Trailing stop points for the Reversal strategy (TS does not follow the price) S/R level range The range in points around support/resistance levels Averaging period The short MA averaging period to catch reversals Notification hour The hour when a message comes to the mobile terminal (TERMINAL time) Notification minutes The minutes of the hour when a message comes to the mobile terminal