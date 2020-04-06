• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.



MACD Momentum Shift EA – A Tool for Traders Who Love Optimization

The MACD Momentum Shift EA is designed for traders who enjoy fine-tuning their strategies to match market conditions. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, allowing you to explore different settings, adjust risk parameters, and tailor it to your unique trading style.

How It Works

This EA leverages the MACD indicator, a widely used momentum-based tool, to identify potential trend shifts. The logic behind it is straightforward yet powerful:

It monitors the MACD Main Line and Signal Line crossovers.

A Buy Signal is triggered when the MACD Signal Line crosses above zero, and momentum strengthens.

A Sell Signal is generated when the MACD Signal Line crosses below zero, indicating bearish momentum.

The EA ensures that only one trade is open at a time, preventing overexposure to market fluctuations.

Key Features

Fully adjustable MACD parameters (Fast, Slow, and Signal periods)

Customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

Built-in risk validation to ensure lot sizing aligns with broker rules

Error handling and retry logic for smoother execution

Designed with optimization in mind—you control the tuning!

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is ideal for traders who want a flexible, rule-based system that can be adapted to different market conditions. It is not a plug-and-play solution but rather a framework for traders looking to refine their MACD-based strategy.

Price & Value

The MACD Momentum Shift EA is available for $80, reflecting its capability as a structured trading tool that provides a foundation for further optimization. If you enjoy refining and testing different settings, this EA offers a robust starting point.

Explore More

Visit my profile to check out my other trading solutions! Whether you're looking for automated strategies or indicators, you’ll find tools to enhance your trading experience.

Important Note: This EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with proper risk management. Optimize it to fit your preferred market conditions before live trading.