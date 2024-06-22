APF SuperTrend Light
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 June 2024
Transform your way of analyzing the market with our innovative trend and support/resistance indicator!
By combining the robustness of pivot points, the sensitivity of price adjustment, and the reliability of moving averages, our indicator provides a comprehensive and intuitive view of price behavior. Whether to detect emerging trends, track significant price shifts, or map critical support and resistance zones, this tool is your reliable guide amidst market volatility (BMF WIN).
Tested for BMF (WIN)
1. VWAP, MA8, MA21, MA50 and MA200
2. Bollinger Bands
3. Pivot points (based on Fibonacci retracement)
4. Price adjust
5. Price shifts panel
This is a light and free version of our indicator!
We hope it will be a great experience in your analyses!
Hi . Thank you very much for this wonderful tool. His work is very wonderful and excellent But there is a question: What is the meaning or meaning of the colors that appear on the board, always changing from red to green to grey? . Thank you very much