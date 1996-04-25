FVG iFVG Alert Indicator MT4

FVG & iFVG Alert indicator for MT4


- it is coded to detect freshest untouched FVG, both bullish and bearish, it draws lines for the FVG making it clear

- when price reaches these levels it will alert upon candle close that price is potentially breaking this FVG or retesting it

- price might hold and will then be FVG or it might inverse and become an iFVG

- good for alerting you when to look at chart, then execute depending on trading system



Recommended products
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicators
ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicators
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Trender Line
Shao Chen
Indicators
This is a trend-tracking indicator that determines the change in trend through changes in color. It can capture the big trend market and assist trend traders to enter and hold positions. A small rebound in the market will be filtered until the end of the trend. In the turbulent market, the horizontal line in the indicator can also be used as a support or pressure reference. More EA&Indicators click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller parameter Period - indicator period (large s
GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicators
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clea
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Median Renko Terminator
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade NON-REPAINT  COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
XOatrline
Ainur Sharipov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator is based on crosses of zeros, but their period is equated to the indicator ATR. An alternative to the XOATRHIST indicator with the channel display on the chart. More informative.  Closing a bar outside the channel forms an x or O. The indicator turns on the Alert option. Options: ATRPeriod  - period ATR for the calculation of steps. XOPips    - manual pips XOalert  - output of the signal to the terminal. XOnotification  - sending a signal to the mobile terminal. XOmail  -  send a s
Fibonacci Risk Reward Ratio
Andy Ismail
Indicators
This indicator draws Fibonacci level automatically from higher high to lower low or from lower low to higher high. With adjustable Fibonacci range and has an alert function. How to use Fibonacci Risk Reward Ration (R3) into trading strategy Forex traders use Fibonacci-R3 to pinpoint where to place orders for market entry, for taking profits and for stop-loss orders. Fibonacci levels are commonly used in forex trading to identify and trade off of support and resistance levels. Fibonacci retracem
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure
Barend Paul Stander
4.43 (30)
Indicators
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicators
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicators
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
PriceAction Patterns
Vitaly Tarnovsky
Utilities
Данная утилита (эксперт который сам не открывает ордера) ищет на графике паттерны Price Action : DBLHC и DBHLC Рельсы CPR Пин-бар HR PPR TBH и TBL OB где каждый паттерн имеет гибкие настройки того, как он должен выглядеть по Вашему мнению. К примеру, возьмём пин-бар, который имеет так называемый нос а также левый и правый глаз. Так вот в настройках Вы можете указать минимальную длину этого самого носа, максимальный размер самого тела и хвоста, и минимальный размер левого глаза, по отношению
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
BBMA Entry Alert Signal
Adi Prizandi
Indicators
Signal Entry BBMA  Low Risk High Reward Entry Friendly Use  Using Fibo for TP 1, TP 2 , TP 3 , TP 4, TP 5, TP 6 , TP 7 , TP 8 , TP 9 , TP 10 Entry Low MA or Entry High MA Pair GOLD is The Best Pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Is Good Pair BTCUSD id Good Risk Manajemen only 1% entry and you get Profit 2-10% Recommended Broker https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/yyatk129ng If you want FullMargin Is Good but I recommended using Manajemen your Money
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
James D Scuderi
Indicators
The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
Fibonacci Auto Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Possible Price reversals levels - based on  Fibonacci + Support +  Resistance Levels Auto levels drawn based on input index (Bars Count )  ---->>> Price Over 50% Fibo line ---> UP TREND ---> BUY when price drop near Support Lines  ---->>> Price Down 50% Fibo line ---> DOWN TREND ---> SELL when price goes up  near Resistance Lines  --->>> The more close price levels ----> the more possibility for price reversals --->>> are you a scalper --> try it on M1 charts with big index like 5000 bars  or
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Point Implant
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
What are "pivot points"? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. Pivot point analysis calculates the first support and resistance levels using the trading range width between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low price. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the entire width between the previous day's high and low prices. Looking for a quality pivot poin
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicators
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Vertical time lines
Bekhterev Sergey
5 (1)
Indicators
Vertical time lines. A simple indicator that draws on the graph vertical lines of time. 1,3,5,10,12,15,20,30,60 minutes. You can change the line color, line style, select a time period from 1 to 60 minutes. Applies to any chart, timeframe. Incoming parameters: Minute_Num = 20;           // step 3,5,12,10,20,15,30,60 minutes color Line_Color = clrYellow; // color line Line_Dash = 2;                //0,1,2,3,4... solid, dash, dot, dash dot,dash dot dot
FREE
Reback
Yazhou Liu
Indicators
This index can be traced back to historical transactions, and can clearly see the trading location, trading type, profit and loss situation, as well as statistical information. Showlabel is used to display statistics. Summy_from is the start time of order statistics. This parameter is based on the opening time of the order. Backtracking can help us to correct the wrong trading habits, which is very important for beginners to learn manual transactions. This index is suitable for each time per
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
AutoPivot
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
This indicator will draw monthly, weekly, and daily pivot. Pivot line will be calculated automatically again when the period ends. Auto Pivot Metatrader 4 Indicator The Auto Pivot indicator for Metatrader 4 automatically updates the pivot point (PP), support (S1,S2,S3) and resistance levels (r1,r2,r3) every day. Price above the pivot point means positive while price below the pivot point means negative. S3 indicates extremely oversold while price above resistance r3 means extremely overbought.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the ma
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (25)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Gold TMAFractal MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Nirvana trend mt4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
5 (1)
Indicators
Nirvana Trend — Trend indicator with multi‑timeframe confirmation and risk‑management helpers Introduction Nirvana Trend is an analytical indicator that helps structure trading decisions by delivering filtered signals, multi‑timeframe confirmation, and automatic stop/exit levels based on volatility (ATR). If you operate in environments with constraints such as daily/overall drawdown limits, this tool can support adherence to your personal rules and risk‑management framework. Use cases Structure
More from author
Lot sl tp visualizer MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
very simple indicator to help with fast risk management during volatility. ~Displays: - stop loss in points of your choice. - take profit in points of your choice. - what lot size to risk on the trade relative percentage. ~Values that can be changed: - take profit points. - stop loss points. - risk in percentage. - color of lines. - width of lines. - linestyle. - buy / sell trade.
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Inside candle Mt4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Inside Candle Indicator for MT4 The Inside Candle Indicator is a simple yet effective tool for identifying inside bar formations on the chart. Inside candles signal market consolidation , often leading to breakout opportunities. Features: Automatically detects inside bars and marks them with a small dot below the candle. Helps traders spot potential breakout zones and areas of market compression. Works on all timeframes and asset classes , making it versatile for different trading strategi
FVG Indicator MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator with Clear Trendlines Identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) like a pro! This powerful MQL4 indicator marks   Bullish   and   Bearish FVGs   with   clear, precise trendlines , giving you a visual edge in spotting high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Two Trendlines per FVG : Clearly marks the   top and bottom   of each FVG zone for easy identification. No Rays : Trendlines are clean and concise, ensuring a clutter-free chart. Customizable Colors : Personal
Session ICT Killzone MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
ICT Killzone Indicator – Master the Market’s Key Trading Sessions Unlock the true potential of Institutional Order Flow with the ICT Killzone Indicator , designed for serious traders who follow Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts. This tool highlights the most critical trading periods—the Asia, London, and New York Killzones —allowing you to align your trades with high-probability setups used by smart money traders. Key Features: Automated Killzone Markings – The indicator dynamically plots th
Lot sl tp visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
very simple indicator to help with fast risk management during volatility. ~Displays: - stop loss in points of your choice. - take profit in points of your choice. - what lot size to risk on the trade relative percentage. ~Values that can be changed: - take profit points. - stop loss points. - risk in percentage. - color of lines. - width of lines. - linestyle. - buy / sell trade.
Japanese Candlestick Indicator
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Checklist for Professionals MT5
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Checklist Indicator for MT5 Streamline your trading process with the Checklist Indicator —a powerful tool designed to keep you disciplined and organized. This indicator allows you to create and manage a personalized checklist directly on your chart, ensuring you follow your trading rules before entering a position. ️ Customize your own trading checklist ️ Stay consistent and avoid impulsive trades ️ Improve decision-making with structured analysis ️ Seamlessly integrates into your MT5 workfl
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review