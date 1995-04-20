FVG iFVG Alert Indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
- Sürüm: 1.30
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
FVG & iFVG Alert indicator for MT4
- it is coded to detect freshest untouched FVG, both bullish and bearish, it draws lines for the FVG making it clear
- when price reaches these levels it will alert upon candle close that price is potentially breaking this FVG or retesting it
- price might hold and will then be FVG or it might inverse and become an iFVG
- good for alerting you when to look at chart, then execute depending on trading system