FVG iFVG Alert Indicator MT4

FVG & iFVG Alert indicator for MT4





- it is coded to detect freshest untouched FVG, both bullish and bearish, it draws lines for the FVG making it clear

- when price reaches these levels it will alert upon candle close that price is potentially breaking this FVG or retesting it

- price might hold and will then be FVG or it might inverse and become an iFVG

- good for alerting you when to look at chart, then execute depending on trading system







