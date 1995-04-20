FVG iFVG Alert Indicator MT4

FVG & iFVG Alert indicator for MT4


- it is coded to detect freshest untouched FVG, both bullish and bearish, it draws lines for the FVG making it clear

- when price reaches these levels it will alert upon candle close that price is potentially breaking this FVG or retesting it

- price might hold and will then be FVG or it might inverse and become an iFVG

- good for alerting you when to look at chart, then execute depending on trading system



Prodotti consigliati
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicatori
ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Trender Line
Shao Chen
Indicatori
This is a trend-tracking indicator that determines the change in trend through changes in color. It can capture the big trend market and assist trend traders to enter and hold positions. A small rebound in the market will be filtered until the end of the trend. In the turbulent market, the horizontal line in the indicator can also be used as a support or pressure reference. More EA&Indicators click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller parameter Period - indicator period (large s
GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicatori
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clea
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicatori
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Median Renko Terminator
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicatori
Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade NON-REPAINT  COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
XOatrline
Ainur Sharipov
5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator is based on crosses of zeros, but their period is equated to the indicator ATR. An alternative to the XOATRHIST indicator with the channel display on the chart. More informative.  Closing a bar outside the channel forms an x or O. The indicator turns on the Alert option. Options: ATRPeriod  - period ATR for the calculation of steps. XOPips    - manual pips XOalert  - output of the signal to the terminal. XOnotification  - sending a signal to the mobile terminal. XOmail  -  send a s
Fibonacci Risk Reward Ratio
Andy Ismail
Indicatori
This indicator draws Fibonacci level automatically from higher high to lower low or from lower low to higher high. With adjustable Fibonacci range and has an alert function. How to use Fibonacci Risk Reward Ration (R3) into trading strategy Forex traders use Fibonacci-R3 to pinpoint where to place orders for market entry, for taking profits and for stop-loss orders. Fibonacci levels are commonly used in forex trading to identify and trade off of support and resistance levels. Fibonacci retracem
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore funziona con la teoria delle onde di Elliott in due modi: Modalità automatica: In questa modalità, l'indicatore rileverà automaticamente le cinque onde motrici sul grafico in conformità alla teoria delle onde di Elliott. Fornirà previsioni e individuerà potenziali zone di inversione. Inoltre, avrà la capacità di generare avvisi e messaggi push per informare i trader sugli sviluppi importanti. Questa funzionalità automatica semplifica il processo di identificazione e analisi dei
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure
Barend Paul Stander
4.43 (30)
Indicatori
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicatori
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicatori
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
PriceAction Patterns
Vitaly Tarnovsky
Utilità
Данная утилита (эксперт который сам не открывает ордера) ищет на графике паттерны Price Action : DBLHC и DBHLC Рельсы CPR Пин-бар HR PPR TBH и TBL OB где каждый паттерн имеет гибкие настройки того, как он должен выглядеть по Вашему мнению. К примеру, возьмём пин-бар, который имеет так называемый нос а также левый и правый глаз. Так вот в настройках Вы можете указать минимальную длину этого самого носа, максимальный размер самого тела и хвоста, и минимальный размер левого глаза, по отношению
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Indicatori
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
BBMA Entry Alert Signal
Adi Prizandi
Indicatori
Signal Entry BBMA  Low Risk High Reward Entry Friendly Use  Using Fibo for TP 1, TP 2 , TP 3 , TP 4, TP 5, TP 6 , TP 7 , TP 8 , TP 9 , TP 10 Entry Low MA or Entry High MA Pair GOLD is The Best Pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Is Good Pair BTCUSD id Good Risk Manajemen only 1% entry and you get Profit 2-10% Recommended Broker https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/yyatk129ng If you want FullMargin Is Good but I recommended using Manajemen your Money
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
James D Scuderi
Indicatori
The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
Fibonacci Auto Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
Possible Price reversals levels - based on  Fibonacci + Support +  Resistance Levels Auto levels drawn based on input index (Bars Count )  ---->>> Price Over 50% Fibo line ---> UP TREND ---> BUY when price drop near Support Lines  ---->>> Price Down 50% Fibo line ---> DOWN TREND ---> SELL when price goes up  near Resistance Lines  --->>> The more close price levels ----> the more possibility for price reversals --->>> are you a scalper --> try it on M1 charts with big index like 5000 bars  or
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicatori
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Market Striker
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Experts
Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker blog  after purchase contact me
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Point Implant
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
What are "pivot points"? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. Pivot point analysis calculates the first support and resistance levels using the trading range width between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low price. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the entire width between the previous day's high and low prices. Looking for a quality pivot poin
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Vertical time lines
Bekhterev Sergey
5 (1)
Indicatori
Vertical time lines. A simple indicator that draws on the graph vertical lines of time. 1,3,5,10,12,15,20,30,60 minutes. You can change the line color, line style, select a time period from 1 to 60 minutes. Applies to any chart, timeframe. Incoming parameters: Minute_Num = 20;           // step 3,5,12,10,20,15,30,60 minutes color Line_Color = clrYellow; // color line Line_Dash = 2;                //0,1,2,3,4... solid, dash, dot, dash dot,dash dot dot
FREE
Reback
Yazhou Liu
Indicatori
This index can be traced back to historical transactions, and can clearly see the trading location, trading type, profit and loss situation, as well as statistical information. Showlabel is used to display statistics. Summy_from is the start time of order statistics. This parameter is based on the opening time of the order. Backtracking can help us to correct the wrong trading habits, which is very important for beginners to learn manual transactions. This index is suitable for each time per
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicatori
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicatori
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicatori
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Altri dall’autore
Lot sl tp visualizer MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
very simple indicator to help with fast risk management during volatility. ~Displays: - stop loss in points of your choice. - take profit in points of your choice. - what lot size to risk on the trade relative percentage. ~Values that can be changed: - take profit points. - stop loss points. - risk in percentage. - color of lines. - width of lines. - linestyle. - buy / sell trade.
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Inside candle Mt4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Inside Candle Indicator for MT4 The Inside Candle Indicator is a simple yet effective tool for identifying inside bar formations on the chart. Inside candles signal market consolidation , often leading to breakout opportunities. Features: Automatically detects inside bars and marks them with a small dot below the candle. Helps traders spot potential breakout zones and areas of market compression. Works on all timeframes and asset classes , making it versatile for different trading strategi
FVG Indicator MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator with Clear Trendlines Identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) like a pro! This powerful MQL4 indicator marks   Bullish   and   Bearish FVGs   with   clear, precise trendlines , giving you a visual edge in spotting high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Two Trendlines per FVG : Clearly marks the   top and bottom   of each FVG zone for easy identification. No Rays : Trendlines are clean and concise, ensuring a clutter-free chart. Customizable Colors : Personal
Session ICT Killzone MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
ICT Killzone Indicator – Master the Market’s Key Trading Sessions Unlock the true potential of Institutional Order Flow with the ICT Killzone Indicator , designed for serious traders who follow Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts. This tool highlights the most critical trading periods—the Asia, London, and New York Killzones —allowing you to align your trades with high-probability setups used by smart money traders. Key Features: Automated Killzone Markings – The indicator dynamically plots th
Lot sl tp visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
very simple indicator to help with fast risk management during volatility. ~Displays: - stop loss in points of your choice. - take profit in points of your choice. - what lot size to risk on the trade relative percentage. ~Values that can be changed: - take profit points. - stop loss points. - risk in percentage. - color of lines. - width of lines. - linestyle. - buy / sell trade.
Japanese Candlestick Indicator
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Checklist for Professionals MT5
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Checklist Indicator for MT5 Streamline your trading process with the Checklist Indicator —a powerful tool designed to keep you disciplined and organized. This indicator allows you to create and manage a personalized checklist directly on your chart, ensuring you follow your trading rules before entering a position. ️ Customize your own trading checklist ️ Stay consistent and avoid impulsive trades ️ Improve decision-making with structured analysis ️ Seamlessly integrates into your MT5 workfl
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione