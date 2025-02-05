Inside candle Mt4

Inside Candle Indicator for MT4

The Inside Candle Indicator is a simple yet effective tool for identifying inside bar formations on the chart. Inside candles signal market consolidation, often leading to breakout opportunities.

Features:

✅ Automatically detects inside bars and marks them with a small dot below the candle.

✅ Helps traders spot potential breakout zones and areas of market compression.

✅ Works on all timeframes and asset classes, making it versatile for different trading strategies.

✅ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance without lagging your charts.

How It Works:

An inside bar is a candle that is fully contained within the previous candle's high and low. This indicator scans for such formations and visually marks them on the chart, making it easy to spot potential breakout setups.

Perfect for price action traders, breakout traders, and trend-following strategies.



