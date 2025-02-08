XAUUSD MT5-EA with Trendfollow-Strategy

Golden Trend Expert is a trading robot specifically designed for XAUUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. Positions are opened based on MACD entry signals, while incorporating various (volatility) filters to enhance signal accuracy. The goal of this EA is to trade only in well-defined trend phases and to ignore false signals during market indecision and sideways movements.

The EA has a simple and user-friendly setup. The default values are already optimized, with the only required adjustment being the lot size. It is recommended to spend the first two to three weeks getting familiar with the EA’s strategy under live market conditions, trading only 0.01 - 0.05 lot. After this period, the lot size can be adjusted according to the following recommendation:

500 - 1000 USD = 0.05 lot

1000 - 3000 USD = 0.1 lot

> 3 000 USD = 0.2 lot





Features:



Works with any broker

NO secret "AI algorithms", NO loss-incurring Martingale/Grid techniques

Money-Management

Notification Services

combined trend filters

optional intelligent position management (Break-Even Stop / 2nd Position)



How does the EA work?





1. Entry Signal





The core logic is based on the MACD indicator. The EA analyzes the last two closed bars. The following conditions must be met for a buy signal (reversed for a sell signal):

macdMainCurrent > macdSignalCurrent

macdMainCurrent > macdMainPrev

macdSignalCurrent > macdSignalPrev





With this simple logic, a rising price trend is generally detected. Additionally, the macdMainCurrent must exceed a specific threshold to further increase signal strength at this stage.

The EA intentionally does not rely on MACD main and signal line crossovers, as these crossovers have proven to be not always reliable.





2. Trade Filters

If an entry signal is present, several (activatable/deactivatable) filters ensure that only strong signals are used for opening a position:





RSI

Trend filter on a higher timeframe (EMA 50 & EMA 120 )

EMA 120 within the Bollinger Bands

ADX

Time filter

Cooldown bars: 2 - 5 bar pause after a closed trade

Optional: Restrict trade direction





3. Exit-Signal

The EA includes two basic exit strategies:

TP & SL exit and

ATR exit.





Additionally, it is possible to move the SL to break-even (opening price) or another niveau after X points in profit, providing protection against sudden drawdowns before reaching the TP.

Furthermore, after X points in drawdown, a second position can be opened in the same direction as the first, with the same SL but a manually set TP.





Note: As with any Expert Advisor, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. We recommend testing the EA first in the Strategy Tester and, if necessary, starting with a demo account to familiarize yourself with its functionality and parameters.