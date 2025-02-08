Golden Trend Expert

XAUUSD MT5-EA with Trendfollow-Strategy

Golden Trend Expert is a trading robot specifically designed for XAUUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. Positions are opened based on MACD entry signals, while incorporating various (volatility) filters to enhance signal accuracy. The goal of this EA is to trade only in well-defined trend phases and to ignore false signals during market indecision and sideways movements.

The EA has a simple and user-friendly setup. The default values are already optimized, with the only required adjustment being the lot size. It is recommended to spend the first two to three weeks getting familiar with the EA’s strategy under live market conditions, trading only 0.01 - 0.05 lot. After this period, the lot size can be adjusted according to the following recommendation:

  • 500 - 1000 USD  = 0.05 lot
  • 1000 - 3000 USD = 0.1 lot
  • > 3 000 USD = 0.2 lot


Features:

  • Works with any broker
  • NO secret "AI algorithms", NO loss-incurring Martingale/Grid techniques
  • Money-Management
  • Notification Services
  • combined trend filters
  • optional intelligent position management (Break-Even Stop / 2nd Position)


How does the EA work?

1. Entry Signal


The core logic is based on the MACD indicator. The EA analyzes the last two closed bars. The following conditions must be met for a buy signal (reversed for a sell signal):

  •   macdMainCurrent > macdSignalCurrent
  •   macdMainCurrent > macdMainPrev
  •   macdSignalCurrent > macdSignalPrev

With this simple logic, a rising price trend is generally detected. Additionally, the macdMainCurrent must exceed a specific threshold to further increase signal strength at this stage.

The EA intentionally does not rely on MACD main and signal line crossovers, as these crossovers have proven to be not always reliable.


2. Trade Filters

If an entry signal is present, several (activatable/deactivatable) filters ensure that only strong signals are used for opening a position:


  • RSI
  • Trend filter on a higher timeframe (EMA 50 & EMA 120)
  • EMA 120 within the Bollinger Bands
  • ADX
  • Time filter
  • Cooldown bars: 2 - 5 bar pause after a closed trade
  • Optional: Restrict trade direction


3. Exit-Signal

The EA includes two basic exit strategies:

  • TP & SL exit and
  • ATR exit.

Additionally, it is possible to move the SL to break-even (opening price) or another niveau after X points in profit, providing protection against sudden drawdowns before reaching the TP.

Furthermore, after X points in drawdown, a second position can be opened in the same direction as the first, with the same SL but a manually set TP.


Note: As with any Expert Advisor, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. We recommend testing the EA first in the Strategy Tester and, if necessary, starting with a demo account to familiarize yourself with its functionality and parameters.
Reviews 2
csernilaci
465
csernilaci 2025.02.10 09:01 
 

Welcome to everyone. I congratulate the Golden Trend robot design engineer, he did excellent, precise work. Recommended for purchase.

More from author
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Golden PowerShot Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
XAUUSD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The Golden PowerShot Expert is an Expert Advisor specifically optimized for the Forex currency pair XAUUSD on the M5 chart. The EA opens positions against strong trends in extremely overbought or oversold market conditions, managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Features of the EA Martingale strategies are traditionally extremely risky—especially when used in gold trading,
Peter Dietrich
125
Peter Dietrich 2025.06.02 11:21 
 

Leider kann ich nicht alle Kategorien bewerten, da ich sie nicht beansprucht habe, aber Fakt ist: Den EA hatte ich für 3 Monate gemietet, er hat genau 1x eine Aktion gestartet mit einem Gewinn von € 3.- In den Test zuvor sahen die Ergebnisse wirklich gut aus, aber in Realtität leider nicht! Ich gebe daher fairerweise nur 2 Sterne in alle Kategorien. Ich kann den EA so nicht empfehlen, ohne dem Entwickler etwas Böses zu wollen!

csernilaci
465
csernilaci 2025.02.10 09:01 
 

Welcome to everyone. I congratulate the Golden Trend robot design engineer, he did excellent, precise work. Recommended for purchase.

