The ForexGenerated Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit.

ForexGenerated is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for NZDUSD on M5.





Customizable Indicator parameters

Amount for a new position - Lot size to enter a new position.

Maximum position amount - Maximum amount of lot size of opened positions.

Amount to add on addition - Amount/lot size added on the position.

Amount to close on reduction - Amount/lot size reduced.

Stop Loss - Set a Stop Loss where you want.

Take profit - Set the Take Profit where you want.

Break Even - Set the Break Even point.

Martingale Multiplier - 0 is switched off.

Momentum 1 period - Period of Momentum 1.

Momentum 2 period - Period of Momentum 2.

Stop trading at min account - Stops trading at a given account level.

Ensure maximum Stop Loss - Set maximum loss.

Custom order comment - Write a custom comment to the orders opened by the EA.

For accounts with balances $500+ you can leave the settings as is. For smaller accounts, e.g. $100, we recommend the following settings: