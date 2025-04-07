XAUUSD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy



The Golden PowerShot Expert is an Expert Advisor specifically optimized for the Forex currency pair XAUUSD on the M5 chart. The EA opens positions against strong trends in extremely overbought or oversold market conditions, managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a leverage of 1:500.





Features of the EA

Martingale strategies are traditionally extremely risky—especially when used in gold trading, as gold pairs are known for their highly volatile movements and pronounced trending phases. This has been carefully addressed in this EA. Positions are only opened in extreme market conditions, and intelligent algorithms support the position openings effectively, significantly reducing the typical risks associated with Martingale systems:

Innovative Grid System: Perfectly coordinated, dynamically adapting grid intervals increase efficiency and safety.

Perfectly coordinated, dynamically adapting grid intervals increase efficiency and safety. Intelligent Money Management: A proven Martingale system combined with effective position adjustments maximizes profit opportunities while minimizing risk.

A proven Martingale system combined with effective position adjustments maximizes profit opportunities while minimizing risk. Robust Drawdown Protection: Built-in drawdown protection ensures losses are limited early and profits are secured.

Built-in drawdown protection ensures losses are limited early and profits are secured. Timed Trading: Utilize automatic trading windows to optimally benefit from different, less volatile market phases.

Utilize automatic trading windows to optimally benefit from different, less volatile market phases. "Set and Let Go" Principle: After setup, the EA operates completely autonomously. No market analysis or manual intervention is required, providing a stress-free and reliable strategy.

Important Notes

ONLY XAUUSD

ONLY M5 Timeframe

Deposit: minimum 3000 USD

Set trading window in UTC via offset: The broker's time can be determined in the MT5 terminal under "Market Watch". Adjust this to UTC by adding or subtracting hours in the parameters ("UTC offset").

Note: As with any Expert Advisor, past performance is no guarantee of future results. We recommend first testing the EA in the Strategy Tester and starting with a demo account to become familiar with its functionality and parameters.