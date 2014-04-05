DduP Moving Average

Maximize your trading performance with Dd-uP, a revolutionary indicator based on an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) smoothing. This indicator is represented by a distinct yellow line on your charts, making it easy to identify market trends and providing precise and reliable trading signals.

Key Features:

  1. Advanced EMA Smoothing: Track market trends with an EMA smoothing that reacts quickly to price changes, offering precise and real-time analysis.

  2. Buy and Sell Signals: Receive clear signals when prices cross the yellow exponential moving average, helping you enter and exit the market at the right time.

  3. Bullish and Bearish Crossovers: Use the crossovers of the yellow moving average with other EMAs to identify bullish and bearish signals, enabling more informed trading decisions.

  4. Full Customization: Adjust the EMA parameters to perfectly suit your trading style and specific needs.

  5. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Use this indicator on a variety of financial instruments, including stocks, currencies, commodities, and more.

  6. Intuitive Visualization: Enjoy a user-friendly graphical interface that displays the yellow exponential moving average directly on your trading charts, making visual analysis easier.

  7. Real-Time Alerts: Receive real-time notifications when key events occur, allowing you to quickly react to market opportunities.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Accuracy: Improve the accuracy of your trading decisions by following market trends with exponential moving averages.

  • Simplicity: Use an easy-to-understand and apply indicator, even for beginner traders.

  • Flexibility: Customize the indicator parameters to perfectly match your trading style and specific needs.

  • Time-Saving: Save time by automating trend analysis and receiving clear and precise signals.

  • Technical Support: Benefit from responsive technical support for any questions or assistance related to using the indicator.

Why Choose Dd-uP?

  • Reliability: Based on proven algorithms, this indicator offers precise and reliable market trend analysis with EMA smoothing.

  • User-Friendliness: Easy to install and use, even for traders with little experience in technical analysis.

  • Efficiency: Optimize your trading performance by using a tool that has been proven effective by professional traders.


Prodotti consigliati
Colored TRIX
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Developed by Jack Hutson in the 80's, the Triple Exponential Moving Average (a.k.a. TRIX ) is a Momentum technical indicator that shows the percentage of change in a moving average that has been smoothed exponentially 3 times. The smoothing process was put in place in order to filter out price movements that are considered insignificant for the analysis period chosen. We at Minions Labs found hard to follow the smoothness of the original TRIX line, so we colored the TRIX line with BUY and SELL t
FREE
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicatori
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Multiple TimeFrame MACD Confluency Tool
Kelvin Souza Da Costa Oliveira
Indicatori
Multiple Timeframe MACD indicator. This indicator was built for making multiple timeframe analysis possible in MT5 using MACD Indicator. MACD Indicator traditionally shows two lines and one histogram. MACD Line(Yellow) is calculated by subtracting 12period EMA(fast) from 26period EMA (slow). Signal Line(Blue) is created by a 9period EMA from MACD Line. Histogram is just the difference between MACD and Signal lines. Histogram is colored based on the difference between its value and the previous h
Moving Ratio
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicatori
"Moving Ratio Candle" is used to check the distance of a candle to a theoretical pressure point. Furthermore, we have two points of interest, the first for the mean and the second for the median. This indicator uses the shape of bars and the line that crosses the bar from left to right is based on the calculation of the closing price for both sides. The rest follows a more standard calculation. The same could be done as a line, but I want to know the behavior of this indicator in relation to the
FREE
Trend Everest
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore Trend Everest MT5 è un indicatore che segue la tendenza che aiuta nel processo decisionale. Si basa sul calcolo dell'ATR che assiste e dello scafo medio. Un problema chiave è che il candidato Trend Everest MT5 non ridipinge, quindi puoi eseguire il backtest con maggiore sicurezza. Quando è Green High Trend Quando è rosso trend ribassista. Non che il mercato sia frattale, quindi più lungo è il tempo grafico, maggiore è il suo grado di assertività.
Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT5
Peter Mueller
4.25 (4)
Indicatori
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing. Input parameters: ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert BearishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert Pin:  Disabled/Enabled/Enabledw
FREE
Expert Price Histogram 1
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicatori
Un nuovo tipo di indicatore. Specificamente progettato per l'identificazione delle tendenze. Un ottimo strumento per gli investitori per investire al momento giusto e adatto per un commercio decente. Puoi presentarlo ai tuoi potenziali clienti e clienti per la loro soddisfazione. Uno strumento molto pratico e alla moda. Facile da leggere, comprendere e facile da usare. Con questo strumento puoi identificare facilmente i punti potenziali in cui entrare nel trading e i punti a basso potenziale per
Liga
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator connects the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. Suitable for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additio
ZigZag SMC MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Indicatori
The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
FREE
DMC Trend
Deibson Carvalho
Indicatori
Indicator that uses ATR and standard deviation to calculate the current trend. It has the top and bottom line. The top line is shown when it is high, and the bottom line when it is low. The indicator does not draw a trend line or show the trend for the day, or for a certain period. It has the function of indicating the current trend, and may indicate a reversal. use it with caution and at your own risk.
FREE
GoldBach
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework   Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book: "Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify" Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/   Indicator Features Dynamic PO3 Level Selection Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicatori
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Parabolic SAR Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 è uno strumento di trading completo progettato per monitorare più coppie di valute e timeframe utilizzando l’indicatore Parabolic SAR (PSAR). Organizza i segnali in un formato a griglia, mostrando lo stato di ogni simbolo nei timeframe da M1 a MN1. I trader possono abilitare o disabilitare timeframe specifici in base alle loro strategie, garantendo un’analisi di mercato mirata ed efficiente. La versione per MT4 è disponibile qui: Parabolic SAR Mu
TendencyLine
Samuel De Souza Ferreira
Indicatori
TendencyLine Indicator - Market Trend Analysis (An exclusive indicator by PPF - Past Project Future) General Description TendencyLine is a technical indicator developed by PPF - Past Project Future to help traders identify the prevailing market trend. It overlays a trend line based on a user-selected moving average on the price chart and displays a colored histogram that signals the trend direction. Main Features Trend Identification: The indicator differentiates between bullish and bear
FREE
Indicator MA ATR channel
Alexey Smirnov
5 (1)
Indicatori
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator connected to the ATR indicator. This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by the value of the ATR indicator. The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved, plus the settings for the ATR have been added. Moving Average Parameters: MA period Shift MA Method Moving Average Parameters: ATR TF - from which timeframe the values are taken A
FREE
BlockOscilationDay
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicatori
BlockOscilationDay - Strumento Professionale di Analisi di Mercato Descrizione Il BlockOscilationDay è un indicatore tecnico sofisticato che fornisce una visualizzazione chiara ed elegante dei movimenti del mercato. Sviluppato per trader che valorizzano semplicità ed efficienza, questo indicatore combina multiple stratificazioni di informazioni all'interno di un'interfaccia pulita e intuitiva. La sua filosofia di design minimalista garantisce che i dati essenziali del mercato siano presentati
Strength Radar2
Erick Guimaraes Dos Santos
Indicatori
Strength Radar 02 – Take Your Trading to the Next Level! Hello, trader! If you're looking for a tool to level up your game in forex, Strength Radar 02 is exactly what you need! Developed with passion and expertise, this indicator turns currency strength analysis into something simple and powerful. With it, you'll have a clear view of the real-time performance of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, NZD, JPY, and USD , using indicators like MA, MACD, RSI , and more — all fully customizable your way! Ima
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Stochastic Premium
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicatori
Stochastic Premium - Technical Indicator Overview The Stochastic Premium is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic stochastic oscillator, designed specifically for traders seeking accurate entry signals with a superior visual interface. This indicator combines the effectiveness of momentum analysis with modern visual elements and advanced features. Purpose and Functionality What does the indicator do? Identifies overbought and oversold areas in the market. Detects moving av
ArroX
Zahed Khodarahmi
Indicatori
ArroX Indicator Description ArroX is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator analyzes price movements and market trends to provide trading signals. Key Features: - Displays buy and sell arrows on the chart - Includes trend filtering capabilities - Provides multiple take profit levels - Shows market analysis information panel - Supports different signal sensitivity modes - Uses Bollinger Bands and moving averages for analysis - Includes stop loss calc
YKL DinDX
Ygor Keller Luccas
5 (2)
Indicatori
Dynamic Indicator --> YKL_DinDX Dynamic Indicator that creates a Band based on the distance from moving average specified by the user. The indicator considers the period entered by the user in order to calculate the average distance from moving average, creating an upper band and a lower band. This indicator is utilized by EA YKL_Scalper, version 2.0 or superior.
FREE
Topos e Fundos Historicos
Valter Cezar Costa
4.5 (8)
Indicatori
TOPOS INDICATOR AND HISTORIC BACKGROUNDS   The Indicator of historical tops and backgrounds is based on the monthly chart where sharks hide so it was developed to facilitate the identification of these regions. The available features are the Incoming Triggers alerts and notifications that are sent to the mobile phone.     Parameters 1-) Tops and Bottoms: You can change the color of the lines and the period in years and the filter range between the top and bottom and the median and consider th
FREE
Multi Timeframe Trend Sync
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Indicatori
# Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync Pro (MTTS Pro) ## Synchronize Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence **MTTS Pro** is an advanced technical indicator developed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction. --- ## MAIN FEATURES ### **Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis** - Monitor up t
Chessmark
Matheus Oliveira Rossi
Indicatori
Trend Indicator  This indicator is about long buy and long sell using a simple visualization of trend.  The green candle after a long sell period means a good moment to buy. A red candle after a long sequence of buyers means a good moment for sell. After all, you can use all time-frames on this indicator. * * If you prefer a better visualization, use long period on chart. Ex: 1H and 4H.   
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
Indicatori
ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   è uno strumento avanzato per l'analisi della probabilità di trend, progettato per lo scalping e il day trading. Combina molteplici indicatori tecnici e un'analisi multi-timeframe per generare segnali visivi chiari sulle probabilità di acquisto/vendita. ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   è uno strumento completo per trader che cercano: Decisioni basate sulla probabilità Analisi tecnica consolidata Flessibilità per diversi stili di trading Interfaccia intuitiva e persona
Support indicator and resistance with arrows
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Indicatori
Perfect indicator to use No Forex or Binary Options You can use it manually or use it automated on the mt2trading platform or similar 90% winrate indicator Common questions Which brokers does this work with? IQOption.com Binary.com Alpari.com Specter.ai Instaforex.com clmforex.com GCOption.com Is it necessary to leave my pc on all day using automated mode? > although our platform must constantly run on your laptop / PC, if you want it to work while you are away, it is not necessary to leave your
DYJ Trend analyst MT5
Daying Cao
Indicatori
Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
Ipda Goldbach
Maicon Jonatas Barbosa Saldanha
Indicatori
PO3 FIBONACCI GOLDBACH - The Definitive Indicator for Market Analysis Unlock the Secrets of the Market with the Perfect Fusion of Advanced Mathematics and Intelligent Trading! --- EXCLUSIVE FEATURES: 1. UNIQUE GOLDBACH LEVELS SYSTEM    · Automatic identification of Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Voids (LV), and Mitigation Blocks (MB).    · Precise calculation of rejection blocks (RB) and equilibrium zones (EQ) based on the Goldbach Conjecture.    · 111.1% and -11.1
Simple Candle Countdown
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Indicatori
Simple candle countdown - never again miss how much time is left to open a new bar! This indicator doesn't plot any line on the chart - it uses only objects and calculates the time left to open a new bar. You can set custom colors for the panel background and border and for the text color. Simple as that, the indicator is ready to use. If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me. 
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (46)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Indicatori
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi del mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base del framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Abbiamo sviluppato Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo più sistematico e chiaro, con l’obiettivo di aumentare l’efficienza operativa e creare una sostenibilità a lungo termine per la tua strategia. Questo strumento è sviluppato sulla base del framework Smart Mon
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione ideale per i trader che desiderano posizionare il loro stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, senza dover indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi e minimi strutturali) con un moderno riconoscimento dei breakout per identificare il prossimo livello di stop realmente logico. In trend, in range o i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (97)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (23)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (25)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicatori
Semplicemente, puoi iniziare a fare trading quando il movimento dei numeri bianchi — noti come "pips" — inizia ad apparire accanto alla candela corrente. I "pips" bianchi indicano che un'operazione di acquisto o vendita è attualmente attiva e si sta muovendo nella direzione corretta, come indicato dal colore bianco. Quando il movimento dei pips bianchi si interrompe e diventa di colore verde statico, questo segnala la fine della spinta attuale. Il colore verde dei numeri rappresenta il profitto
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (54)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO, il supporto EA e la guida completa, visita per favore – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Individua la tendenza. Leggi il pattern. Cronometra l'ingresso. 3 passaggi in meno di 30 secondi! Opera senza sforzo — nessuna analisi richiesta, il tuo assistente intelligente è pronto a semplificare il tuo flusso di lavoro Basta sovraccarico di grafici. Opera con fiducia utilizzando il rilevamento intelligente del bias. Compatibile con tutte le valute, criptova
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
Indicatori
Ti presentiamo   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre colorate di faci
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (10)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.9 (10)
Indicatori
IX Power: Scopri approfondimenti di mercato per indici, materie prime, criptovalute e forex Panoramica IX Power è uno strumento versatile progettato per analizzare la forza di indici, materie prime, criptovalute e simboli forex. Mentre FX Power offre la massima precisione per le coppie di valute utilizzando i dati di tutte le coppie disponibili, IX Power si concentra esclusivamente sui dati di mercato del simbolo sottostante. Questo rende IX Power una scelta eccellente per mercati non correlat
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione