Master alert

Master alert is an indicator based on deep mathematical and statistical calculations. It generates two types of signals;

  • Buy signals
  • Sell signals

It uses the following indicators to generate signals;

  1. Adx
  2. CCI
  3. SAR
  4. MACD
  5. MA
  6. WPR
  7. MOM

    When the indicator shows 6 or more of the above indicators with the same buy signal

    on the dashboard the market is

    trending up. It is a good time to place buy order.

    When the indicator shows 6 or more of the as above signals with the same sell signals

    the market is trending

    downwards. It is a good time to place sell order.

    These signals appear multiple times each day hour minute showing you the massive arbitrage opportunitiest that are generated each period. Opportunities to profit from the market are endless

    with this indicator.

    Recommended products
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Market Structure Zig Zag
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    4.64 (28)
    Indicators
    Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
    FREE
    Chart Patterns Analyser
    Sami Chebbi
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
    Forex Beast Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicators
    EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    Indicators
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
    GeoWprPro
    Georgij Komarov
    Indicators
    WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
    Supply Demand new Strategy
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    Indicators
    This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
    WanaScalper MT4
    Isaac Wanasolo
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
    Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator " F orce Index   with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones " for MT4 , No Repaint. F orce index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value. It   is great to take   Sell   trades from   dynamic OverBought zone and   Buy   trades from dynamic OverSold zone. T his indicator is excellent for   Momentum trading   into the trend direction. D ynamic   OverBought zone - above yellow line. Dynamic   OverSold zone - below blue line. F orce 
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    Smart Price Action Concepts
    Issam Kassas
    4.7 (10)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on
    Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
    Andy Ismail
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
    Signal From Level
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
    Diamond Trend
    Segundo Calvo Munoz
    Indicators
    Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
    Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
    Shiffolika Kapila
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
    Three Black Crows pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "3 Black Crows pattern" for MT4,  No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "3 Black Crows pattern" is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish "3 Black Crows" patterns on chart: Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Also its brother - bullish "3 White Soldiers pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). - Indicator "3 Black Crows pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. // G
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicators
    VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
    Antabod Gamechanger
    Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
    Indicators
    *Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
    Night ghost
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicators
    Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicators
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    TPSpro RFI Levels
    Roman Podpora
    4.85 (27)
    Indicators
    Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.69 (68)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (295)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicators
    Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.64 (105)
    Indicators
    How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
    PipRush MT4
    Hugo Feruglio
    Indicators
    PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
    TPSproTREND PrO
    Roman Podpora
    4.68 (25)
    Indicators
    Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
    Upper and Lower Reversal
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (655)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
    Elliott Wave Trend MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    4 (7)
    Indicators
    Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
    ForexGumpXL
    Andrey Kozak
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
    Algo Pumping MT4
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.93 (14)
    Indicators
    PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
    Gold Trend 4
    Sergei Linskii
    Indicators
    Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicators
    Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
    Trend Arrow Super
    Aleksandr Makarov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the ma
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (25)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Gold TMAFractal MTF 4
    Sergei Linskii
    3.67 (3)
    Indicators
    Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    Indicators
    Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
    Cycle Maestro
    Stefano Frisetti
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
    Grabber System
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    Nirvana trend mt4
    Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Nirvana Trend — Trend indicator with multi‑timeframe confirmation and risk‑management helpers Introduction Nirvana Trend is an analytical indicator that helps structure trading decisions by delivering filtered signals, multi‑timeframe confirmation, and automatic stop/exit levels based on volatility (ATR). If you operate in environments with constraints such as daily/overall drawdown limits, this tool can support adherence to your personal rules and risk‑management framework. Use cases Structure
    Arrow Micro Scalper
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
    Non Repaint Buy And Sell Binary Option Indicator
    Denis Adha
    Indicators
    Buy And Sell Binary Option on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is a specialized technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying binary option trading opportunities using the latest market algorithms. This indicator has been enhanced with an algorithm that incorporates the most up-to-date market information and processes it into a histogram. Additionally, the indicator comes with alert features, including pop-up alerts and email notifications. Latest Market Algorithm : Our indica
    Trading System Double Trend
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Trading System Double Trend - an independent trading system consisting of several indicators. Determines the direction of the general trend and gives signals in the direction of price movement. Can be used for scalping, intraday or weekly trading. Features Works on any time frames and trading instruments (forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.) Simple visual reading of information that does not load the chart The indicator does not repaint and does not complete signals Works only wh
    TTM Squeeze Momentum MT4
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    Indicators
    MT5 Version TTM Squeeze Momentum TTM Squeeze Momentum is an enhanced indicator ideal for recognizing consolidation periods in the market and the start of the next explosive move. This improved version is a volatility indicator based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" in which the histogram is based on a linear regression rather than a simple momentum indicator. Red dots on the middle line indicate that the market has entered a "Squeeze" zone or consolidation period, indicated in this enhanced versi
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
    More from author
    Trend master 1
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    This product enables you to trade in opportunities that are detected by the indicator. Using advanced Calculations and formulae this product enables you to profit from trend opportunities. Trend master has  Channels that show areas the trend is strong and you are likely to profit. Once this zone Is breached the price is on in uncertain territory and there is no guarantee the trend will continue This means there might be reversal and it is advisable to exit a trade here.
    Beat the market
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Do you want to beat the market? This indicator uses advanced mathematical formulae That include regression analysis to predict market trends. So what happens is  That when the price is above the indicator line as depicted in the screenshot The trend is rising and when the price is below the indicator line the Trend is falling. This opportunities appear multiple times each day enabling You to profit. This indicator makes the trend your friend.
    Bollinger trading
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Bollinger trading is an indicator for mt4 that uses Bollinger bands and other trend following strategies To detect the direction of the market. Just as attached in the screenshot the light blue line shows areas The market is rising. This means opening positions here is in the direction of the trend. The dark blue lines cane be used for sell trades when the market moves in the opposing direction. Using this tactics you can have a clear sense of where the market is headed.
    Super trend alert filter
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    This product works by detecting trend opportunities. So as shown in the screenshot when The indicator shows an upward arrow it shows the market is on an uptrend and when the indicator Shows a downward arrow it shows the market is on a downward direction. What makes this indicator Special is that it has additional signals just below the arrow signals. It is up to the trader to be  Creative and combine these signals with the arrow signal to get accurate forecasts.
    Range support resistance indicator
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Range indicator is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter and  Exit a trade. Once you have installed the indicator in the terminal you will see on the trading dashboard various values which include; Support level in pips from the current price, Resistance level in pips from the current price, Stop loss level in pips from the current price to exit if market conditions change
    Range bound indicator
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Range bound is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It uses MACD as the primary reference indicator. When MACD oscillator is showing buy or sell signals these are displayed on your trading dashboard but as levels to buy or sell on the main chart. The indicator shows blue signals and red signals That are support and resistance levels. In short this indicator shows ranges where your trades should be safe from market changes against your order.
    Arrow up down
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Arrow up down is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It consists of two signals; Buy signal Sell signal Buy signals are shown as blue arrows on the chart once you install the indicator. Sell signals are shown as red signals on the chart. The indicator uses other underlying indicators like moving average together with statistical calculations to generate signals.
    Rsi bands indicator
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    RSI bands indicator is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter trades based on market conditions. It consists of the below buffers; Yellow buffer Blue buffer White buffer When the yellow buffer is above blue buffer the market is trending up good place to open buy order. When the blue buffer is above yellow buffer the market is trending downwards good time to place sell order. Also another alternative scenario is when yellow buffer is above upper white band buffer indicates strong uptr
    Rsi with Bollinger bands indicator
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Rsi with Bollinger bands is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter trades in the market based on conditions. It consists of two main buffers; Yellow buffer that is the current price Grey buffer that shows overbought and oversold levels. When the yellow buffer crosses 70 zone in grey buffer market is trending upwards.  When the yellow buffer crosses below 30 zone in the grey buffer the market is showing a strong downtrend. The overbought and oversold levels are customizable in the ind
    Levels price
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Levels price is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market based on indicator calculations. The indicator consists of the following buffers; Red buffer Blue buffer Purple buffer The blue buffer is the resistance level where price is expected to bounce back.  The red buffer is the support level based on the current market price. There is also a purple buffer below red buffer that can indicate the current support and resistance levels have been breached when price crosses this p
    Mt support and resistance
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Mt support and resistance is an indicator that shows various levels to buy or sell based on prevailing market conditions. The main basis of the indicator is support levels and resistance levels. It consists of; Red buffer Blue buffer Purple buffer The blue buffer is resistance level where price is supposed to return back. The red buffer is the support level where price should bounce back. 
    Previous day levels
    Levi Kevin Midiwo
    Indicators
    Previous day levels is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to buy or sell in the market based on prevailing market conditions. The main theory behind this indicator is support and resistance levels. The indicator uses previous day values in calculations to get the support and resistance levels for the next day period. This indicator consists of two purple buffers. The top buffer is the resistance level and the bottom buffer is the support level.
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review