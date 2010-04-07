Master alert
- Indicators
- Levi Kevin Midiwo
- Version: 1.0
Master alert is an indicator based on deep mathematical and statistical calculations. It generates two types of signals;
- Buy signals
- Sell signals
It uses the following indicators to generate signals;
- Adx
- CCI
- SAR
- MACD
- MA
- WPR
- MOM
When the indicator shows 6 or more of the above indicators with the same buy signal
on the dashboard the market is
trending up. It is a good time to place buy order.
When the indicator shows 6 or more of the as above signals with the same sell signals
the market is trending
downwards. It is a good time to place sell order.
These signals appear multiple times each day hour minute showing you the massive arbitrage opportunitiest that are generated each period. Opportunities to profit from the market are endless
with this indicator.