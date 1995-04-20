Levels price

Levels price is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market based

on indicator calculations. The indicator consists of the following buffers;

Red buffer

Blue buffer

Purple buffer

The blue buffer is the resistance level where price is expected to bounce back. 

The red buffer is the support level based on the current market price. There is also

a purple buffer below red buffer that can indicate the current support and resistance

levels have been breached when price crosses this purple buffer.

