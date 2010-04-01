AlgoTrader Expousure Chart

Exposure Chart - Visual Monitoring of Market Exposure in MetaTrader 5

The Exposure Chart is an essential tool for traders who want to visualize the distribution of lots and risk exposure in real time directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

With a dynamic pie chart, it allows you to track each traded asset, making it easier to control diversification and enabling quick adjustments to asset allocation strategies.

Main Features

Visual and Customizable Panel

Displays an interactive pie chart, showing the proportion of lots traded per asset.

Real-time automatic updates, reflecting portfolio changes as trades are opened or closed.

Customizable interface, allowing color and chart size adjustments for better adaptation to the MetaTrader 5 layout.

Exposure Monitoring

Tracks the distribution of assets in the portfolio in a clear and intuitive way.

Identifies excessive concentration in a single asset, helping with risk management.

Compatible with Forex, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies and any other asset available on MetaTrader 5.

Simple Integration and Quick Setup

Easy installation: just add the Expert Advisor to MetaTrader 5 and drag it to the desired chart.

Quick activation and deactivation within the configuration panel.

Advanced customization options, including update adjustments, screen coordination, and panel alignment.

Why Choose the Exposure Chart?

Intuitive visualization of market exposure, without needing manual calculations.

Ideal for manual and automated traders who need visual control of asset distribution.

Improves risk management, helping maintain a more balanced portfolio.

Lightweight and efficient, with no impact on platform performance.

Download now on MQL5 and take full control of your market exposure with the Exposure Chart on MetaTrader 5.

Other Tools from the Algo Trader Line

In addition to the Exposure Chart, the Algo Trader line offers various tools designed to optimize and automate operations on MetaTrader 5, providing more efficiency and operational control.

Check out other products from the Algo Trader line and expand your trading strategies.