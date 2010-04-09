Pivot Lines EA

Pivot Lines Expert Advisor

Version: 1.0 Copyright: 2025

Overview

The Pivot Lines Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to automate trading decisions based on pivot points. This EA calculates pivot points using either basic or Fibonacci methods and executes trades based on predefined strategies. It includes advanced features such as Martingale lot sizing, trailing stops, and customizable trading hours and days.

Key Features

  1. Pivot Point Calculation

    • Basic Pivot: Calculates standard pivot points.
    • Fibonacci Pivot: Calculates pivot points using Fibonacci levels.

  2. Trading Strategies

    • Basic Strategy: Buys at support levels and sells at resistance levels.
    • Breakout Strategy: Buys at resistance levels and sells at support levels.

  3. Risk Management

    • Martingale Multiplier: Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on previous trade outcomes.
    • Stop Loss and Take Profit: Sets predefined stop loss and take profit levels.
    • Trailing Stop: Dynamically adjusts stop loss levels as the market moves in your favor.

  4. Customizable Settings

    • Trading Hours and Days: Allows you to specify trading hours and days.
    • Maximum Trades: Limits the number of trades per direction.
    • Lot Sizing: Customizable initial lot size and maximum lot size.

  5. Visual Aids

    • Pivot Lines: Draws pivot, resistance, and support lines on the chart.
    • Trade Labels: Adds labels to the chart for each trade executed.




