Symbols and Timeframes Switcher on Chart
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Description:
This indicator adds customizable buttons for symbols (currency pairs) and timeframes directly onto the chart. It allows traders to quickly switch between different symbols and timeframes by simply clicking on the respective buttons. The indicator also includes a toggle button to show or hide all the symbol and timeframe buttons, providing flexibility in chart customization.
Key Features:
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Symbol Buttons:
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Automatically generates buttons for symbols from the Market Watch or allows manual selection of specific symbols.
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Displays a maximum number of symbols as specified by the user.
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Colors the buttons based on the profit/loss status of open positions for each symbol.
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Timeframe Buttons:
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Automatically generates buttons for all MT5 timeframes or allows manual selection of specific timeframes.
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Enables quick switching between different timeframes.
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Customizable Layout:
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Allows users to choose the corner position (left upper, left lower, right upper) for displaying the buttons.
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Adjustable number of buttons per row, spacing, and shift positions for better customization.
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Button Appearance:
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Customizable colors for button backgrounds, borders, and text.
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Adjustable font size for button text.
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Toggle Button:
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A toggle button to show or hide all the symbol and timeframe buttons.
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Customizable appearance for the toggle button, including background color, text color, and border color.
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Profit/Loss Indicators:
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Buttons for symbols display different background and text colors based on the profit/loss status of open positions.
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