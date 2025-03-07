Drawdown Control Limiter MT4

Overview:

The Drawdown Control Limiter is a robust and efficient tool designed for traders who aim to monitor and limit drawdown levels in their MetaTrader 4 accounts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time tracking of drawdown percentages or amounts and automatically closes positions if the specified limits are exceeded, helping protect your capital.

Key Features:

Customizable Drawdown Modes: Choose between percentage-based or fixed-amount drawdown limits.

Flexibility to match your trading strategy and risk tolerance.



Visual Display Interface: Clear and intuitive on-screen display of: Account Balance Account Equity Current Drawdown Percentage Current Drawdown Amount

Customizable positions, colors, and fonts to suit your preferences.



Automatic Position Management: Automatically closes open positions when drawdown exceeds the defined limit.



Customizable Parameters: Define maximum drawdown percentage or fixed amount.

Adjustable slippage tolerance for closing trades.

Timeout settings for retrying failed closures.



Performance Optimization: Minimal impact on terminal performance.

Option to hide the chart grid for a cleaner workspace.



Close All Charts on Drawdown Hit:

After closing all trades, the EA will automatically Close All open Charts.





How It Works:

The EA calculates your account’s drawdown in real-time, based on either equity percentage or a fixed dollar amount.

If the drawdown exceeds the specified threshold, the EA automatically initiates the closure of all matching trades.

A clean and interactive display keeps you informed of account metrics and drawdown status at a glance.

Who Should Use This EA?

Traders seeking strict drawdown management for capital preservation.

Risk-conscious individuals trading with EAs or manually.

Ideal for prop firm challenges or accounts with strict drawdown rules.

Technical Details:

Input Parameters: Drawdown Mode (Percentage or Fixed Amount) Maximum Drawdown Percentage or Amount Magic Number for trade filtering Display customization options

User Interface: Built-in visual display with customizable settings.





Why Choose Drawdown Control Limiter?

Protect your trading account and enforce strict risk management with an automated, reliable, and user-friendly solution. The Drawdown Control Limiter simplifies risk management, giving you peace of mind and ensuring your trading capital stays within your defined safety thresholds.

Note:

This EA is designed for monitoring and controlling drawdown. It is not a trading robot and does not open positions. Please test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Start protecting your capital today with the Drawdown Control Limiter!















