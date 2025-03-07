Drawdown Control Limiter MT4
- Utilities
- Rando Pajuste
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 7 March 2025
- Activations: 10
Overview:
The Drawdown Control Limiter is a robust and efficient tool designed for traders who aim to monitor and limit drawdown levels in their MetaTrader 4 accounts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time tracking of drawdown percentages or amounts and automatically closes positions if the specified limits are exceeded, helping protect your capital.
Key Features:
-
Customizable Drawdown Modes:
- Choose between percentage-based or fixed-amount drawdown limits.
- Flexibility to match your trading strategy and risk tolerance.
-
Visual Display Interface:
- Clear and intuitive on-screen display of:
- Account Balance
- Account Equity
- Current Drawdown Percentage
- Current Drawdown Amount
- Customizable positions, colors, and fonts to suit your preferences.
-
Automatic Position Management:
- Automatically closes open positions when drawdown exceeds the defined limit.
-
Customizable Parameters:
- Define maximum drawdown percentage or fixed amount.
- Adjustable slippage tolerance for closing trades.
- Timeout settings for retrying failed closures.
-
Performance Optimization:
- Minimal impact on terminal performance.
- Option to hide the chart grid for a cleaner workspace.
- Close All Charts on Drawdown Hit:
After closing all trades, the EA will automatically Close All open Charts.
How It Works:
- The EA calculates your account’s drawdown in real-time, based on either equity percentage or a fixed dollar amount.
- If the drawdown exceeds the specified threshold, the EA automatically initiates the closure of all matching trades.
- A clean and interactive display keeps you informed of account metrics and drawdown status at a glance.
Who Should Use This EA?
- Traders seeking strict drawdown management for capital preservation.
- Risk-conscious individuals trading with EAs or manually.
- Ideal for prop firm challenges or accounts with strict drawdown rules.
Technical Details:
- Input Parameters:
- Drawdown Mode (Percentage or Fixed Amount)
- Maximum Drawdown Percentage or Amount
- Magic Number for trade filtering
- Display customization options
- User Interface: Built-in visual display with customizable settings.
Why Choose Drawdown Control Limiter?
Protect your trading account and enforce strict risk management with an automated, reliable, and user-friendly solution. The Drawdown Control Limiter simplifies risk management, giving you peace of mind and ensuring your trading capital stays within your defined safety thresholds.
Note:
This EA is designed for monitoring and controlling drawdown. It is not a trading robot and does not open positions. Please test on a demo account before using on a live account.
Start protecting your capital today with the Drawdown Control Limiter!