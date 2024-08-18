Patient RSI Trader EA MT4

5

Short description:
Only one trade is executed per pair, with a duration of about 1 day up to 2 months, requiring you to be patient.
EA is focusing on market high/low RSI reverse points to enter into trend direction and targeting 150-550 pips profit with single trade.

  • One Trade Per Pair (trend)
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid

Overview: Patient RSI Trader is a carefully engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who utilize the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to guide their trading decisions. This EA combines the power of the RSI and Stochastic indicators to identify precise entry and exit points, enabling a methodical and patient trading approach.

Key Features:

  1. RSI-Based Trading Strategy: At the core of the Patient RSI Trader is the RSI indicator, which drives trade execution based on user-defined RSI thresholds. The RSI is calculated on the daily timeframe (D1) with customizable settings, providing the flexibility needed to adapt to different market conditions.

  2. Stochastic Precision Filtering: For added accuracy, the EA integrates an optional Stochastic filter. This filter enhances trade confirmation by requiring specific Stochastic conditions to be met, thereby reducing the likelihood of false signals and improving trade precision.

  3. Configurable Trading Parameters:

    • Lot Size: Adjustable lot size to tailor risk management to your trading strategy.
    • Slippage: Control over maximum slippage to ensure smooth trade execution.
    • Take Profit: Set your desired take profit level in dollars or choose to disable this feature.
    • Magic Number: Customize the Magic Number for easy identification and management of trades.
    • Comment: Add personalized comments to your trades for better tracking and analysis.

  4. Patient Trading Approach:

    • Trade Duration: This EA is designed with patience in mind, typically holding trades for 1-3 months. This longer-term approach is reflective of its name, allowing for the capture of significant market movements.
    • Buy Trades: Opens a buy position when the RSI drops below a specified level (default 30). With the Stochastic filter enabled, trades are further validated by a Stochastic crossover in an oversold zone.
    • Sell Trades: Initiates a sell position when the RSI exceeds a certain threshold (default 70). When the Stochastic filter is active, a crossover in an overbought zone confirms the trade.
    • Exit Strategy: The EA automatically closes trades when the RSI reaches a user-defined exit level or when the profit target is achieved.

  5. Automatic Order Management: Patient RSI Trader continuously manages open trades, closing them based on the RSI conditions or the set profit target. This automation minimizes the need for constant oversight, freeing up your time for other market analyses.

Specifications:

  • Timeframe: D1 (Daily)
  • Trade Duration: Typically 1 day to 2 months
  • Recommended Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD (can also work with other forex pairs)

  • Minimum Required Deposit for Safe Trading:
    • $400 -  0.01 lot - EURUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.19% and Account Gain: +50.9% | EA default setttings
    • $4,000 - 0.10 lot - EURUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.19%  and Account Gain: +50.9% | EA default setttings
    • $400 - 0.01 lot - GBPUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.9% and Account Gain: +33,5% | TP: 55, Stohastic: Enabled
    • $4,000 - 0.10 lot - GBPUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.9%  and Account Gain: +33,5%TP: 550, Stohastic: Enabled

Note: It is highly recommended to test the EA on a demo account or in a backtesting environment before live deployment to ensure it aligns with your trading objectives.
The market is constantly evolving, and the profits demonstrated in backtesting are not guaranteed in future trading.

Who Should Use This EA? Patient RSI Trader is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, long-term trading approach with RSI and Stochastic indicators. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, this EA offers the robust, methodical strategy you need to capture significant market trends.


Version: v1.15
Last update: September 25, 2024

Reviews 1
dyakoo
263
dyakoo 2026.05.12 20:37 
 

great safe well built ea

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dyakoo
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dyakoo 2026.05.12 20:37 
 

great safe well built ea

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