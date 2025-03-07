Drawdown Control Limiter MT4

Overview:
The Drawdown Control Limiter is a robust and efficient tool designed for traders who aim to monitor and limit drawdown levels in their MetaTrader4 Live/Demo accounts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time tracking of drawdown percentages or amounts and automatically closes positions if the specified limits are exceeded, helping protect your capital. EA account drawdown protector is designed for normal trading Live and Demo accounts (not for Prop Firms).

Key Features:

  1. Customizable Drawdown Modes:

    • Choose between percentage-based or fixed-amount drawdown limits.
    • Flexibility to match your trading strategy and risk tolerance.

  2. Visual Display Interface:

    • Clear and intuitive on-screen display of:
      • Account Balance
      • Account Equity
      • Current Drawdown Percentage
      • Current Drawdown Amount
    • Customizable positions, colors, and fonts to suit your preferences.

  3. Automatic Position Management:

    • Automatically closes open positions when drawdown exceeds the defined limit.

  4. Customizable Parameters:

    • Define maximum drawdown percentage or fixed amount.
    • Adjustable slippage tolerance for closing trades.
    • Timeout settings for retrying failed closures.

  5. Performance Optimization:

    • Minimal impact on terminal performance.
    • Option to hide the chart grid for a cleaner workspace.

  6. Close All Charts on Drawdown Hit:
    After closing all trades, the EA will automatically Close All open Charts.

How It Works:

  • The EA calculates your account’s drawdown in real-time, based on either equity percentage or a fixed dollar amount.
  • If the drawdown exceeds the specified threshold, the EA automatically initiates the closure of all matching trades.
  • A clean and interactive display keeps you informed of account metrics and drawdown status at a glance.

Who Should Use This EA?

  • Traders seeking strict drawdown management for capital preservation.
  • Risk-conscious individuals trading with EAs or manually.
  • Ideal for prop firm challenges or accounts with strict drawdown rules.

Technical Details:

  • Input Parameters:
    • Drawdown Mode (Percentage or Fixed Amount)
    • Maximum Drawdown Percentage or Amount
    • Magic Number for trade filtering
    • Display customization options
  • User Interface: Built-in visual display with customizable settings.

Why Choose Drawdown Control Limiter?
Protect your trading account and enforce strict risk management with an automated, reliable, and user-friendly solution. The Drawdown Control Limiter simplifies risk management, giving you peace of mind and ensuring your trading capital stays within your defined safety thresholds.

Note:
This EA is designed for monitoring and controlling drawdown. It is not a trading robot and does not open positions. Please test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Start protecting your capital today with the Drawdown Control Limiter!


