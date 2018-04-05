Patient RSI Trader EA MT5

Short description:
Only one trade is executed per pair, with a duration of about 1 day up to 2 months , requiring you to be patient.
EA is focusing on market high/low RSI reverse points to enter into trend direction and targeting 150-550 pips profit with single trade.

  • One Trade Per Pair (trend)
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid

Overview: Patient RSI Trader is a carefully engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who utilize the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to guide their trading decisions. This EA combines the power of the RSI and Stochastic indicators to identify precise entry and exit points, enabling a methodical and patient trading approach.

Key Features:

  1. RSI-Based Trading Strategy: At the core of the Patient RSI Trader is the RSI indicator, which drives trade execution based on user-defined RSI thresholds. The RSI is calculated on the daily timeframe (D1) with customizable settings, providing the flexibility needed to adapt to different market conditions.

  2. Stochastic Precision Filtering: For added accuracy, the EA integrates an optional Stochastic filter. This filter enhances trade confirmation by requiring specific Stochastic conditions to be met, thereby reducing the likelihood of false signals and improving trade precision.

  3. Configurable Trading Parameters:

    • Lot Size: Adjustable lot size to tailor risk management to your trading strategy.
    • Slippage: Control over maximum slippage to ensure smooth trade execution.
    • Take Profit: Set your desired take profit level in dollars or choose to disable this feature.
    • Magic Number: Customize the Magic Number for easy identification and management of trades.
    • Comment: Add personalized comments to your trades for better tracking and analysis.

  4. Patient Trading Approach:

    • Trade Duration: This EA is designed with patience in mind, typically holding trades for 1-3 months. This longer-term approach is reflective of its name, allowing for the capture of significant market movements.
    • Buy Trades: Opens a buy position when the RSI drops below a specified level (default 30). With the Stochastic filter enabled, trades are further validated by a Stochastic crossover in an oversold zone.
    • Sell Trades: Initiates a sell position when the RSI exceeds a certain threshold (default 70). When the Stochastic filter is active, a crossover in an overbought zone confirms the trade.
    • Exit Strategy: The EA automatically closes trades when the RSI reaches a user-defined exit level or when the profit target is achieved.

  5. Automatic Order Management: Patient RSI Trader continuously manages open trades, closing them based on the RSI conditions or the set profit target. This automation minimizes the need for constant oversight, freeing up your time for other market analyses.

Specifications:

  • Timeframe: D1 (Daily)
  • Trade Duration: Typically 1 day up to 2 months
  • Recommended Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD (can also work with other forex pairs)

  • Minimum Required Deposit for Safe Trading:
    • $400 -  0.01 lot - EURUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.19% and Account Gain: +50.9% | EA default setttings
    • $4,000 - 0.10 lot - EURUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.19%  and Account Gain: +50.9% | EA default setttings
    • $400 - 0.01 lot - GBPUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.9% and Account Gain: +33,5% | TP: 55, Stohastic: Enabled
    • $4,000 - 0.10 lot - GBPUSD - Backtest (2023.01.01-2024.08.17) shows DD: 7.9%  and Account Gain: +33,5% TP: 550, Stohastic: Enabled

Note: It is highly recommended to test the EA on a demo account or in a backtesting environment before live deployment to ensure it aligns with your trading objectives.
The market is constantly evolving, and the profits demonstrated in backtesting are not guaranteed in future trading.

Who Should Use This EA? Patient RSI Trader is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, long-term trading approach with RSI and Stochastic indicators. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, this EA offers the robust, methodical strategy you need to capture significant market trends.


Version: v1.15
Last update: October 14, 2024


Recommended products
Gold Trend Guard
Varachat Numchaisri
Experts
Gold Trend Guard is a clean, execution-first Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 . It follows the dominant trend with fast/slow EMA and protects every trade with ATR-based SL/TP and an ATR trailing stop . No Grid. No Martingale. One order per bar to avoid over-trading. Key features Trend engine: EMA fast vs EMA slow Risk engine: ATR StopLoss / TakeProfit / Trailing One-order-per-bar (netting), spread filter, optional early exit on fast EMA flip Ready presets: Conservative / Balanced / Aggres
Stargogs Pay EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Product Details Stargogs Pay EA (MT5 Version 2) - Automated Forex Trading Robot Published : 20 November 2022 Current Version : 2.0 Latest Update : 01 June 2025 --- Overview: The Stargogs Pay EA V2 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by Stargogs and copyrighted in 2025. This trading robot is engineered to automate forex trading strategies, leveraging customizable parameters to execute trades, manage risk, and optimize profitability. With a f
Bison XAUUSD
Sivaprasanthan Kandasamy
Experts
Bison   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It sounds like it comes with a preset risk-to-reward ratio and adjusts the trading lot size accordingly, which would make it pretty user-friendly, especially for plug-and-play style trading. Does it have any particular risk management features, like stop loss or take profit levels? Or is it mainly focused on the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio? Also, how does i
Tycoon XAUUSD
Muhammad Ajmal
Experts
Gold Tycoon Stable Pro V_1.50 Slow and steady - Weekly 2 to 3 Trades ( Enjoy ) Special Gift of 2026  Settings Meet 2026  , Updates will be available according to marker conditions. Leave a message for Settings Variations .  Team Tycoon - Good Luck   Gold Tycoon Pro is an MT5 Expert Advisor based on a simple 1-hour liquidity sweep strategy. The EA looks for a previous candle high or low sweep, followed by a close back inside the previous candle body. This shows possible liquidity grab and reversa
Gold Empire Expert
Shadi Bin Shahradin Bin Juma Balqaid
Experts
Gold Empire Expert – XAUUSD / Gold EA Core Strategy: EMA200 + ADX + ATR (ONLY) – No Grid, No Martingale, No Repaint Gold Empire Expert is a professional-grade MT5 Expert Advisor designed with a clean and robust trading framework using only three institutional-style tools: EMA 200 – dominant trend direction filter ADX – trend strength filter to avoid choppy/ranging markets ATR – volatility engine for dynamic SL/TP and trade management This EA is built for stability across brokers , with strict r
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
NorthSea MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the " NorthSea EA " an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs " AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD ". Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, " NorthSea EA " incorporates a fully independent   Decision Engine   coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance. Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy ta
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
EternityEdge
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
Gold Max Trend Pro
Lee Chulho
Experts
GoldTrendPro v5.0 – Smart Confluence EA for XAUUSD H1 GoldTrendPro v5.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike simple grid or martingale systems, GoldTrendPro uses a multi-confluence scoring engine that only enters a trade when multiple independent signals align. No license binding, no expiry. Activation is handled directly by MQL5 Market. Why GoldTrendPro? Most Gold EAs rely on a single indicator. GoldTrendPro aggregates six signal s
Hpgoldmaster
Parviz Hamrokulov
Experts
HP GOLD MASTER is a very effective breakout scalper. The Expert Advisor is long-term and shows good results on a long timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses a trailing stop to manage trades, and depending on the situation, it can activate the stop immediately after entering a trade or wait for a small profit. Recommended pairs: XAUUSD; Main features: Fast scalping trades (average position hold time of 0-10 minutes) The EA trades between 01:05 and 23:59 (GMT +2) The EA always uses a small stop loss (
Avalut Gold Light
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut Gold Light Fully automated Expert Advisor for trading XAUUSD (Gold) News The EA has been running under real market conditions since September 2023 . The current version 2.1 has been available since May 8, 2025. Description Avalut Gold Light is a fully automated Expert Advisor for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for stability and controlled risk. This version is fully operational, available for free, and comes with no limitations – plug & play in just a few minutes. The system is base
Nexus G
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
NEXUS v1.0 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD | Recommended Broker: IC Markets NEXUS v1.0 is an algorithmic Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) with a high-precision, multi-system approach. It combines six independent technical analysis engines that work simultaneously to identify high-probability entry opportunities, filtering out market noise through cross-confirmations
Super Easy RSI
Kristjan Saarsalu
Experts
Super Easy RSI Ea For Beginners... (Insane Results!) What would happen if you traded the RSI Indicator completely backward? You never know until you try it. So, that is exactly what we did in this video. The RSI is a momentum indicator. So, that is how we used it. And the results were not only surprising... But, unexpectedly incredible. I hope you enjoy it! Setfile for Gold 1 H you can find here Download "super easy ea 1h gold.set" at https://www.4shared.com/file/D4sx--jkiq/super_easy_ea_1h__g
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
Experts
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
QuantumEdgeEa
Ezzeddine Otay
Experts
OFFERTA DI LANCIO     + Supporto      QUANTUM EDGE EA V5.6 Expert Advisor Multi-Asset basato su Fibonacci e Analisi Multi-Timeframe Panoramica OtayQuantumTraderEA   è un Expert Advisor professionale progettato per il trading automatizzato su   Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), WTI/Oil, Indici, Criptovalute e Coppie Forex . Utilizza una strategia avanzata basata su livelli di ritracciamento ed estensione di Fibonacci, combinata con analisi multi-timeframe del trend e sistemi comple
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
EA Seven MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses a reverse strategy. To detect trading signals, the following indicators are used: Moving Average, Relative Vigor Index, Average True Range, Alligator and other custom indicators . Each pair has a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop. The EA trades on many major currency pairs and timeframes. The EA uses timeframes: MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5     M1,   M5,   M15, M30, H1  M1,   M2,   M3,   M4,  M5, M10, M12 ,   M15,   M20,   M30,  H1 , H2 Real monitoring 1 :  https://www
FVG Judge
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Fair Value Gap Judge EA uses a special calculation formula between price differences and thus determines whether the parity is above or below the required price. It does not use the MA and RSI system, instead it detects sudden fomo SELLs and BUYs in prices. In this way, it enters trade only when there are opportunities. -It is suitable for all FX parities and stock market, but I do not recommend you to make sell trades in stocks that pay dividends, because you may face the risk of paying neg
GOLD Sniper by MOHD iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
GOLD Sniper by MOHD-iK is a high-precision automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built on the philosophy of trend exploitation and volatility harvesting, this EA is designed to identify and execute trades when Gold exhibits rapid price surges—a characteristic behavior of the metal during its seasonal and high-momentum cycles. Support & Growth Your feedback is the engine behind our updates. Please take a moment to leave a rating and comment ; your insights help me r
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Lions share ATR Line MT5
Evgeny Levchenko
Experts
Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
Ricardo Barnard
Experts
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation Strategy Overview This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency. Core Logic: Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars Volume Confirmation: MFI > 55 → conf
Currency Strength Sniper Pro
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Currency Strength Sniper Currency Strength Sniper Pro is a fully automated multi-pair Expert Advisor that identifies and trades high-probability currency divergence setups in real time. It continuously scans all 28 major and cross pairs by calculating the relative strength, momentum, and acceleration of each of the eight major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). When it detects a strong currency accelerating against a weak currency that is simultaneously decelerating, it execute
OtayQuantumTrader
Ezzeddine Otay
Experts
Supporto Per assistenza o personalizzazioni contattare l'autore tramite  Email: otay.ezzeddine@gmail.com Telegramma : https://t.me/goldkiller2022 Profilo MQL5: ezzeddine ️ Avvertenza: Il trading Forex e CFD comporta un alto rischio di perdita. Non investire mai fondi che non ci si può permettere di perdere. Le performance passate non garantiscono risultati futuri. Copyright 2025 Otay Ezzeddine - OtayQuantumTraderEA Tempi e impostazioni di barra consigliati per Gold (XAUUSD) input grou
OtayQuantumGoldM5
Ezzeddine Otay
Experts
Supporto Per assistenza o personalizzazioni contattare l'autore tramite   Email: otay.ezzeddine@gmail.com                    Telegramma :   https://t.me/goldkiller2022 Profilo MQL5: ezzeddine ️ Avvertenza:  Il trading Forex e CFD comporta un alto rischio di perdita. Non investire mai fondi che non ci si può permettere di perdere. Le performance passate non garantiscono risultati futuri. Copyright 2025 Otay Ezzeddine - OtayQuantumTraderEA
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5
Rando Pajuste
Utilities
Short Description: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. The EA features a Super Easy setup, is simple to use, and works with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 is an Draw
Patient RSI Trader EA MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Experts
Short description: Only one trade is executed per pair, with a duration of about 1 day up to 2 months , requiring you to be patient . EA is focusing on market high/low RSI reverse points to enter into trend direction and targeting 150-550 pips profit with single trade. One Trade Per Pair (trend) No Martingale No Grid Overview: Patient RSI Trader is a carefully engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who utilize the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to guide their trading decisions. This EA
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
Utilities
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Utilities
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
Drawdown Control Limiter MT4
Rando Pajuste
Utilities
Overview: The Drawdown Control Limiter MT4 is a robust and efficient tool designed for traders who aim to monitor and limit drawdown levels in their MetaTrader4 Live/Demo accounts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time tracking of drawdown percentages or amounts and automatically closes positions if the specified limits are exceeded, helping protect your capital. EA account drawdown protector is designed for normal trading Live and Demo accounts (not for Prop Firms) . Key Features: Customizab
Range Breakout and Recovery
Rando Pajuste
Experts
Range Breakout and Recovery MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines range breakout strategy with unique  recovery functionality. This EA monitors price action during a specified time window, identifies the trading range, and automatically sets orders for potential breakouts. Key Features Dynamic Range Detection : Monitors and identifies price range during your specified time period Automated Order Management : Automatically sets Stop orders at range boundaries Flexible R
Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4
Rando Pajuste
Utilities
Short Description: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. The EA features a Super Easy setup, is simple to use, and works with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an Draw
Prop Firm Beater EA MT4
Rando Pajuste
Experts
Prop Firm Beater EA MT4 is an automated trading system designed to safely pass Prop Firm evaluation Challenges or manage Funded or normal accounts. Operating primarily on the M5 timeframe and optimized for AUDCAD , also compatible with other currency pairs, it combines trend and momentum-based entry logic and fast scalping with a controlled 2 trades system, built-in spread limits, news/spike filters, and hard drawdown protection. 1. EA Time These settings dictate the exact hours during which
Drawdown Control Limiter MT5
Rando Pajuste
Utilities
Overview: The Drawdown Control Limiter MT5 is a robust and efficient tool designed for traders who aim to monitor and limit drawdown levels in their MetaTrader5 Live/Demo accounts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time tracking of drawdown percentages or amounts and automatically closes positions if the specified limits are exceeded, helping protect your capital. EA account drawdown protector is designed for normal trading Live and Demo accounts   (not for Prop Firms) . Key Features: Customiza
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review