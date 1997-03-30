Quant Range JPY
- Experts
- Tiziano Capponi
- Version: 1.0
Quant Range JPY calculates the best levels for reversals within a range of a specified number of bars, placing limit orders based on a specific time window. This EA can be used for any asset; however, I have personally achieved the best results on USD/JPY. In the comments, you will find optimized settings, but I always recommend conducting your own backtests. The strategy is entirely flexible in every aspect. Fully compatible with Prop Firms, I have successfully passed several challenges thanks to this EA.
Below are all the customizable commands:
Range Calculation
- FirstBarHigh: Calculates the first bar's high.
- LastBarHigh: Calculates the last bar's high.
- FirstBarLow: Calculates the first bar's low.
- LastBarLow: Calculates the last bar's low.
Money Management
- MoveSL2BE: Number of bars required to activate the breakeven.
- SL2BEAddPips: Number of pips to add to the breakeven level.
- TrailingStop: Number of pips for the trailing stop.
- TrailingActivation: Number of pips required to activate the trailing stop.
- ProfitTarget: Number of pips required to close the trade in profit.
- StopLoss: Number of pips required to close the trade in loss.
- UseMoneyManagement: Set to "True" to use only a percentage of the total capital.
- mmRiskPercent: Percentage of capital used per trade (1 means 1% of capital, 0.5 means 0.5%, and so on).
- mmLotsIfNoMM: Number of lots to use per trade if "UseMoneyManagement" is set to "False".
Time Range Management
- LimitTimeRange: Set to "True" if orders should only be generated within a specific time range.
- SignalTimeRangeFrom: The starting hour of the time range (0 means midnight, 1 means 1:00 AM, and so on).
- SignalTimeRangeTo: The ending hour of the time range.
- ExitAtEndOfRange: Set to "True" to close trades at the end of the time range.
- MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades per day (0 means unlimited).