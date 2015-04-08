MACD Classic: Moving Average Convergence/Divergence Indicator for MT5

Designed for advanced traders seeking precision and adaptability in their trading strategies.

The MACD Classic is a custom technical indicator developed with MQL5 for MetaTrader 5, optimized to provide you with clear signals for moving average convergence and divergence, helping you identify trends and entry/exit points more efficiently.

Key Features:

🔹 Fast EMA (12): Ideal for capturing fast market movements.

🔹 Slow EMA (26): Helps identify prevailing market trends.

🔹 Signal (9): Smoothes fluctuations and provides clearer signals.

This indicator is configurable with several parameters to suit your specific needs. Thanks to its design, it’s perfect for traders operating in both short and long timeframes, allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the indicator based on market conditions.

Testing and Performance:

In the accompanying video, you’ll be able to see the performance of MACD Classic in various timeframes, from one-minute charts to daily charts. Additionally, it includes a comparison in volatile and stable markets, enabling you to visualize its effectiveness for detecting key signals.

Although no indicator guarantees future performance similar to past results, the MACD Classic has been carefully optimized to provide reliable technical analysis and serve as a valuable tool for improving decision-making in your trades.

Why Choose MACD Classic:

✅ Versatility: Works across multiple timeframes and market conditions.

✅ Enhanced Precision: Optimized design for experienced traders.

✅ Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your personal trading style.

If you’d like to purchase the MACD Classic or learn more about its configuration, visit my profile on MQL5 Market. Be sure to check the documentation to make the most of its features!

👉 Visit my profile on MQL5 Market for more details

📈 Transform your trading and take your decision-making to the next level with MACD Classic.



