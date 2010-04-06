Equity Alert to Telegram for MT4

Equity Alert can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally, you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check Get more free useful EAs here!


HOW TO SET UP? 

* Get inputs for EA:

- Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".

- Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @userinfobot 

* Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram to WebRequest 
More from author
Auto SLTP Pro
Tuan Nghia Phan
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel here for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close
FREE
Auto SLTP Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
3.33 (3)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel   here   for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close 
FREE
Tele Notify
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for full options of notifications/alerts: indicator data, price, news, etc. Get more EAs  here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs *******************************************************************************************
FREE
Price Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally, you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check.  Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   * Setup
FREE
Tele Notify for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for more options of notifications: price, equity, profit, etc. Get more EAs here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs ******************************************************************************************** HOW TO SET U
FREE
Quick Close Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Thank you! Join my channel   here   for more useful EAs: - Tele Notify, Price Alert, Equity Alert, Remote Algo OnOff - Auto SLTP, Close Timer
FREE
Equity Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting
FREE
BreakEvenPro
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Break-Even Pro  * 3 BE modes:    - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)    - Points_Single for single trade    - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade * Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving * Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry  * Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol * Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close) Join my telegram channel here  for more useful free EAs. Thank you!
FREE
Quick Close Pro
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders * Close All by Mobile: Select true to close all positions quicky from your Mobile by closing any position on Mobile. To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Join my channel here for more useful EAs.  Thank you!
FREE
Price Alert to Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   *
FREE
IndiSig by Buffer
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join  https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
BreakEven Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Break-Even Pro   * 3 BE modes:    - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)    - Points_Single for single trade    - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade * Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving * Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry  * Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol * Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close) Join my telegram channel   here  for more useful free EAs. Thank yo
FREE
IndiSig by Buffer for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Master Notify via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price noti_price   - Set price alert  noti_pl   - Set floating PL alert noti_equity - Set equity alert  noti_margin
Master Control via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -   Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade i
Super Assistant for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
* Super Assistant   is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via  Telegram  such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up no
TeleCopy for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)  Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram
Master Close via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -  
Master Notify via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Especially now this tool can work with indicator & send alert to Telegram. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price news -   Get economic news noti_pri
Master Control via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more  Master Close     Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade
Super Assistant
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up notifi
TeleCopy
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel) Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram  
