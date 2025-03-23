EW Gold

All our products are designed for serious traders—focused on skill, strategy, and reliability, no AI gimmicks or quick-rich shortcuts.
The EW Gold strategy focuses on identifying oversold conditions in trending markets. Once oversold levels are detected, the EA places buy orders, anticipating a price rebound in alignment with the prevailing trend. Built within the Edgellence framework, it includes:
  • Automatic lot sizing
  • Money and risk management features
  • Break even and trailing stops
  • Daily- and total return tracking
  • Integration with ForexFactory
  • Multilanguage support

Short Explanation of This Strategy

The EW Gold strategy is based on the historical observation that markets often rebound strongly after becoming oversold during a trend. This EA identifies these opportunities and places buy trades accordingly. Trades are automatically closed with a trailing stop-loss after the break-even threshold is reached.

Because trades can remain open for longer periods, this incurs swap costs. These can be significant but do not outweigh the benefit of following the trend.

To improve its accuracy and efficiency, this EA includes:

  • MA filter: Only triggers buy trades when the opening price is below the moving average, anticipating a reversal to the upside.

Settings are customizable, allowing traders to fine-tune filters for optimal results.

Configuration Files

The EA uses a proprietary properties file that you can maintain outside the terminal. However, to give you a head start and support backtesting, default set files are provided. These files are available in the Comments section of this product page and can be loaded directly into your MT5 platform for immediate use.
Product Updates

Our products are continuously improved, and new products are regularly launched. Subscribe to our channel and stay up-to-date!

Support

Purchasers of this EA can schedule a free 15-minute Google Meet session for further explanation and support. This session offers personalized assistance to ensure you get the most out of the product and address any questions or concerns.
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Parameters
Parameter Description
Expert Advisor
_Alias Name or identifier for the Expert Advisor for reporting purposes.
_PropertyFile Specifies the property file to be used to override Expert Advisor inputs.
_FileSubdirectory Subdirectory for associated files.
_ActivationStartDateTime Start date/time for activation.
_Debug Enable or disable debug mode.
Trade Management
_MaxBuyTrades Limits the number of buy trades.
_EnableBreakEven Activates a breakeven mechanism.
_BreakEvenPercentageOfPrice Percentage required to trigger breakeven.
_EnableTrailingStop Enable a trailing stop mechanism.
_DailyMaxDrawdownAmount Sets the daily maximum drawdown limit on account level (account protection).
_ShowCloseAllButton Displays a manual close-all button.
Returns
_StartDayTrading Defines the start day for trading or opening account.
_ResetTimeDailyProfitLoss Resets daily profit/loss calculations (HH:mm).
_InitialBalance Initial account balance as a basis for daily return calculations.
Daily System Maintenance Tasks
_TimeMaintenance Specifies a maintenance or update time (HH:mm).
_DumpVariables Controls variable dumping for debugging.
News
_UseLocalForexFactoryFile Indicates use of local Forex Factory files. (If false files are loaded from internet)
_ForexFactoryOffsetHours Offset for Forex Factory news time in hours.
_ClosePositionsOnNews Closes positions during news events.
_MinutesBeforeAfter Buffer time around news events .
Virtual Account Size
_ReferenceAccountSize Virtual account size as basis for position sizing calculations (over leveraging).
_PercentageOfBaseCapital Percentage of the virtual account size to allocate to trading.
Strategy
_CalculatedLotSize Enables automatic lot size calculation.
_FixedLotSize Sets a fixed lot size if applicable.
_StopLossPercentageOfPrice Percentage or asset price for stop-loss calculation.
_Sensitivity Sensitivity to recognize trading opportunities (0-10)
Filters
_ApplyMAFilter Applies a moving average filter (SMA).
_MAPeriod Period for the moving average filter (follows the chart period)


