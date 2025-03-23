Short Explanation of This Strategy

The EW Gold strategy is based on the historical observation that markets often rebound strongly after becoming oversold during a trend. This EA identifies these opportunities and places buy trades accordingly. Trades are automatically closed with a trailing stop-loss after the break-even threshold is reached.

Because trades can remain open for longer periods, this incurs swap costs. These can be significant but do not outweigh the benefit of following the trend.

To improve its accuracy and efficiency, this EA includes:

MA filter: Only triggers buy trades when the opening price is below the moving average, anticipating a reversal to the upside.

Settings are customizable, allowing traders to fine-tune filters for optimal results.