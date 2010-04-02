EW Stock Scanner
- Experts
-
EdgellenceHello, my name is Jan-Bart Bergers. I am the lead developer at Edgellence and recently took on the role of fund manager at Demtah Capital. My professional journey began as a software engineer at the Euronext Derivatives Market in Amsterdam. With over a decade of experience in coding automated
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
|
All our products are designed for serious traders—focused on skill, strategy, and reliability, no AI gimmicks or quick-rich shortcuts.
|
The EW Stock Scanner is our Flagship product, an excellent trading tool that trades systematically and autonomously all stock CFDs. It scans and trades over 500 assets simultaneously, ensuring precise execution and broad market coverage. Built within the Edgellence framework, it includes:
|
Short Explanation of the Approach
|
The strategy uses a trend-following approach, designed to capitalize on market momentum by entering positions aligned with the prevailing trend.
It scans a customizable list of up to 500 assets (symbols) to automatically identify and prioritize those with strong positive growth. Capital is allocated proportionally based on each asset's performance and weight, ensuring maximum focus on the most promising trends.
Trades are typically opened on a predefined day at the beginning of the week and are strategically closed at Friday. This timing ensures trades align with weekly market trends, optimizing opportunities while minimizing prolonged exposure.
Entry points are determined by predefined rules that confirm trend continuation. Slight variations in timing and order characteristics are set to guarantee the uniqueness of each trade within the whole trading environment.
Exits are timed according to the configured closing day and time, with additional measures like early exits on Fridays to ensure trades are timely closed. To optimize growth, the strategy dynamically adjusts trade sizes based on account balance and risk preferences. It incorporates compounding to amplify long-term gains, allowing capital to grow in alignment with strong market trends.
|
Configuration Files
The EA uses a proprietary properties file that you can maintain outside the terminal. However, to give you a head start and support backtesting, default set files are provided. These files are available in the Comment Section of this product page and can be loaded directly into your MT5 platform for immediate use.
Since MQL5 Marketplace products can’t copy external files to the Strategy Tester, you need to move the asset file manually. The tester pauses until the file is moved and the blocking file is removed. See the special instructions in the Video for details.
|
Product UpdatesOur products are continuously improved, and new products are regularly launched. Subscribe to our channel and stay up-to-date!
|
Support
Purchasers of this EA can schedule a free 15-minute Google Meet session for further explanation and support. This session offers personalized assistance to ensure you get the most out of the product and address any questions or concerns.
|
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.
|
Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Expert Advisor
|_Alias
|Name or identifier for the Expert Advisor for reporting purposes.
|_PropertyFile
|Specifies the property file to be used to override Expert Advisor inputs.
|_FileSubdirectory
|Subdirectory for associated files.
|_ActivationStartDateTime
|Start date/time for activation.
|_Debug
|Enable or disable debug mode.
|Trade Management
|_MaxBuyTrades
|Limits the number of buy trades.
|_EnableBreakEven
|Activates a breakeven mechanism.
|_BreakEvenPercentageOfPrice
|Percentage required to trigger breakeven.
|_EnableTrailingStop
|Enable a trailing stop mechanism.
|_DailyMaxDrawdownAmount
|Sets the daily maximum drawdown limit on account level (account protection).
|_ShowCloseAllButton
|Displays a manual close-all button.
|Returns
|_StartDayTrading
|Defines the start day for trading or opening account.
|_ResetTimeDailyProfitLoss
|Resets daily profit/loss calculations (HH:mm).
|_InitialBalance
|Initial account balance as a basis for daily return calculations.
|Daily System Maintenance Tasks
|_TimeMaintenance
|Specifies a maintenance or update time (HH:mm).
|_DumpVariables
|Controls variable dumping for debugging.
|News
|_UseLocalForexFactoryFile
|Indicates use of local Forex Factory files. (If false files are loaded from internet)
|_ForexFactoryOffsetHours
|Offset for Forex Factory news time in hours.
|_ClosePositionsOnNews
|Closes positions during news events.
|_MinutesBeforeAfter
|Buffer time around news events .
|Virtual Account Size
|_ReferenceAccountSize
|Virtual account size as basis for position sizing calculations (over leveraging).
[Read more]
|_PercentageOfBaseCapital
|Percentage of the virtual account size to allocate to trading.
|_Compound
|Enable or disable compounding.
|Strategy
|_CalculatedLotSize
|Enables automatic lot size calculation.
|_FixedLotSize
|Sets a fixed lot size if applicable.
|_RemoveStopLoss
|Enables or disables stop-loss orders.
|_StopLossPercentageOfPrice
|Percentage or asset price for stop-loss calculation.
|_PositionOpenTime
|Earliest time to open positions (time in minutes after midnight).
|_PositionCloseTime
|Latest time to close positions (time in minutes after midnight).
|_ClosingDay
|Day of the week for closing positions. (-1 is when stopped out).
|_WeeksBack
|Weeks to look back for data to check growth.
|_PercentageChangeLimit
|Minimal growth percentage week on week.
See also: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760604
Check video in max resolution (Youtube - Settings - Quality - 1080p60 HD).