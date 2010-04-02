EW Stock Scanner

  • Experts
  • Edgellence
    Edgellence

    Edgellence

    3 (2)
    Hello, my name is Jan-Bart Bergers. I am the lead developer at Edgellence and recently took on the role of fund manager at Demtah Capital. My professional journey began as a software engineer at the Euronext Derivatives Market in Amsterdam. With over a decade of experience in coding automated
    7 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.3
  • Activations: 5

All our products are designed for serious traders—focused on skill, strategy, and reliability, no AI gimmicks or quick-rich shortcuts.

The EW Stock Scanner is our Flagship product, an excellent trading tool that trades systematically and autonomously all stock CFDs. It scans and trades over 500 assets simultaneously, ensuring precise execution and broad market coverage. Built within the Edgellence framework, it includes:

  • Automatic lot sizing
  • Money and risk management features
  • Break-even and trailing stops
  • Daily- and total return tracking
  • Integration with ForexFactory
  • Multilanguage support

Short Explanation of the Approach

The strategy uses a trend-following approach, designed to capitalize on market momentum by entering positions aligned with the prevailing trend.

It scans a customizable list of up to 500 assets (symbols) to automatically identify and prioritize those with strong positive growth. Capital is allocated proportionally based on each asset's performance and weight, ensuring maximum focus on the most promising trends.

Trades are typically opened on a predefined day at the beginning of the week and are strategically closed at Friday. This timing ensures trades align with weekly market trends, optimizing opportunities while minimizing prolonged exposure.

Entry points are determined by predefined rules that confirm trend continuation. Slight variations in timing and order characteristics are set to guarantee the uniqueness of each trade within the whole trading environment.

Exits are timed according to the configured closing day and time, with additional measures like early exits on Fridays to ensure trades are timely closed. To optimize growth, the strategy dynamically adjusts trade sizes based on account balance and risk preferences. It incorporates compounding to amplify long-term gains, allowing capital to grow in alignment with strong market trends.

Configuration Files

The EA uses a proprietary properties file that you can maintain outside the terminal. However, to give you a head start and support backtesting, default set files are provided. These files are available in the Comment Section of this product page and can be loaded directly into your MT5 platform for immediate use.

Since MQL5 Marketplace products can’t copy external files to the Strategy Tester, you need to move the asset file manually. The tester pauses until the file is moved and the blocking file is removed. See the special instructions in the Video for details.
[Read more]

Product Updates

Our products are continuously improved, and new products are regularly launched. Subscribe to our channel and stay up-to-date!

Support

Purchasers of this EA can schedule a free 15-minute Google Meet session for further explanation and support. This session offers personalized assistance to ensure you get the most out of the product and address any questions or concerns.
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Parameters
Parameter Description
Expert Advisor
_Alias Name or identifier for the Expert Advisor for reporting purposes.
_PropertyFile Specifies the property file to be used to override Expert Advisor inputs.
_FileSubdirectory Subdirectory for associated files.
_ActivationStartDateTime Start date/time for activation.
_Debug Enable or disable debug mode.
Trade Management
_MaxBuyTrades Limits the number of buy trades.
_EnableBreakEven Activates a breakeven mechanism.
_BreakEvenPercentageOfPrice Percentage required to trigger breakeven.
_EnableTrailingStop Enable a trailing stop mechanism.
_DailyMaxDrawdownAmount Sets the daily maximum drawdown limit on account level (account protection).
_ShowCloseAllButton Displays a manual close-all button.
Returns
_StartDayTrading Defines the start day for trading or opening account.
_ResetTimeDailyProfitLoss Resets daily profit/loss calculations (HH:mm).
_InitialBalance Initial account balance as a basis for daily return calculations.
Daily System Maintenance Tasks
_TimeMaintenance Specifies a maintenance or update time (HH:mm).
_DumpVariables Controls variable dumping for debugging.
News
_UseLocalForexFactoryFile Indicates use of local Forex Factory files. (If false files are loaded from internet)
_ForexFactoryOffsetHours Offset for Forex Factory news time in hours.
_ClosePositionsOnNews Closes positions during news events.
_MinutesBeforeAfter Buffer time around news events .
Virtual Account Size
_ReferenceAccountSize Virtual account size as basis for position sizing calculations (over leveraging).
[Read more]
_PercentageOfBaseCapital Percentage of the virtual account size to allocate to trading.
_Compound Enable or disable compounding.
Strategy
_CalculatedLotSize Enables automatic lot size calculation.
_FixedLotSize Sets a fixed lot size if applicable.
_RemoveStopLoss Enables or disables stop-loss orders.
_StopLossPercentageOfPrice Percentage or asset price for stop-loss calculation.
_PositionOpenTime Earliest time to open positions (time in minutes after midnight).
_PositionCloseTime Latest time to close positions (time in minutes after midnight).
_ClosingDay Day of the week for closing positions. (-1 is when stopped out).
_WeeksBack Weeks to look back for data to check growth.
_PercentageChangeLimit Minimal growth percentage week on week.


See also:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760604


Check video in max resolution (Youtube - Settings - Quality - 1080p60 HD).

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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Norapan Tonphim
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