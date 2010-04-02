EW Stock Scanner

The strategy uses a trend-following approach, designed to capitalize on market momentum by entering positions aligned with the prevailing trend.

It scans a customizable list of up to 500 assets (symbols) to automatically identify and prioritize those with strong positive growth. Capital is allocated proportionally based on each asset's performance and weight, ensuring maximum focus on the most promising trends.

Trades are typically opened on a predefined day at the beginning of the week and are strategically closed at Friday. This timing ensures trades align with weekly market trends, optimizing opportunities while minimizing prolonged exposure.

Entry points are determined by predefined rules that confirm trend continuation. Slight variations in timing and order characteristics are set to guarantee the uniqueness of each trade within the whole trading environment.

Exits are timed according to the configured closing day and time, with additional measures like early exits on Fridays to ensure trades are timely closed. To optimize growth, the strategy dynamically adjusts trade sizes based on account balance and risk preferences. It incorporates compounding to amplify long-term gains, allowing capital to grow in alignment with strong market trends.

