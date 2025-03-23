EW Opening Range Breakout
- Experts
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EdgellenceHello, my name is Jan-Bart Bergers. I am the lead developer at Edgellence and recently took on the role of fund manager at Demtah Capital. My professional journey began as a software engineer at the Euronext Derivatives Market in Amsterdam. With over a decade of experience in coding automated
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 23 March 2025
- Activations: 5
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All our products are designed for serious traders—focused on skill, strategy, and reliability, no AI gimmicks or quick-rich shortcuts.
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This EA implements the Opening Range Breakout strategy, a robust breakout trading approach designed to capture momentum as markets break through key levels. Built within the Edgellence framework, it includes:
This strategy is especially suitable for forex pairs, gold and indices.
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Short Explanation of This Strategy
The Opening Range Breakout strategy operates by identifying the market's opening range during a predefined period (e.g., the first hour after market open). Once the range is established, trades are initiated when the price breaks above or below this range, targeting strong momentum in either direction. All positions are closed by the end of the trading day
To enhance its effectiveness, the strategy incorporates:
These filters are fully configurable, allowing you to tailor the strategy to specific trading conditions or preferences. The Range size filter can be switched off entirely for a simpler approach.
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Configuration Files
The EA uses a proprietary properties file that you can maintain outside the terminal. However, to give you a head start and support backtesting, default set files are provided. These files are available in the Comments section of this product page and can be loaded directly into your MT5 platform for immediate use.
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Support
Purchasers of this EA can schedule a free 15-minute Google Meet session for further explanation and support. This session offers personalized assistance to ensure you get the most out of the product and address any questions or concerns.
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I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.
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Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Expert Advisor
|_Alias
|Name or identifier for the Expert Advisor for reporting purposes.
|_PropertyFile
|Specifies the property file to be used to override Expert Advisor inputs.
|_FileSubdirectory
|Subdirectory for associated files.
|_ActivationStartDateTime
|Start date/time for activation.
|_ActivationEndDateTime
|End date/time for activation.
|_Debug
|Enable or disable debug mode.
|Trade Management
|_MaxBuyTrades
|Limits the number of buy trades.
|_MaxSellTrades
|Limits the number of sell trades.
|_TotalTrades
|Total number of allowed trades.
|_EnableBreakEven
|Activates a breakeven mechanism.
|_BreakEvenPercentageOfPrice
|Percentage required to trigger breakeven.
|_EnableTrailingStop
|Enable a trailing stop mechanism.
|_DailyMaxDrawdownAmount
|Sets the daily maximum drawdown limit on account level (account protection).
|_ShowCloseAllButton
|Displays a manual close-all button.
|Returns
|_StartDayTrading
|Defines the start day for trading or opening account.
|_ResetTimeDailyProfitLoss
|Resets daily profit/loss calculations (HH:mm).
|_InitialBalance
|Initial account balance as a basis for daily return calculations.
|Daily System Maintenance Tasks
|_TimeMaintenance
|Specifies a maintenance or update time (HH:mm).
|_DumpVariables
|Controls variable dumping for debugging.
|News
|_UseLocalForexFactoryFile
|Indicates use of local Forex Factory files. (If false files are loaded from internet)
|_ForexFactoryOffsetHours
|Offset for Forex Factory news time in hours.
|_ClosePositionsOnNews
|Closes positions during news events.
|_MinutesBeforeAfter
|Buffer time around news events .
|Virtual Account Size
|_ReferenceAccountSize
|Virtual account size as basis for position sizing calculations (over leveraging).
[Read more]
|_PercentageOfBaseCapital
|Percentage of the virtual account size to allocate to trading.
|Strategy
|_CalculatedLotSize
|Enables automatic lot size calculation.
|_FixedLotSize
|Sets a fixed lot size if applicable.
|_RemoveStopLoss
|Enables or disables stop-loss orders.
|_StopLossPercentageOfPrice
|Percentage or asset price for stop-loss calculation.
|_StopLossOppositeSideRange
|Stop-loss mechanism based on opposite side range. If false percentage is taken.
|_BoxWidthInMinutes
|Width of range box in minutes.
|_PositionOpenTime
|Earliest time to open positions (time in minutes after midnight).
|_PositionCloseTime
|Latest time to close positions (time in minutes after midnight).
|_ClosingDay
|Day of the week for closing positions. (0 = every day).
|Filters
|_ApplyRangeFilter
|Enable range filter.
|_MinRangePercentageOfPrice
|Minimum range percentage of price.
|_MaxRangePercentageOfPrice
|Maximum range percentage of price.