EW Opening Range Breakout

  • Experts
  • Edgellence
    Edgellence

    Edgellence

    3 (2)
    Hello, my name is Jan-Bart Bergers. I am the lead developer at Edgellence and recently took on the role of fund manager at Demtah Capital. My professional journey began as a software engineer at the Euronext Derivatives Market in Amsterdam. With over a decade of experience in coding automated
    7 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 23 March 2025
  • Activations: 5
All our products are designed for serious traders—focused on skill, strategy, and reliability, no AI gimmicks or quick-rich shortcuts.

This EA implements the Opening Range Breakout strategy, a robust breakout trading approach designed to capture momentum as markets break through key levels. Built within the Edgellence framework, it includes:

  • Automatic lot sizing
  • Money and risk management features
  • Break even and trailing stops
  • Daily- and total return tracking
  • Integration with ForexFactory
  • Multi language support

This strategy is especially suitable for forex pairs, gold and indices.

Short Explanation of This Strategy

The Opening Range Breakout strategy operates by identifying the market's opening range during a predefined period (e.g., the first hour after market open). Once the range is established, trades are initiated when the price breaks above or below this range, targeting strong momentum in either direction. All positions are closed by the end of the trading day

To enhance its effectiveness, the strategy incorporates:

  • Time range filter: Allows precise definition of the opening range period for different markets and instruments.
  • Range size filter: Customize range size, ensuring trades are initiated only when the range meets your predefined criteria.

These filters are fully configurable, allowing you to tailor the strategy to specific trading conditions or preferences. The Range size filter can be switched off entirely for a simpler approach.

Configuration Files

The EA uses a proprietary properties file that you can maintain outside the terminal. However, to give you a head start and support backtesting, default set files are provided. These files are available in the Comments section of this product page and can be loaded directly into your MT5 platform for immediate use.
[Read more]

Support

Purchasers of this EA can schedule a free 15-minute Google Meet session for further explanation and support. This session offers personalized assistance to ensure you get the most out of the product and address any questions or concerns.
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Parameters
Parameter Description
Expert Advisor
_Alias Name or identifier for the Expert Advisor for reporting purposes.
_PropertyFile Specifies the property file to be used to override Expert Advisor inputs.
_FileSubdirectory Subdirectory for associated files.
_ActivationStartDateTime Start date/time for activation.
_ActivationEndDateTime End date/time for activation.
_Debug Enable or disable debug mode.
Trade Management
_MaxBuyTrades Limits the number of buy trades.
_MaxSellTrades Limits the number of sell trades.
_TotalTrades Total number of allowed trades.
_EnableBreakEven Activates a breakeven mechanism.
_BreakEvenPercentageOfPrice Percentage required to trigger breakeven.
_EnableTrailingStop Enable a trailing stop mechanism.
_DailyMaxDrawdownAmount Sets the daily maximum drawdown limit on account level (account protection).
_ShowCloseAllButton Displays a manual close-all button.
Returns
_StartDayTrading Defines the start day for trading or opening account.
_ResetTimeDailyProfitLoss Resets daily profit/loss calculations (HH:mm).
_InitialBalance Initial account balance as a basis for daily return calculations.
Daily System Maintenance Tasks
_TimeMaintenance Specifies a maintenance or update time (HH:mm).
_DumpVariables Controls variable dumping for debugging.
News
_UseLocalForexFactoryFile Indicates use of local Forex Factory files. (If false files are loaded from internet)
_ForexFactoryOffsetHours Offset for Forex Factory news time in hours.
_ClosePositionsOnNews Closes positions during news events.
_MinutesBeforeAfter Buffer time around news events .
Virtual Account Size
_ReferenceAccountSize Virtual account size as basis for position sizing calculations (over leveraging).
[Read more]
_PercentageOfBaseCapital Percentage of the virtual account size to allocate to trading.
Strategy
_CalculatedLotSize Enables automatic lot size calculation.
_FixedLotSize Sets a fixed lot size if applicable.
_RemoveStopLoss Enables or disables stop-loss orders.
_StopLossPercentageOfPrice Percentage or asset price for stop-loss calculation.
_StopLossOppositeSideRange Stop-loss mechanism based on opposite side range. If false percentage is taken.
_BoxWidthInMinutes Width of range box in minutes.
_PositionOpenTime Earliest time to open positions (time in minutes after midnight).
_PositionCloseTime Latest time to close positions (time in minutes after midnight).
_ClosingDay Day of the week for closing positions. (0 = every day).
Filters
_ApplyRangeFilter Enable range filter.
_MinRangePercentageOfPrice Minimum range percentage of price.
_MaxRangePercentageOfPrice Maximum range percentage of price.


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Experts
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