EW Turnaround Tuesday

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This EA implements the Turnaround Tuesday strategy, a proven approach that capitalizes on the market's tendency to reverse direction on Tuesdays. Built within the Edgellence framework, it includes: Automatic lot sizing

Money and risk management features

Break even and trailing stops

Daily- and total return tracking

Integration with ForexFactory

Multilanguage support

This strategy is ideal for trading stocks and indices.

Short Explanation of This Strategy The Turnaround Tuesday strategy is based on the historical observation that markets often reverse direction on Tuesdays after a trend has developed earlier in the week. This EA identifies these reversal opportunities and places trades accordingly. To improve its accuracy and efficiency, this EA includes: MA filter: Only triggers buy trades when the opening price is below the moving average, anticipating a reversal to the upside. Settings are customizable, allowing traders to fine-tune filters for optimal results.

Configuration Files The EA uses a proprietary properties file that you can maintain outside the terminal. However, to give you a head start and support backtesting, default set files are provided. These files are available in the Comments section of this product page and can be loaded directly into your MT5 platform for immediate use.

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Support Purchasers of this EA can schedule a free 15-minute Google Meet session for further explanation and support. This session offers personalized assistance to ensure you get the most out of the product and address any questions or concerns.



I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.