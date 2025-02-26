EW Turnaround Tuesday

  • Experts
  • Edgellence
    Edgellence

    Edgellence

    3 (2)
    Hello, my name is Jan-Bart Bergers. I am the lead developer at Edgellence and recently took on the role of fund manager at Demtah Capital. My professional journey began as a software engineer at the Euronext Derivatives Market in Amsterdam. With over a decade of experience in coding automated
    7 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 26 February 2025

>>>>>  Enjoy a complimentary EA as part of our EW product selection promotion! <<<<<

This EA implements the Turnaround Tuesday strategy, a proven approach that capitalizes on the market's tendency to reverse direction on Tuesdays. Built within the Edgellence framework, it includes:

  • Automatic lot sizing
  • Money and risk management features
  • Break even and trailing stops
  • Daily- and total return tracking
  • Integration with ForexFactory
  • Multilanguage support

This strategy is ideal for trading stocks and indices.

Short Explanation of This Strategy

The Turnaround Tuesday strategy is based on the historical observation that markets often reverse direction on Tuesdays after a trend has developed earlier in the week. This EA identifies these reversal opportunities and places trades accordingly.

To improve its accuracy and efficiency, this EA includes:

  • MA filter: Only triggers buy trades when the opening price is below the moving average, anticipating a reversal to the upside.

Settings are customizable, allowing traders to fine-tune filters for optimal results.

Configuration Files

The EA uses a proprietary properties file that you can maintain outside the terminal. However, to give you a head start and support backtesting, default set files are provided. These files are available in the Comments section of this product page and can be loaded directly into your MT5 platform for immediate use.
[Read more]

Support

Purchasers of this EA can schedule a free 15-minute Google Meet session for further explanation and support. This session offers personalized assistance to ensure you get the most out of the product and address any questions or concerns.
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Parameters
Parameter Description
Expert Advisor
_Alias Name or identifier for the Expert Advisor for reporting purposes.
_PropertyFile Specifies the property file to be used to override Expert Advisor inputs.
_FileSubdirectory Subdirectory for associated files.
_ActivationStartDateTime Start date/time for activation.
_ActivationEndDateTime End date/time for activation.
_Debug Enable or disable debug mode.
Trade Management
_MaxBuyTrades Limits the number of buy trades.
_MaxSellTrades Limits the number of sell trades.
_TotalTrades Total number of allowed trades.
_EnableBreakEven Activates a breakeven mechanism.
_BreakEvenPercentageOfPrice Percentage required to trigger breakeven.
_EnableTrailingStop Enable a trailing stop mechanism.
_DailyMaxDrawdownAmount Sets the daily maximum drawdown limit on account level (account protection).
_ShowCloseAllButton Displays a manual close-all button.
Returns
_StartDayTrading Defines the start day for trading or opening account.
_ResetTimeDailyProfitLoss Resets daily profit/loss calculations (HH:mm).
_InitialBalance Initial account balance as a basis for daily return calculations.
Daily System Maintenance Tasks
_TimeMaintenance Specifies a maintenance or update time (HH:mm).
_DumpVariables Controls variable dumping for debugging.
News
_UseLocalForexFactoryFile Indicates use of local Forex Factory files. (If false files are loaded from internet)
_ForexFactoryOffsetHours Offset for Forex Factory news time in hours.
_ClosePositionsOnNews Closes positions during news events.
_MinutesBeforeAfter Buffer time around news events .
Virtual Account Size
_ReferenceAccountSize Virtual account size as basis for position sizing calculations (over leveraging).
[Read more]
_PercentageOfBaseCapital Percentage of the virtual account size to allocate to trading.
Strategy
_CalculatedLotSize Enables automatic lot size calculation.
_FixedLotSize Sets a fixed lot size if applicable.
_RemoveStopLoss Enables or disables stop-loss orders.
_StopLossPercentageOfPrice Percentage or asset price for stop-loss calculation.
_OpeningDay Day of the week for opening positions.
_PositionOpenTime Earliest time to open positions (time in minutes after midnight).
_PositionCloseTime Latest time to close positions (time in minutes after midnight).
_ClosingDay Day of the week for closing positions. (0 = every day).
Filters
_ApplyMAFilter Applies a moving average filter (SMA).
_MAPeriod Period for the moving average filter (follows the chart period)


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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
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5 (3)
Experts
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