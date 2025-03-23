Short Explanation of This Strategy

The EW Bitcoin strategy is based on the historical observation that markets often rebound strongly after becoming oversold during a trend. This is especially true for Bitcoin. This EA identifies these opportunities and places buy trades accordingly. Trades are automatically closed with a trailing stop-loss after the break-even threshold is reached.

Because trades can remain open for longer periods, this incurs swap costs. These can be significant but do not outweigh the benefit of following the trend.

Bitcoin shares many characteristics with Gold but exhibits greater and more unpredictable volatility. This makes it essential to utilize robust risk management and filters to optimize trading efficiency.

To improve its accuracy and efficiency, this EA includes:

MA filter: Only triggers buy trades when the opening price is below the moving average, anticipating a reversal to the upside.

Weekend filter: Allows traders to enable or disable trading during weekends.

Settings are customizable, allowing traders to fine-tune filters for optimal results.