Edgellence MT5 framework for EW products

How Our Expert Advisor Framework Works



At our development department we strive to be transparent with our users about how our trading algorithms (Expert Advisors) operate. While the actual implementation is complex, our framework provides a structured and modular system that ensures reliability, flexibility, and safety in trading. Here’s an overview of the key principles and functionalities of the framework, explained for clarity:

1. Built for Versatility

This framework is designed to support multiple trading strategies. Some examples include:

Opening Range Breakout : A strategy that trades based on key price levels in the opening session.

: A strategy that trades based on key price levels in the opening session. Enhanced Momentum : Focuses on riding strong market trends.

: Focuses on riding strong market trends. Forex Trading : Specifically optimized for currency markets.

: Specifically optimized for currency markets. Gold and Bitcoin Trading: Tailored for precious metals and cryptocurrency trading.

Although each Expert Advisor focuses on a specific strategy, they all share a common foundation. This ensures consistent performance, high quality, and the ability to introduce new strategies without disrupting the core functionality.

2. Dynamic and Configurable

Our Expert Advisors are designed to give users flexibility in managing their settings and inputs without the need for reinstallation or restarting. This is achieved through the use of external property files. These files allow users to adjust important parameters, such as trade size, risk limits, or specific strategy settings, without interrupting the EA's operation.

3. Built-in Safety and Risk Management



Risk management is at the heart of this framework. It includes:

Daily Profit and Loss Limits : The EA can stop trading once a predefined profit or loss limit is reached, protecting your account from overtrading.

: The EA can stop trading once a predefined profit or loss limit is reached, protecting your account from overtrading. News Sensitivity : The EA can monitor news events and pause trading during periods of high volatility to avoid unexpected losses.

: The EA can monitor news events and pause trading during periods of high volatility to avoid unexpected losses. Maximum Open Trades: Limits the number of trades or orders active at any given time to ensure controlled exposure.

These safeguards operate seamlessly in the background, giving you peace of mind while trading.

4. Real-Time Updates and Transparency

The framework includes tools to provide real-time updates directly on your trading chart. You’ll see:

A live clock and signals about the EA’s activity.

Notifications if trading is paused due to news or other risk management rules.

Information about daily returns and performance.

We include these features to ensure that you’re always informed about what the EA is doing.

5. Consistency Across All Strategies

Whether you’re trading Forex, Gold, or Stocks, the same reliable framework powers all our Expert Advisors. This means:

Every strategy follows the same robust coding standards.

Every strategy benefits from the same risk management and safety protocols.

Every strategy integrates seamlessly with MetaTrader 5, providing a consistent user experience.

6. Designed for Testing and Reliability

Before releasing any Expert Advisor, we thoroughly test it using MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester. The framework is optimized for:

Backtesting : Simulating past performance to ensure the strategy is sound.

: Simulating past performance to ensure the strategy is sound. Stress Testing: Evaluating the EA’s behavior in extreme market conditions.

This helps us deliver high-quality products that you can rely on.

7. Multilingual and Accessible

To make our Expert Advisors more user-friendly, the framework supports multiple languages for messages and descriptions. Whether you speak English, Spanish, Russian, or another language, you’ll see clear explanations of what the EA is doing.

Our Promise

While the details of the framework are handled by our developers, everything we build is guided by a commitment to:

Maximizing Performance : Delivering tools that improve your trading outcomes.

: Delivering tools that improve your trading outcomes. Ensuring Safety : Protecting your capital with intelligent risk management.

: Protecting your capital with intelligent risk management. Being Transparent: Keeping you informed about how our products work.

For more information, check out our products here.

If you have any more questions or need further assistance, feel free to ask!