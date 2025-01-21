Balances, equity and capital in EW products

Balances in EW products

In the EW product range, we can find 'balances', 'capital', and 'equity 'in various places. This article explains what they mean and how they relate to each other. It also explains how to handle deposits and withdrawals, as these affect the account balances.

Type Description EA parameter Formula Account balance Account Balance represents the total amount of money in the trading account, excluding any open positions. Account equity The Account Equity is the current value of the trading account, including the balance and the unrealized profit or loss from open positions. Equity = Balance + Unrealized Profit/Loss Initial balance Initial value of trading account. _InitialBalance

Daily beginning balance Represents account equity at the beginning of a trading day. Daily return Unrealized daily return. Daily return = Account equity - Daily beginning balance Total return Unrealized total return. Total return = Account equity - Initial balance

Virtual account size Account size as basis for position sizing calculations. Can be the same as the initial balance or set higher/lower to mimic another account size (over leverage). _ReferenceAccountSize Percentage capital allocated Percentage of virtual account size allocated to this expert advisor. _PercentageOfBaseCapital Capital allocated Total capital as basis for position sizing. Capital allocated = _ReferenceAccountSize * _PercentageOfBaseCapital





When the initial balance is entered, the daily and total returns are calculated and displayed in the upper right corner of the chart. The reset of the daily balance can be set as an expert advisor parameter and should align with the start of a new trading day.

Whenever a deposit or withdrawal is made, the initial balance in the expert advisor must be updated. For example, if the initial account size was $5,000.00 and a deposit of $1,000.00 is made, the initial balance in the expert advisor should be adjusted to $6,000.00. Otherwise, the total return calculation would indicate an excessively high total return. The opposite applies in the case of a withdrawal.

However, updating the virtual account size in the advisor is a personal choice. This does not affect the return calculation, only the position sizing. Therefore, if a withdrawal is made and the virtual account size is not updated, the leverage or risk will increase, but this can be intentional.

The virtual account size includes the parameter “Percentage capital allocated.” If multiple expert advisors are running on the same account, it is possible to distribute the virtual account size among the different advisors, potentially with different weights. For example, with three advisors, the distribution could be 30%, 30%, and 40%. The advantage of this is that other trade parameters can remain unchanged without affecting the overall strategy.

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Балансы в продуктах EW

В линейке продуктов EW мы можем найти «балансы», «капитал» и «собственный капитал» в различных местах. В этой статье объясняется, что они означают и как они связаны друг с другом. Также объясняется, как обрабатывать депозиты и снятия средств, так как они влияют на балансы счета.

Type Описание EA parameter Formula Account balance Баланс счета представляет собой общую сумму денег на торговом счете, исключая любые открытые позиции. Account equity Капитал счета - это текущая стоимость торгового счета, включая баланс и нереализованную прибыль или убыток от открытых позиций. Equity = Balance + Unrealized Profit/Loss Initial balance Начальная стоимость торгового счета. _InitialBalance

Daily beginning balance Представляет капитал счета на начало торгового дня. Daily return Нереализованная дневная прибыль. Daily return = Account equity - Daily beginning balance Total return Нереализованная общая прибыль. Total return = Account equity - Initial balance

Virtual account size Размер счета в качестве основы для расчетов размера позиций. Может быть таким же, как начальный баланс, или установлен выше/ниже для имитации другого размера счета (овер-леверидж). _ReferenceAccountSize Percentage capital allocated Процент виртуального размера счета, выделенный для этого советника. _PercentageOfBaseCapital Capital allocated Общий капитал в качестве основы для расчета размера позиций. Capital allocated = _ReferenceAccountSize * _PercentageOfBaseCapital





Когда вводится начальный баланс, дневная и общая прибыль рассчитываются и отображаются в правом верхнем углу графика. Сброс дневного баланса можно установить в качестве параметра советника и должен совпадать с началом нового торгового дня.

При внесении депозита или снятии средств начальный баланс в советнике должен быть обновлен. Например, если начальный размер счета составлял 5000,00 долларов США и был внесен депозит в размере 1000,00 долларов США, начальный баланс в советнике должен быть скорректирован до 6000,00 долларов США. В противном случае расчет общей прибыли покажет чрезмерно высокую общую прибыль. В случае снятия средств применяется обратное.

Однако обновление виртуального размера счета в советнике является личным выбором. Это не влияет на расчет прибыли, только на размер позиций. Поэтому, если производится снятие средств и виртуальный размер счета не обновляется, кредитное плечо или риск увеличиваются, но это может быть намеренно.

Виртуальный размер счета включает параметр «Процент выделенного капитала». Если на одном счете работают несколько советников, можно распределить виртуальный размер счета между различными советниками, возможно, с разными весами. Например, с тремя советниками распределение может быть 30%, 30% и 40%. Преимущество этого заключается в том, что другие торговые параметры могут оставаться неизменными, не влияя на общую стратегию.

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Saldos nos produtos EW

Na linha de produtos EW, podemos encontrar 'saldos', 'capital' e 'equidade' em vários lugares. Este artigo explica o que eles significam e como se relacionam entre si. Também explica como lidar com depósitos e retiradas, pois esses afetam os saldos da conta.

Type Descrição EA parameter Formula Account balance O saldo da conta representa o valor total de dinheiro na conta de negociação, excluindo quaisquer posições abertas. Account equity A equidade da conta é o valor atual da conta de negociação, incluindo o saldo e o lucro ou prejuízo não realizado de posições abertas. Equity = Balance + Unrealized Profit/Loss Initial balance Valor inicial da conta de negociação. _InitialBalance

Daily beginning balance Representa a equidade da conta no início de um dia de negociação. Daily return Retorno diário não realizado. Daily return = Account equity - Daily beginning balance Total return Retorno total não realizado. Total return = Account equity - Initial balance

Virtual account size Tamanho da conta como base para cálculos de dimensionamento de posição. Pode ser o mesmo que o saldo inicial ou definido maior/menor para imitar outro tamanho de conta (alavancagem excessiva). _ReferenceAccountSize Percentage capital allocated Porcentagem do tamanho da conta virtual alocada para este consultor especialista. _PercentageOfBaseCapital Capital allocated Capital total como base para dimensionamento de posição. Capital allocated = _ReferenceAccountSize * _PercentageOfBaseCapital





Quando o saldo inicial é inserido, os retornos diários e totais são calculados e exibidos no canto superior direito do gráfico. O reset do saldo diário pode ser definido como um parâmetro do consultor especialista e deve estar alinhado com o início de um novo dia de negociação.

Sempre que um depósito ou retirada é feito, o saldo inicial no consultor especialista deve ser atualizado. Por exemplo, se o tamanho inicial da conta era de $5.000,00 e um depósito de $1.000,00 é feito, o saldo inicial no consultor especialista deve ser ajustado para $6.000,00. Caso contrário, o cálculo do retorno total indicaria um retorno total excessivamente alto. O oposto se aplica no caso de uma retirada.

No entanto, atualizar o tamanho da conta virtual no consultor é uma escolha pessoal. Isso não afeta o cálculo do retorno, apenas o dimensionamento da posição. Portanto, se uma retirada for feita e o tamanho da conta virtual não for atualizado, a alavancagem ou o risco aumentarão, mas isso pode ser intencional.

O tamanho da conta virtual inclui o parâmetro “Porcentagem de capital alocado”. Se vários consultores especialistas estiverem operando na mesma conta, é possível distribuir o tamanho da conta virtual entre os diferentes consultores, potencialmente com diferentes pesos. Por exemplo, com três consultores, a distribuição pode ser 30%, 30% e 40%. A vantagem disso é que outros parâmetros de negociação podem permanecer inalterados sem afetar a estratégia geral.

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Saldos en productos EW

En la gama de productos EW, podemos encontrar 'saldos', 'capital' y 'equidad' en varios lugares. Este artículo explica qué significan y cómo se relacionan entre sí. También explica cómo manejar depósitos y retiros, ya que estos afectan los saldos de la cuenta.

Type Descripción EA parameter Formula Account balance El saldo de la cuenta representa la cantidad total de dinero en la cuenta de trading, excluyendo cualquier posición abierta. Account equity El capital de la cuenta es el valor actual de la cuenta de trading, incluyendo el saldo y la ganancia o pérdida no realizada de posiciones abiertas. Equity = Balance + Unrealized Profit/Loss Initial balance Valor inicial de la cuenta de trading. _InitialBalance

Daily beginning balance Representa el capital de la cuenta al comienzo de un día de trading. Daily return Ganancia diaria no realizada. Daily return = Account equity - Daily beginning balance Total return Ganancia total no realizada. Total return = Account equity - Initial balance

Virtual account size Tamaño de la cuenta como base para cálculos de tamaño de posición. Puede ser el mismo que el saldo inicial o configurarse más alto/bajo para imitar otro tamaño de cuenta (sobreapalancamiento). _ReferenceAccountSize Percentage capital allocated Porcentaje del tamaño de la cuenta virtual asignado a este asesor experto. _PercentageOfBaseCapital Capital allocated Capital total como base para el tamaño de la posición. Capital allocated = _ReferenceAccountSize * _PercentageOfBaseCapital





Cuando se ingresa el saldo inicial, las ganancias diarias y totales se calculan y se muestran en la esquina superior derecha del gráfico. El reinicio del saldo diario se puede configurar como un parámetro del asesor experto y debe alinearse con el comienzo de un nuevo día de trading.

Siempre que se realice un depósito o retiro, el saldo inicial en el asesor experto debe actualizarse. Por ejemplo, si el tamaño inicial de la cuenta era de $5,000.00 y se realiza un depósito de $1,000.00, el saldo inicial en el asesor experto debe ajustarse a $6,000.00. De lo contrario, el cálculo del retorno total indicaría un retorno total excesivamente alto. Lo contrario se aplica en el caso de un retiro.

Sin embargo, actualizar el tamaño de la cuenta virtual en el asesor es una elección personal. Esto no afecta el cálculo del retorno, solo el tamaño de la posición. Por lo tanto, si se realiza un retiro y el tamaño de la cuenta virtual no se actualiza, el apalancamiento o el riesgo aumentarán, pero esto puede ser intencional.

El tamaño de la cuenta virtual incluye el parámetro “Porcentaje de capital asignado”. Si varios asesores expertos están operando en la misma cuenta, es posible distribuir el tamaño de la cuenta virtual entre los diferentes asesores, potencialmente con diferentes pesos. Por ejemplo, con tres asesores, la distribución podría ser 30%, 30% y 40%. La ventaja de esto es que otros parámetros de trading pueden permanecer sin cambios sin afectar la estrategia general.

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Salden in EW-Produkten

In der EW-Produktreihe finden wir 'Salden', 'Kapital' und 'Eigenkapital' an verschiedenen Stellen. Dieser Artikel erklärt, was sie bedeuten und wie sie miteinander in Beziehung stehen. Es wird auch erklärt, wie Einzahlungen und Abhebungen zu handhaben sind, da diese die Kontosalden beeinflussen.

Type Beschreibung EA parameter Formula Account balance Der Kontostand stellt den Gesamtbetrag des Geldes auf dem Handelskonto dar, ohne offene Positionen. Account equity Das Eigenkapital des Kontos ist der aktuelle Wert des Handelskontos, einschließlich des Saldos und des nicht realisierten Gewinns oder Verlusts aus offenen Positionen. Equity = Balance + Unrealized Profit/Loss Initial balance Anfangswert des Handelskontos. _InitialBalance

Daily beginning balance Stellt das Eigenkapital des Kontos zu Beginn eines Handelstages dar. Daily return Nicht realisierter Tagesgewinn. Daily return = Account equity - Daily beginning balance Total return Nicht realisierter Gesamtgewinn. Total return = Account equity - Initial balance

Virtual account size Kontogröße als Grundlage für Positionsgrößenberechnungen. Kann dem Anfangssaldo entsprechen oder höher/niedriger eingestellt werden, um eine andere Kontogröße zu simulieren (Überhebelung). _ReferenceAccountSize Percentage capital allocated Prozentsatz der virtuellen Kontogröße, der diesem Expert Advisor zugewiesen ist. _PercentageOfBaseCapital Capital allocated Gesamtkapital als Grundlage für die Positionsgrößenberechnung. Capital allocated = _ReferenceAccountSize * _PercentageOfBaseCapital





Wenn der Anfangssaldo eingegeben wird, werden die täglichen und gesamten Renditen berechnet und in der oberen rechten Ecke des Diagramms angezeigt. Der Reset des täglichen Saldos kann als Parameter des Expert Advisors festgelegt werden und sollte mit dem Beginn eines neuen Handelstages übereinstimmen.

Immer wenn eine Einzahlung oder Abhebung vorgenommen wird, muss der Anfangssaldo im Expert Advisor aktualisiert werden. Zum Beispiel, wenn die anfängliche Kontogröße 5.000,00 USD betrug und eine Einzahlung von 1.000,00 USD vorgenommen wird, sollte der Anfangssaldo im Expert Advisor auf 6.000,00 USD angepasst werden. Andernfalls würde die Berechnung der Gesamtrendite eine übermäßig hohe Gesamtrendite anzeigen. Im Falle einer Abhebung gilt das Gegenteil.

Das Aktualisieren der virtuellen Kontogröße im Advisor ist jedoch eine persönliche Entscheidung. Dies beeinflusst nicht die Renditeberechnung, sondern nur die Positionsgröße. Daher wird bei einer Abhebung und nicht aktualisierter virtueller Kontogröße die Hebelwirkung oder das Risiko erhöht, aber dies kann beabsichtigt sein.

Die virtuelle Kontogröße umfasst den Parameter „Prozentsatz des zugewiesenen Kapitals“. Wenn mehrere Expert Advisors auf demselben Konto laufen, ist es möglich, die virtuelle Kontogröße auf die verschiedenen Advisors zu verteilen, möglicherweise mit unterschiedlichen Gewichten. Zum Beispiel könnte die Verteilung bei drei Advisors 30%, 30% und 40% betragen. Der Vorteil davon ist, dass andere Handelsparameter unverändert bleiben können, ohne die Gesamtstrategie zu beeinflussen.

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