LazucruB

Description

It takes into account the readings of several indicators and calculates the risk of losses. Based on these data, makes a decision on opening / closing / waiting for the transaction, direction and volume. Now,

the coefficients for indicators are optimized for USDJPY with a period of H1. Other pairs generate more false signals or the bot does not work. Regarding the input parameters: you can change the minimum

lot size (in fractions of your balance multiplied by the leverage, by default 0.01 or 1% of the balance). Features of work: after the opening of the first transaction, at least one open transaction will be

permanent (it trades throughout the entire time without looking for a 100% profitable area); the minimum transaction volume (respectively, and all others) change depending on the current balance.



Recommendation to work:

  • currency pair: USDJPY;
  • period:  H1;
  • min start deposit: 100 USD & leverage 1:500.

More from author
TA Ideas
Bogdan Chirukin
Utilities
TA Ideas is a smart assistant for traders who rely on technical analysis. It automatically identifies potential support and resistance zones, marks key extremum points, and considers trading volumes on each bar. This tool helps you spot meaningful structures on the chart faster and with greater precision. Its clear, minimalist visualization makes analysis more intuitive, while flexible customization options allow adaptation to your individual strategy.
FREE
LazucruB MultiCurrency
Bogdan Chirukin
Experts
Description This expert makes a decision on buying / selling based on the MACD and SAR indicators. Analyzing the candles, as well as the balance, a conclusion is drawn about the volume of the transaction. The robot has 9 variables - 7 concerning indicators, 1 - calculation of the lot size and 1 takes part in the indicators and in the calculation of the lot. Before starting the bot to work - configure. Settings Open platform strategy tester; In the column "Optimization" select "Slow"; Choose a pe
