GerFX Crypto Maniac

Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy:

  1. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses). 
  2. The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability.
  3. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage.

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: $1000


Strategy

GerFX Crypto Maniac tries to capture larger trends by trading a range breakout after consolidation.

It only opens one position at a time per direction, except if you use multiple settings at the same time. 

No grid, no martingale or any other dangerous type of risk management. Each trade has a SL and TP.


Positions can be held for many days depending on the market movements. 

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (Only one chart!)

  • Live trading: Live Signal or check myfxbook for a live record since 12/2023 (write me if you need a link)


There are 6 different auto settings, which can be used at the same timeIt can trade multiple sets from one chart.


Current recommended settings are the default settings. Additionally, we recommend to use a hedging account type (usually the default type at the most brokers).


For backtests: manualGMToffsetWinter and manualGMToffsetSummer have to be set to the values that the backtests data uses. Most brokers use GMT+2 during US winter time and GMT+3 during US summer time. 


Please read the blog post for instructions on how to set up the EA and to download backtests: Guide

Why Crypto Maniac

Crypto Maniac relies on proven quantitative methods and real-world results, rather than making unrealistic promises or leveraging trendy buzzwords like AI and Machine Learning.

Instead of manipulated backtests showing perfect profit curves, we demonstrate realistic trading outcomes. As a medium-term trading system, the EA doesn't execute trades daily but patiently waits for the right opportunities.

This system is designed for traders who value solid, sustainable development. Like any real trading system, it experiences periods of losses and drawdowns - this is completely normal and expected.



Who we are

We are a small team of EA developers from Germany who focus on solid data analysis and practical trading strategies.
Over the past 15 years, we've worked steadily to build reliable trading solutions.

We build forexbenchmark.com, one of the most advanced forex broker spread comparison tool and operate strategies such as the Darwin “BAX” on Darwinex, which currently manages $1.8 million in client money and has a consistent performance of over 7 1/2 years.



EA Settings

  • riskType - Either "fixed" meaning constant lot size, or "percentage", where the lot size will be calculated based on a percentage loss per trade. Please keep in mind that the actual loss depends on whether your broker executes with slippage. If your broker requires a certain minimum lot size, the actual loss could be different, too.
  • fixedContracts - Fixed lot size to be used if riskType=fixed.
  • percentageRisk - Percentage risk per trade if riskType=percentage. IMPORTANT: When using the default 6 sets, it can open 6 orders in both directions each with the given risk.
  • oderComment - Here you can specify a custom comment to be used for the orders.
  • addMagicToComment - If true, it will add the magic number to the comment. 
  • useMinimumSizeIfBelow - If true, it will use the minimum size allowed by the broker in case the lot size is lower than the minimum, which can happen on small account balances using percentage risk. 
  • baseMagicNumber - The EA will use this magic number and add the value for each set. E.g. if you set this value to 500, it will use magic number 504 for set 4. 
  • activeSets - There are 6 settings available. We recommend running all at the same time. If you switch off sets by removing them from the list, e.g. inserting 235 will use sets 2, 3 and 5.
  • autoGMT - If true, it will try to determine the GMT offset automatically. If this case, you have to allow web requests to: 
    http://fxdata.cc
    http://backup.fxdata.cc 
    (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL)
  • manualGMToffsetWinter - If autoGMT=false (and during backtests), it will use this value during US winter time.
  • manualGMToffsetSummer - If autoGMT=false  (and during backtests) , it will use this value during US summer time.


Produits recommandés
Boxing Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Some Features: - Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading - No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,   Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart. - You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe. - If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding. - You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat. Wa
DMZ X Zone Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
DMZ X Zone Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance. 4. Close orders and exit with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper.
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Experts
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Experts
«Smart Golden» est un produit conçu spécifiquement pour le marché de l'or, utilisant une stratégie de scalping. Et il n'utilise pas de méthodes de gestion telles que le Martingale, la grille ou la couverture. Nous utilisons des outils d'IA (apprentissage automatique) pour extraire des caractéristiques robustes des données historiques de l'or, qui sont ensuite directement encodées dans «Smart Golden». Comme nous ne nous entraînons pas en continu sur des données historiques spécifiques (surappren
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Mega Trade
Ho Sau Chan
Experts
MEGA TRADE MEGA TRADE Expert Advisor is a fully automated robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair EURUSD. EA use of trailing stops strategy to lock in profits while minimizing risk. Trailing stop is to increase profit lock as the market moves.  Features Minimal deposit: USD 50 Default Settings for EURUSD - H1 Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes Every trade is protected by stop-loss Doesn't use martingale Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders Input parameters  Auto l
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Experts
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module. Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase i
CyberVision EA MT4
Eduard Nagayev
4 (1)
Experts
CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
Equilibrium Trader
Stefan Petkov
5 (1)
Experts
Veuillez noter !   Ne tentez pas de tester Equilibrium Trader dans le Strategy Tester en raison des limitations de la plateforme MetaTrader 4 qui permet de tester uniquement une paire de devises à la fois. Equilibrium Trader maintient des positions sur plusieurs paires de devises FX simultanément. Résultats de trading en direct  :  https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/1877603 Version MetaTrader 5 :  https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/94695 Equilibrium Trader   est une interface de trading entièr
As Capital PRO
Andres Sigala
Experts
To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT est un système de scalping simple, basé sur le consensus des derniers modèles GPT. Vous pouvez sélectionner le modèle de votre choix dans le menu déroulant des paramètres d'entrée ou laisser l'EA choisir automatiquement. Chaque ordre est passé individuellement, un trade à la fois, sans martingale ou grille. De plus, chaque position est protégée par un stop loss dynamique virtuel, avec un stop loss fixe entièrement personnalisable disponible. Le consensus de l'IA combiné au moteur d
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation
Aleksej Poljakov
Experts
L'objectif principal de cet expert en trading est de soutenir les positions ouvertes à l'aide d'un stop suiveur. L'expert peut suivre les positions ouvertes manuellement et par d'autres conseillers. Le calcul des niveaux de stop-loss et de take-profit est basé sur les relations statistiques dans les variations de prix sur le marché. Grâce à cela, le conseiller choisit le meilleur rapport entre profit et risque. À la première occasion, l'expert déplace la position jusqu'au seuil de rentabilité,
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Athekros
Jacob Zerella
Experts
Introduction to Athekros The development team has a finance and risk management background and for this reason the EA exploits main financial theories in order to trade. The trading system has been built with a primary goal: replicate the strategies of investment funds exploiting the accessibility of retail trading systems. For this reason performance are designed for longer time horizons. You do not need any knowledge, use default settings and no pre-optimization needed since optimization is no
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
Relativity System
Siwakon Poonsawat
Experts
Announce on 15 May 2018  We need to inform you that nowadays we've already stopped support and the EA isn't updated anymore. The causes came from a couple of reasons as you can see below; Changing in the Forex market conditions. Health problems of software developers.       Yours faithfully, What is Relativity System ? The Expert Advisor has been developed for more than five years according to the Trade for Living concept. Relativity System passed optimization more than 1,000 times to search fo
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
Murasame
Akihiro Tanaka
Experts
aperçu "Murasame" est un système de suivi de tendance qui prend en moyenne environ 25 heures par transaction. Pas de grille, pas de martingale, pas de double face, 1 position. Le stop loss est déplacé par trailing. Installation paire de devises GBPJPY Axe du temps 30  minutes   (ver.4.0~) GMT +2/+3   (   uniquement pour   5   barres quotidiennes   ) Numéro de barre d'affichage des paramètres   MT4 1000   ou plus paramètres Magie non. nombre magique Heure d'été 0 : Aucun / 1 : Style américai
Be Bestowed By Heaven
Ding Bo Dai
Experts
1. Évaluation logique stricte : En imbriquant hiérarchiquement plusieurs conditions, on assure que l'ouverture de positions ne se produise qu'en circonstances spécifiques et strictement limitées, telles que l'activation du commutateur de programme, la présence de lignes de retour de Fibonacci, le fait que ce ne soit pas l'heure d'ouverture de MACD et l'absence de démarrage de la stratégie de la martingale. Cela évite les transactions inutiles et réduit les risques inappropriés. 2. Intégration
Corsair
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Limit orders are used on signals. Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions. Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread., A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen ci
Pending on Average
Jan Mietus
Experts
YOUR IDEAL AVERAGE Worker  Place BUY and SELL LIMIT pending orders on AVERAGE line so it would be moved on opening of any candle! NOW YOU CAN do this on any kind of an AVERAGE available in MetaTrader. EA manages a scenario of an AVERAGE CROSSING. EA WORKS ON ANY INTERVALL. The chart interval determines what kind of candles will EA base upon its actions. EA places LIMIT pending order (Buy or Sell Limit) on ANY MOVING AVERAGE that is available in MetaTrader Platform. After placement EA moves a pe
ATRx Martingale EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des pri
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Plus de l'auteur
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilitaires
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilitaires
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
GerFX BreakingNews Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilitaires
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT4 version is availalble here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it will
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2.33 (3)
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis