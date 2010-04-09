Long Haul EA
- Experts
- Clayton Prickett
- Version: 2.60
- Activations: 10
This EA is currently being offered at a discount.
Price will increase to $260 after the first 10 downloads.
Afterwards, the price will increase $100/10 downloads.
Final price: $960
LongHaul EA – MT5
This EA is optimized for the USDJPY pair on the M15 timeframe.
The Long Haul EA boasts a consistent 90%+ WIN RATE!!!
This EA is optimized for the USDJPY pair on the M15 timeframe.
The Long Haul EA boasts a consistent 90%+ WIN RATE!!!
Ride the long moves – without the long nights.
LongHaul EA is a fully-automated trend-following expert advisor that opens one to ten smart, low-maintenance positions* per symbol and lets them run, using adaptive ATR trailing and a rigorous draw-down circuit-breaker to keep risk in check.
Built for Swing traders who’d rather catch the multi-day wave than scalp the chop.
🔑 CORE CONCEPT
-
Volatility-Filtered Entries
Standard Deviation filters identify “quiet” price phases. When the market breaks out of that compression, LongHaul strikes in the breakout direction with a 90%+ win rate!
-
Adaptive Trade Management
A dynamic ATR-based trailing stop replaces the traditional fixed SL. As volatility expands, the stop widens; as momentum fades, it tightens.
-
Equity High-Water-Mark Protection
Each trading day starts with a fresh equity snapshot. If floating or closed P/L drops by x % from that high-water mark, new entries are paused (and, optionally, all positions can be flushed).
💫 FEATURES
|Multi-Position Mode (cap 10)
|Layer into winners in a FIFO-friendly way or keep it to a single bullet – you choose.
|On-Chart Performance Panel
|Balance, equity, intraday & all-time P/L and open-position count at a glance. No need to open the Toolbox.
|Risk-% or Fixed-Lot Sizing
|Trade proportional to account growth or lock in a fixed exposure.
|Server-Midnight “Today” Tracking
|Accurate intraday metrics irrespective of broker timezone.
|Clean, Grouped Inputs
|Everything organised in logical blocks – “Strategy”, “Money Management”, “Safety”, “Misc”.
📋 Main Parameters (all defaults are conservative)
|Group
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Strategy
|StdDev_Period
|50
|Look-back for noise filter
|StdDev_Level
|0.2601
|Breakout threshold
|ATR_Period
|60
|Volatility gauge
|ProfitTarget_Points
|900
|Optional hard TP
|Trail_Coefficient
|3.9×ATR
|Distance of trailing stop
|Money-Mgmt
|Use_Risk_%
|false
|true = %-risk sizing
|Risk_%
|1 %
|Risk per trade if above
|Fixed_Lots
|1.0
|Lot size if %-risk off
|Positions
|Allow_Multiple
|false
|Layer trades (FIFO safe)
|Max_Positions
|1
|Cap, 1-10
|Safety
|Daily_DD_Stop_%
|3.8 %
|Pause entries after DD
|Flush_On_DD
|false
|Close everything when hit
|Misc
|Magic
|931786245
|Unique ID per symbol
|Order_Comment
|“LongHaul EA”
|MT5 comment field
📈 Best Practices
-
Time-Frames: M15.
-
Symbols: USDJPY
-
Spread: ≤ 2 × current ATR for optimum performance.
-
VPS: Strongly recommended
⚠️ Risk & Disclaimer
LongHaul EA is not a martingale, grid or arbitrage robot – but it still trades real money and can incur losses. Back-test thoroughly, forward-demo first, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.