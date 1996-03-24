Long Haul EA

This EA is optimized for the USDJPY pair on the M15 timeframe.

The Long Haul EA boasts a consistent 90%+ WIN RATE!!!

Ride the long moves – without the long nights.
LongHaul EA is a fully-automated trend-following expert advisor that opens one to ten smart, low-maintenance positions* per symbol and lets them run, using adaptive ATR trailing and a rigorous draw-down circuit-breaker to keep risk in check.

Built for Swing traders who’d rather catch the multi-day wave than scalp the chop.


CORE CONCEPT

  1. Volatility-Filtered Entries
    Standard Deviation filters identify “quiet” price phases. When the market breaks out of that compression, LongHaul strikes in the breakout direction with a 90%+ win rate!

  2. Adaptive Trade Management
    A dynamic ATR-based trailing stop replaces the traditional fixed SL. As volatility expands, the stop widens; as momentum fades, it tightens.

  3. Equity High-Water-Mark Protection
    Each trading day starts with a fresh equity snapshot. If floating or closed P/L drops by x % from that high-water mark, new entries are paused (and, optionally, all positions can be flushed).


FEATURES
Multi-Position Mode (cap 10) Layer into winners in a FIFO-friendly way or keep it to a single bullet – you choose.
On-Chart Performance Panel Balance, equity, intraday & all-time P/L and open-position count at a glance. No need to open the Toolbox.
Risk-% or Fixed-Lot Sizing Trade proportional to account growth or lock in a fixed exposure.
Server-Midnight “Today” Tracking Accurate intraday metrics irrespective of broker timezone.
Clean, Grouped Inputs Everything organised in logical blocks – “Strategy”, “Money Management”, “Safety”, “Misc”.


Main Parameters (all defaults are conservative)

Group Parameter Default Description
Strategy StdDev_Period 50 Look-back for noise filter
StdDev_Level 0.2601 Breakout threshold
ATR_Period 60 Volatility gauge
ProfitTarget_Points 900 Optional hard TP
Trail_Coefficient 3.9×ATR Distance of trailing stop
Money-Mgmt Use_Risk_% false true = %-risk sizing
Risk_% 1 % Risk per trade if above
Fixed_Lots 1.0 Lot size if %-risk off
Positions Allow_Multiple false Layer trades (FIFO safe)
Max_Positions 1 Cap, 1-10
Safety Daily_DD_Stop_% 3.8 % Pause entries after DD
Flush_On_DD false Close everything when hit
Misc Magic 931786245 Unique ID per symbol
Order_Comment “LongHaul EA” MT5 comment field


Best Practices

  • Time-Frames: M15.

  • Symbols: USDJPY

  • Spread: ≤ 2 × current ATR for optimum performance.

  • VPS: Strongly recommended


Risk & Disclaimer

LongHaul EA is not a martingale, grid or arbitrage robot – but it still trades real money and can incur losses. Back-test thoroughly, forward-demo first, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.







