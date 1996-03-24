This EA is optimized for the USDJPY pair on the M15 timeframe.

The Long Haul EA boasts a consistent 90%+ WIN RATE!!!

Ride the long moves – without the long nights.

LongHaul EA is a fully-automated trend-following expert advisor that opens one to ten smart, low-maintenance positions* per symbol and lets them run, using adaptive ATR trailing and a rigorous draw-down circuit-breaker to keep risk in check.

Built for Swing traders who’d rather catch the multi-day wave than scalp the chop.





CORE CONCEPT

Volatility-Filtered Entries

Standard Deviation filters identify “quiet” price phases. When the market breaks out of that compression, LongHaul strikes in the breakout direction with a 90%+ win rate! Adaptive Trade Management

A dynamic ATR-based trailing stop replaces the traditional fixed SL. As volatility expands, the stop widens; as momentum fades, it tightens. Equity High-Water-Mark Protection

Each trading day starts with a fresh equity snapshot. If floating or closed P/L drops by x % from that high-water mark, new entries are paused (and, optionally, all positions can be flushed).





FEATURES





Multi-Position Mode (cap 10) Layer into winners in a FIFO-friendly way or keep it to a single bullet – you choose. On-Chart Performance Panel Balance, equity, intraday & all-time P/L and open-position count at a glance. No need to open the Toolbox. Risk-% or Fixed-Lot Sizing Trade proportional to account growth or lock in a fixed exposure. Server-Midnight “Today” Tracking Accurate intraday metrics irrespective of broker timezone. Clean, Grouped Inputs Everything organised in logical blocks – “Strategy”, “Money Management”, “Safety”, “Misc”.

Main Parameters (all defaults are conservative)

Group Parameter Default Description Strategy StdDev_Period 50 Look-back for noise filter StdDev_Level 0.2601 Breakout threshold ATR_Period 60 Volatility gauge ProfitTarget_Points 900 Optional hard TP Trail_Coefficient 3.9×ATR Distance of trailing stop Money-Mgmt Use_Risk_% false true = %-risk sizing Risk_% 1 % Risk per trade if above Fixed_Lots 1.0 Lot size if %-risk off Positions Allow_Multiple false Layer trades (FIFO safe) Max_Positions 1 Cap, 1-10 Safety Daily_DD_Stop_% 3.8 % Pause entries after DD Flush_On_DD false Close everything when hit Misc Magic 931786245 Unique ID per symbol Order_Comment “LongHaul EA” MT5 comment field





Best Practices

Time-Frames: M15.

Symbols: USDJPY

Spread: ≤ 2 × current ATR for optimum performance.

VPS: Strongly recommended





Risk & Disclaimer

LongHaul EA is not a martingale, grid or arbitrage robot – but it still trades real money and can incur losses. Back-test thoroughly, forward-demo first, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.























