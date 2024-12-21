Eursgd Scalping Expert Advisor
- Hao Jun Chong
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 21 décembre 2024
- Activations: 5
ESSEA is a EURSGD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market!
Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281563?source=Site+Signals+Page
*Back tested in Dukascopy historical data
Best case:
- Minimum Balance: $500
- Leverage: 1:100
- Maximal Drawdown: 32%
- Spread: 5 pips
- Net Profit: 23% per year
- Low risk: $400 Balance per 0.01 lot size
- High risk: $500 Balance per 0.03 lot size
The EA is installed on only one chart and trades EURSGD exclusively.
If the broker uses a suffix (for example, EURSGD.c), you should enter the suffix in the settings.
*As this is a martingale strategy, please add the same amount of balance into your account temporarily if your free margin is less than the margin used. (optional)
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: EURSGD
Settings:
- Fixed Lot Size: 0.01
- Fixed Stop Loss: 0.1
- Symbol: EURSGD
- Bollinger Bands Period: 20
- RSI Limit: 15
- Look-Back Period: 5
Be Informed:
Before purchasing any scalping strategy, consider the risks. Scalping involves potential losses, and the martingale approach carries additional exposure. Please trade responsibly.