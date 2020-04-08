Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4

This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.

"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

Key Features

  1. Internal and Swing market structure in real-time:

    • Internal Structures: These elements refer to the price formations and patterns that occur within a smaller scope or a specific trading session. The suite can detect intricate details like minor support/resistance levels or short-term trend reversals.

    • External Structures: These involve larger, more significant market patterns and trends spanning multiple sessions or time frames. This capability helps traders understand overarching market directions.

  2. HH/LH/LL/LH Areas:
    • Identifying Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Lower Highs (LH) helps in understanding the trend and market structure, aiding in predictive analysis.

  3. Break of Structure (BOS):
    • This feature identifies points where the price breaks a significant structure, potentially indicating a new trend or a trend reversal.

  4. Change of Character (CHoCH):
    • Detects subtle shifts in the market's behavior, which could suggest the early stages of a trend change before they become apparent to the broader market.

  5. Order Blocks:
    • These are essentially price levels or zones where significant trading activities previously occurred, likely pointing to the positions of smart money.

  6. Equal Highs and Lows
    • Displays EQH/EQL labels on chart for detecting equal highs & lows.

  7. Fair Value Gaps:
    • Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.

  8. Previous Highs & Lows:
    • Allows the user to display previous highs & lows from daily, weekly, & monthly timeframes as significant levels.

  9. Premium & Discount Zones as a range:
    • Allows the user to display Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium zones on the chart

Customizable Features

  • Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.

Benefits for Traders

  • Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.
  • Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.
  • Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

Conclusion

The Simple Smart Money Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.


