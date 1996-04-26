Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
- 지표
- Cao Minh Quang
- 버전: 1.3
- 업데이트됨: 12 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.
Key Features
Internal and Swing market structure in real-time:
Internal Structures: These elements refer to the price formations and patterns that occur within a smaller scope or a specific trading session. The suite can detect intricate details like minor support/resistance levels or short-term trend reversals.
External Structures: These involve larger, more significant market patterns and trends spanning multiple sessions or time frames. This capability helps traders understand overarching market directions.
- HH/LH/LL/LH Areas:
- Identifying Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Lower Highs (LH) helps in understanding the trend and market structure, aiding in predictive analysis.
- Break of Structure (BOS):
- This feature identifies points where the price breaks a significant structure, potentially indicating a new trend or a trend reversal.
- Change of Character (CHoCH):
- Detects subtle shifts in the market's behavior, which could suggest the early stages of a trend change before they become apparent to the broader market.
- Order Blocks:
- These are essentially price levels or zones where significant trading activities previously occurred, likely pointing to the positions of smart money.
- Equal Highs and Lows
- Displays EQH/EQL labels on chart for detecting equal highs & lows.
- Fair Value Gaps:
- Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.
- Previous Highs & Lows:
- Allows the user to display previous highs & lows from daily, weekly, & monthly timeframes as significant levels.
- Premium & Discount Zones as a range:
- Allows the user to display Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium zones on the chart
Customizable Features
- Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.
Benefits for Traders
- Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.
- Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.
- Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.
Conclusion
The Simple Smart Money Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.