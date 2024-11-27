Saltwater Silver

5

Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market

The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD.

Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation

Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profitable currents of the market. Its intelligent trailing stop system doesn't just protect your capital; it actively secures your gains. As a trade moves in your favor, the system advances, locking in profits incrementally. This ensures that even if the tide suddenly turns, a significant portion of your earnings is already protected. Furthermore, its ATR-based stop-loss adapts to market depth, giving trades room to breathe in high volatility while anchoring them tightly when the market is calm.

Uncompromising Account Protection

At its core, Saltwater Silver is built on a foundation of capital preservation. The EA acts as the hull of your ship, deploying a suite of non-negotiable safety protocols. An integrated equity protection feature constantly monitors your account, while a firm daily loss limit prevents any single bad day from causing significant damage. By incorporating maximum spread filters, it also avoids entering trades in unfavorable, low-liquidity conditions.

Precision Timing and Execution

This expert advisor focuses its power on the high tide of market activity. It is optimized to trade exclusively between 15:00 and 23:00 UTC, targeting the high-volume and high-liquidity sessions where silver's movements are most defined. For trades that lose momentum and drift sideways, a time-based exit strategy is deployed to cut them loose, freeing up your capital for more promising opportunities.

Stop being tossed by the unpredictable chop of the silver market. It's time to navigate with clarity, confidence, and control. It's time for Saltwater Silver.


Avis 4
antoniuuss
29
antoniuuss 2025.04.07 02:46 
 

So far good Performance on Live account. Thanks Michael

Daniel
82
Daniel 2025.04.01 13:25 
 

I have been using this EA on a live account for nearly 2 weeks and it is already showing great profitable trades. It makes well calculated, timely trades on the silver market. Back tests were very impressive, and live trading is also looking to continue this trend. Great EA Michael.

Alessandro Mazzei
251
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.03.20 10:01 
 

Super EA,backtest awesome and in 2 days already profitable in live mode. If there is a possibility to take advantage of the offer of the second bot for free, I would like to try Goldilocks pro MT5 in live mode, which in the backtest left me astonished. If there was a difference to pay compared to this EA there is no problem, just tell me how to proceed. Thank you and good work!

antoniuuss
29
antoniuuss 2025.04.07 02:46 
 

So far good Performance on Live account. Thanks Michael

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:16
Thank you, Antoniuuss! Glad to hear it's performing well on your live account. Much appreciated!
Daniel
82
Daniel 2025.04.01 13:25 
 

I have been using this EA on a live account for nearly 2 weeks and it is already showing great profitable trades. It makes well calculated, timely trades on the silver market. Back tests were very impressive, and live trading is also looking to continue this trend. Great EA Michael.

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:17
Thank you, Daniel! I’m glad to hear it’s performing well both in backtests and live trading. Appreciate your detailed feedback!
Alessandro Mazzei
251
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.03.20 10:01 
 

Super EA,backtest awesome and in 2 days already profitable in live mode. If there is a possibility to take advantage of the offer of the second bot for free, I would like to try Goldilocks pro MT5 in live mode, which in the backtest left me astonished. If there was a difference to pay compared to this EA there is no problem, just tell me how to proceed. Thank you and good work!

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:17
Thank you, Alessandro! I’m glad to hear you're getting great results. I’ll contact you directly regarding the Goldilocks Pro MT5 offer and how to proceed. Appreciate your support!
bph
208
bph 2025.02.17 16:43 
 

Очень доволен

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:18
Спасибо! Рад, что вы довольны. Если будут вопросы — всегда на связи.
Répondre à l'avis