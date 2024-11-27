Saltwater Silver

5

Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market

The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD.

Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation

Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profitable currents of the market. Its intelligent trailing stop system doesn't just protect your capital; it actively secures your gains. As a trade moves in your favor, the system advances, locking in profits incrementally. This ensures that even if the tide suddenly turns, a significant portion of your earnings is already protected. Furthermore, its ATR-based stop-loss adapts to market depth, giving trades room to breathe in high volatility while anchoring them tightly when the market is calm.

Uncompromising Account Protection

At its core, Saltwater Silver is built on a foundation of capital preservation. The EA acts as the hull of your ship, deploying a suite of non-negotiable safety protocols. An integrated equity protection feature constantly monitors your account, while a firm daily loss limit prevents any single bad day from causing significant damage. By incorporating maximum spread filters, it also avoids entering trades in unfavorable, low-liquidity conditions.

Precision Timing and Execution

This expert advisor focuses its power on the high tide of market activity. It is optimized to trade exclusively between 15:00 and 23:00 UTC, targeting the high-volume and high-liquidity sessions where silver's movements are most defined. For trades that lose momentum and drift sideways, a time-based exit strategy is deployed to cut them loose, freeing up your capital for more promising opportunities.

Stop being tossed by the unpredictable chop of the silver market. It's time to navigate with clarity, confidence, and control. It's time for Saltwater Silver.


İncelemeler 4
antoniuuss
29
antoniuuss 2025.04.07 02:46 
 

So far good Performance on Live account. Thanks Michael

Daniel
82
Daniel 2025.04.01 13:25 
 

I have been using this EA on a live account for nearly 2 weeks and it is already showing great profitable trades. It makes well calculated, timely trades on the silver market. Back tests were very impressive, and live trading is also looking to continue this trend. Great EA Michael.

Alessandro Mazzei
251
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.03.20 10:01 
 

Super EA,backtest awesome and in 2 days already profitable in live mode. If there is a possibility to take advantage of the offer of the second bot for free, I would like to try Goldilocks pro MT5 in live mode, which in the backtest left me astonished. If there was a difference to pay compared to this EA there is no problem, just tell me how to proceed. Thank you and good work!

Önerilen ürünler
Ai God EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Multi AI Advisor
Michael Schuster
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi AI Advisor - Gelişmiş Pazar Analiz Paneli 7 AI Modeli ve Manuel Ticaret Kontrolü ile Profesyonel Pazar Analiz Aracı Multi AI Advisor, yedi önde gelen AI modelini kanıtlanmış teknik göstergelerle birleştirerek kapsamlı pazar içgörüleri sağlayan yeni nesil pazar analiz araçlarını temsil eder. Ticaret kararları üzerinde tam kontrol sağlarken son teknoloji AI teknolojisinden yararlanmak isteyen profesyonel traderlar için tasarlanmıştır. Tam Dokümantasyon: Kullanıcı Kılavuzu Kullanım Öncesi Kr
FREE
Tesla Quantum AI
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Robustness Testing: Evaluating Adaptability and Potential Performance My Expert Advisor (EA) was tested and passed various stress-testing techniques to explore how it might respond to different market conditions and parameter changes. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) are used to analyze performance on unseen data and varying environments, potentially identifying if the EA can be successfully re-optimized and when, this EA is re-optimized on the specified da
FREE
Rent Bm15
Grigorii Isaakian
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник для скальпирования фьючерса BR на ММВБ. Внутридневный, в 23=45 закроет позицию. Работает на 15-ти минутках.  По появлению отфильтрованного индикаторами  сигнала  на покупку/продажу выставляет отложенный ордер. Более короткий вариант таймфрейма выбирать не рекомендую из-за введенных ограничений для переменных в примененных индикаторов. Мартингейл не применён, EA тестирован на ММВБ на  срочном рынке и только на фьючерсах BR.  Для демонстрации результатов на склейке, параметры дооптимизир
FREE
Easy Correlations
Ioannis Xenos
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Korele İşaretlerle Ticaretin Basitliğini Keşfedin Easy Correlations ile Hiç kolayca korele işaretlerle ticaret yapmayı öğrenmek istediniz mi? 'Easy Correlations' ile tanışın - piyasa korelasyonlarının karmaşık dünyasında yolunuzu bulmanızda yeni en iyi arkadaşınız. Aracımız, ticaretin karmaşıklıklarını basitleştirmek için tasarlanmıştır, zorlu bir stratejiyi erişilebilir ve karlı bir deneyime dönüştürür. Konsept Basitleştirildi: Temelinde, 'Easy Correlations' basit bir fikre dayanır. Genellikle
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Whoosh MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
WHOOSH – EA Smart Heiken Ashi Grid Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 WHOOSH è un Expert Advisor (EA) intelligente e multi-timeframe basato su Heiken Ashi, progettato per catturare rapidamente lo slancio del mercato, gestire dinamicamente le posizioni e proteggere i conti con una gestione completa del rischio. Questo EA combina la potenza del filtraggio dei trend, la media a griglia controllata e una gestion
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalper Master AI USDJPY için Hassas Scalping Motoru | H1 Scalper Master AI, USDJPY paritesi için tasarlanmış, yüksek frekanslı ticaretteki en gelişmiş tekniklerden yararlanan, son teknoloji ürünü, AI destekli bir scalping sistemidir. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), hızlı hareket eden piyasalarda benzersiz hassasiyet ve performans sunmak için son teknoloji yapay zekayı tescilli scalping metodolojileriyle birleştirir. Tutarlı, yüksek olasılıklı girişler arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Scalper Mast
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Fuji Wave
Michael Prescott Burney
4.87 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fuji Wave is an expert advisor (EA) designed for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, utilizing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate market conditions. It is optimized to identify market inefficiencies in the USDJPY pair through AI-powered analysis, dynamic trade execution, and adaptive risk management. The system adjusts to both trending and ranging markets, providing structured trade execution and risk control. Fuji Wave is built for traders looking for an automated approach to USDJPY trading wi
FREE
AlphaFlow EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
3.77 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Flow EA: Ticaretinizi Yeni Zirvelere Taşıyın Alpha Flow EA , stratejik hassasiyet, mükemmel uyum ve gelişmiş piyasa analizi ile ticaret deneyiminizi dönüştürmek üzere tasarlanmış en son teknolojiye sahip bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Özel ticaret algoritmaları ve derin piyasa içgörüleriyle geliştirilen Alpha Flow EA , çeşitli ticaret ortamlarında olağanüstü performans sunar ve piyasa trendlerinin bir adım önünde olmanıza yardımcı olur. Alpha Flow EA'yı Özel Kılan Nedir? Gelişmiş Piyasa Analizi
Saw AI Trading MT5
Yahya Chabih
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Saw AI Trading - The Ultimate Trading Bot for Profits in All Market Conditions ️ Description: Saw AI Trading   is an intelligent trading robot designed to perform efficiently in all market conditions. It stands out with its unique ability to generate profits whether the market is bullish or bearish, making it an ideal choice for both beginner and professional traders. What Makes Saw AI Trading Stand Out: Balanced Performance in Both Directions: Saw AI Trading can achieve profits regar
FREE
ErusFX 1 Percent Hunter
Erwin Rustandi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor Description ErusFX 1 Percent Hunter is a simple expert advisor based on stochastic oscillator that will collect sell and buy positions until the profit condition is reached by 1%. Pairs recommendation : EURUSD TimeFrames : H4 Please backtest various variations of the EA settings to get the result that suits your desired Setting Description Volume =====>>>>> Set Lot from balance, example balance 1.000, volume 100 than lot is 0.01, example balance 1.000, volume 300 than lot is 0.0
Dark Venus MT5
Marco Solito
4.58 (1214)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world , with over 100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.
FREE
Bot Pulse GOLD UP
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Altın (XAUUSD) Ticaretinizi En İyi Robot ile Devrim Yaratın Güçlü, akıllı ve tamamen otomatik bir altın (XAUUSD) ticaret çözümü arıyorsanız, arayışınız burada sona eriyor. Altın Ticaret Robotumuz, akıllı ve uyarlanabilir bir strateji kullanarak kazancınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için tasarlanmıştır. Yıllarca gerçek piyasa verileri ve geriye dönük testler ile optimize edilmiştir. Olağanüstü performans geçmişi ve güçlü risk yönetimiyle bu robot, finans piyasalarındaki en likit ve en çok tercih edi
PrimAI Power MT5
Andrey Barinov
Uzman Danışmanlar
PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aynı anda çalışan birçok basit stratejiyi birleştiren çok para birimli uzman bir danışman. Her strateji, oynaklığın arttığı piyasa anlarında basit bir ticaret algoritmasına dayanır. Her strateji son beş yılda optimize edilmiştir. Uzman Danışman, "kitlenin doğruluğu" istatistiksel ilkesini kullanır: farklı stratejilerden gelen sinyallerin ortalamasını alır ve tercih edilen yönde piyasa pozisyonlarını açar. Bu ilke, ticaret enstrümanlarının ilişkilendirilmesi üzerine eşzamanlı çalışma ile birlikte
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Bollinger Bands Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator. The advisor's algorithm is based on a deep understanding of technical analysis and personal experience in exchange trading, has passed the test of time, therefore it guarantees accurate signals and well-thought-out decisions. Traders are also given the opportunity to use their own risk management system w
BoomCrashDeriv
Mohammed Imran Jani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarAlligator
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarThreeMACross
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarADX
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarWPR MT5
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarTrendWaveMT5
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarBollinger
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there ar
One Shot One Kill
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965 MT5 sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966 "One Shot One Kill" - Altın (XAU/USD) için Hassas Ticaret Güvenli ve Karlı Bir Ticaret Stratejisiyle Altın Piyasasında Ustalaşın "One Shot One Kill", özellikle Altın (XAU/USD) ticareti için optimize edilmiş ve aynı zamanda büyük döviz çiftlerinde ticaret yapmak için yeterince çok yönlü olan profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Bu EA, her emirde katı bir Kar Al (TP)
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
UV Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
UV Gold is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, leveraging 20 years of historical market data to enhance adaptability across various market conditions. Its refined strategy normalization minimizes overfitting, while upgraded algorithms optimize trade execution in response to gold’s unique price action. The system includes advanced risk management, offering both Fixed Lot settings for controlled drawdowns and Dynamic Lot sizing for balanced trade exposure. A trend
AI Gold Dust
Michael Prescott Burney
4.14 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI GOLD DUST is a free expert advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 chart, tested using historical data over 20 years and validated across six major broker platforms, including BlackBull, Darwin X, MetaQuotes Demo, FTMO, Dukascopy, and Eightcap. With 98% modeling quality, it ensures precise tick data analysis and structured trade execution. It features extended backtest coverage spanning multiple economic cycles, incorporating risk management mechanisms to help maintain stability. The system ha
FREE
Fuji Wave
Michael Prescott Burney
4.87 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fuji Wave is an expert advisor (EA) designed for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, utilizing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate market conditions. It is optimized to identify market inefficiencies in the USDJPY pair through AI-powered analysis, dynamic trade execution, and adaptive risk management. The system adjusts to both trending and ranging markets, providing structured trade execution and risk control. Fuji Wave is built for traders looking for an automated approach to USDJPY trading wi
FREE
Awesome Sauce EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Awesome Sauce is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, utilizing 20 years of market data and 116 optimized strategies to adapt to various market conditions. It incorporates fixed lot sizing for structured risk management while aiming to maintain account stability and controlled drawdowns. Engineered for compatibility across multiple brokers, the system provides a user-friendly interface and automated trade execution. Awesome Sauce offers traders a structured and sy
Turbulence FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4.4 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unleash the Upgraded Power of Turbulence FX: Master GBPUSD H1 – Absolutely FREE! Prepare to revolutionize your approach to the GBPUSD H1 chart! Turbulence FX, your trusted free system for efficient trading management, has undergone a monumental evolution. We've supercharged its core of structured trade execution, disciplined risk control, and intelligent adaptive recovery strategies to deliver an even more formidable trading ally. NEW! Precision Exits Driven by Indicator Levels: Experience a ne
FREE
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
Golden Snitch
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Snitch Trading System for XAU/USD (H1 Chart) The Golden Snitch is a revolutionary and highly effective trading system designed for the XAU/USD pair on the H1 chart. This cutting-edge algorithm employs advanced distance and velocity formulas, entirely independent of traditional technical indicators, to identify optimal entry points for short/medium-term trend-following strategies. By meticulously analyzing significant pullbacks and trend continuation opportunities. Key Features and Functi
Lorentzian AI
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Lorentzian A.I Indicator System is designed to enhance trading strategies across Crypto, Indices, Forex, and Stocks by utilizing adaptive algorithms and real-time market analysis. It applies Lorentzian Classification to generate buy and sell signals while integrating K-Nearest Neighbors filtration for data normalization and improved signal reliability. Neural network processing incorporates multidimensional signals with time-space calculations to refine trend forecasting. The system continu
FREE
Bonkai XT
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonkai FX: The Art of Mastering USDJPY Trading the USDJPY market requires more than a simple strategy; it demands discipline, focus, and precision. Bonkai FX is an expert advisor for the H1 chart crafted in this spirit—a tool designed not just to trade, but to bring a philosophy of structured mastery to your engagement with the market. Execution with a Master's Precision At the heart of Bonkai FX lies a sophisticated, indicator-based exit mechanism. It acts with the decisiveness of a master swo
Parallax FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Parallax EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 optimized strategies and over 30 technical indicators for structured trade execution. Built on five years of historical data, the system adapts to varying market conditions, identifying optimal entry and exit points while incorporating smart stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms to manage risk effectively. With a user-friendly interface, traders can customize settings or run the EA automatically. R
AUD Nexus
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
AUD Nexus is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured trade execution with advanced risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing methods and internally defined profit targets to manage risk effectively. Configurable for up to 100 open positions, AUD Nexus allows both long and short trades or can be set to a buy or sell-only mode. Built-in account protection features include maximum spread filters, equity safeguards, and daily
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamunaptra FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBP/USD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 independent strategies that encompass trend following, breakout trading, mean reversion, and volatility-based approaches. By simultaneously identifying multiple trading opportunities without overlap, the system provides structured trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for an aggressive trading style, Hamunaptra FX capitalizes on significant market movements while incorporating ada
Gold Star FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Star FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithms to identify structured entry and exit points. It balances short-term momentum with strategic trade execution, optimizing input values specifically for XAUUSD to maintain effectiveness across various market conditions. The system features dynamic risk management, including trailing stop mechanisms and adaptable lot sizing, while its trade stacking capability allows multiple positio
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
Bit Buddy AI
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bit Buddy AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading strategies and intelligent trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, incorporating trailing stops, break-even mechanisms, and take-profit strategies for structured risk management. Capable of managing up to 100 open positions, Bit Buddy AI can execute both long and short trades or be configured for sell-only strategies. Built-in protection features inclu
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolatiX AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for scalping XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading and adaptive execution strategies to navigate gold market volatility. It integrates intelligent indicator-based exits, optimizing stop-loss efficiency to minimize losses while maintaining structured trade management. Unlike traditional scalping systems that rely on static stop-loss levels, VolatiX AI employs an adaptive approach that adjusts to market conditions, ensuring long
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
Cherry Red FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cherry Red FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithmic strategies and dynamic market analysis. It combines optimized trading signals with structured risk management to enhance trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for efficiency, Cherry Red FX operates with minimal manual intervention while incorporating data-driven trade execution for stability across varying market conditions. The system is designed to support trader
Eurotoxin
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode.
Prop Masters EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4.27 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prop Masters FX - The Definitive GBPUSD H1 Trading System Presenting the new, updated version of Prop Masters FX, meticulously re-engineered for superior performance on the GBPUSD H1 chart. This Expert Advisor represents a masterclass in algorithmic trading, built upon a foundation of extensive historical data and sophisticated strategy diversification. The system's core logic has been tested and refined against 20 years of GBPUSD market data , ensuring its strategies are not only robust but ha
Kaiju X EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kaiju X EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced indicators such as Bulls Power, Williams' Percent Range, Moving Average of Oscillator, and Money Flow Index to analyze market movements. Built to adapt to Yen volatility, it incorporates both aggressive trade execution and structured risk management. The EA offers flexibility through the Risk Percentage Method and a fixed lot option, catering to different trading styles. With controlled drawdo
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prop Hunt FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading NZDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating over 200 distinct trading strategies for structured market engagement. It applies a 1:2 risk-reward ratio and incorporates advanced risk management techniques to maintain capital security while adapting to market conditions. Engineered for consistency, Prop Hunt FX is built to navigate NZDUSD trends with a systematic approach. The EA offers automated execution and trade management tools, providing tr
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
Worlds FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Worlds FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD, engineered for seamless execution across multiple broker environments. Validated on platforms such as BlackBull, EightCap, Darwin X, FTMO, DukasCopy, and MetaQuotes Demo, it utilizes adaptive algorithms, automated position sizing, and real-time trade adjustments to refine entries and exits through multi-timeframe analysis and price-action filtering. The system integrates self-optimizing logic that continuously adjusts parameters b
Dragons Breathe FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dragon’s Breathe FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, utilizing advanced algorithms and market analysis to identify precise entry points and capture momentum effectively. Tailored to the unique price action, liquidity, and volatility of the USDJPY market, the system employs aggressive trend-following strategies while maintaining adaptability to different trading styles. Equipped with dynamic risk management tools, Dragon’s Breathe FX offers drawdown protecti
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
New Order FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Order FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured risk management and trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize risk exposure through dollar-based or fixed calculations. The system incorporates a trailing stop mechanism with step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to secure gains while managing risk efficiently. Configured to handle up to 100 open positions
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Space Jam
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
SPACE JAM – GBPUSD H1 Trading System SPACE JAM is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the GBPUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This system integrates real-time volatility analytics, adaptive momentum tracking, and breakout confirmation logic to identify high-probability directional moves within intraday cycles. Utilizing a dynamic pattern recognition engine, SPACE JAM scans for volatility expansions, candlestick acceleration shifts, and market microstructure t
Filtrele:
antoniuuss
29
antoniuuss 2025.04.07 02:46 
 

So far good Performance on Live account. Thanks Michael

Michael Prescott Burney
53132
Geliştiriciden yanıt Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:16
Thank you, Antoniuuss! Glad to hear it's performing well on your live account. Much appreciated!
Daniel
82
Daniel 2025.04.01 13:25 
 

I have been using this EA on a live account for nearly 2 weeks and it is already showing great profitable trades. It makes well calculated, timely trades on the silver market. Back tests were very impressive, and live trading is also looking to continue this trend. Great EA Michael.

Michael Prescott Burney
53132
Geliştiriciden yanıt Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:17
Thank you, Daniel! I’m glad to hear it’s performing well both in backtests and live trading. Appreciate your detailed feedback!
Alessandro Mazzei
251
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.03.20 10:01 
 

Super EA,backtest awesome and in 2 days already profitable in live mode. If there is a possibility to take advantage of the offer of the second bot for free, I would like to try Goldilocks pro MT5 in live mode, which in the backtest left me astonished. If there was a difference to pay compared to this EA there is no problem, just tell me how to proceed. Thank you and good work!

Michael Prescott Burney
53132
Geliştiriciden yanıt Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:17
Thank you, Alessandro! I’m glad to hear you're getting great results. I’ll contact you directly regarding the Goldilocks Pro MT5 offer and how to proceed. Appreciate your support!
bph
208
bph 2025.02.17 16:43 
 

Очень доволен

Michael Prescott Burney
53132
Geliştiriciden yanıt Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:18
Спасибо! Рад, что вы довольны. Если будут вопросы — всегда на связи.
İncelemeye yanıt